Merger activity increased significantly last week with seven new deals announced and six deals completed. Three of the seven new deals announced were potential deals in the works.

One of the largest tech deals in M&A history was announced last week. Chipmaker Broadcom entered into an agreement to acquire VMware (NYSE:VMW) for $69 billion in a cash or stock deal, which includes $8 billion of VMware's net debt, that will be assumed by Broadcom. VMware was spun off from Dell Technologies (DELL) on November 1, 2021. VMware was founded in the year 1998 and later acquired by EMC in January 2004 and eventually ended up with Dell after EMC was acquired by Dell in a massive $67 billion deal in 2016.

We added VMware as a potential deal in the works on May 22, 2022, when Bloomberg reported that Broadcom (AVGO) was in talks to acquire VMware. VMW's price after this announcement was $119.43. When I first heard rumors of the deal, I dismissed it because of both the size of the deal and the likely regulatory challenges a deal with Broadcom would encounter. Broadcom's highly acquisitive CEO Hock Tan was blocked from acquiring Qualcomm (QCOM) in a hostile $117 billion takeover when President Trump prohibited the deal on national security grounds. Broadcom's acquisition of VMware will be reviewed by either the FTC or the DOJ, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) and multiple international regulatory agencies including China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR).

According to the terms of the deal, VMware shareholders will be able to elect to receive either $142.50 in cash or 0.2520 shares of Broadcom common stock for each VMware share. The shareholder election will be subject to proration, resulting in approximately 50% of VMware's shares being exchanged for cash consideration and 50% being exchanged for Broadcom common stock. The deal also includes a 40 day "go-shop" provision during which VMware can solicit alternative proposals.

Michael Dell and Silver Lake, who own 40.2% and 10% of VMW, respectively, agreed to vote in favor of the transaction. According to the press release, both parties have agreed to a $1.5 billion termination fee, but VMware will only have to pay $750 million if it finds a superior offer by the July 5 deadline. The deal is expected to be completed in Broadcom's fiscal year 2023. After the closing of the deal, the Broadcom Software Group will rebrand and operate as VMware.

Broadcom and VMware (Broadcom VMware presentation)

SPAC Arbitrage

There were four new SPAC combinations announced last week.

Weekly Spread Changes:

The table below shows weekly spread changes between May 20 and May 29, 2022.

Symbol Quote Acquiring Company Acquiring Company Quote Current Spread Last Week Spread Spread Change Weekly Deal Type (BKI) 68.68 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) 102.7 23.76% 18.12% 5.64% Special Conditions (SAVE) 20.5 Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (ULCC) 10.455 7.93% 3.88% 4.05% Cash Plus Stock (PTRS) 9.18 OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) 19.87 -2.34% -4.35% 2.01% All Stock (EXTN) 6.08 Enerflex Ltd. (OTCPK:ENRFF) 7.92 4.53% 3.46% 1.07% All Stock (UMPQ) 17.77 Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) 30.35 1.76% 1.40% 0.36% All Stock (TSEM) 48.25 Intel Corporation (INTC) 44.55 9.84% 16.00% -6.16% All Cash (BLCT) 1.34 Multelements Limited (N/A) 19.40% 25.98% -6.58% All Cash (TWTR) 40.17 Elon Musk (N/A) 34.93% 41.55% -6.62% All Cash (TEN) 16.96 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) 60.32 17.92% 25.00% -7.08% All Cash (MGI) 10.01 Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC (N/A) 9.89% 17.27% -7.38% All Cash

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2022 77 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2022 5 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 56 Stock Deals 13 Stock & Cash Deals 9 Special Conditions 7 Total Number of Pending Deals 85 Aggregate Deal Consideration $915.53 billion

New Deals:

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Please do your own due diligence on deals with large spreads. Some of these large spreads might be related to regulatory issues or because of the way the deal is structured. We classify some of these deals as "special situation" deals in our merger arbitrage tool and provide additional details to help with the analysis. There may be unique situations related to special dividends, spinoffs, proration, etc. that need to be accounted for when looking at these spreads.

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit (TWTR) 04/25/2022 Elon Musk (N/A) $54.20 $40.17 12/31/2022 34.93% 59.02% (BKI) 05/04/2022 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) $85.00 $68.68 06/30/2023 23.76% 21.85% (ATVI) 01/18/2022 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) $95.00 $78.2 06/30/2023 21.48% 19.75% (SIMO) 05/05/2022 MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) $108.95 $90.5 06/30/2023 20.39% 18.74% (BLCT) 04/30/2022 Multelements Limited (N/A) $1.60 $1.34 12/31/2022 19.40% 32.79% (TEN) 02/23/2022 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) $20.00 $16.96 12/31/2022 17.92% 30.29% (CHNG) 01/06/2021 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) $27.75 $23.8 12/31/2022 16.60% 28.05% (SJR) 03/15/2021 Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) $32.40 $28.3 06/30/2022 14.49% 165.25% (BRG) 12/20/2021 Blackstone Real Estate (N/A) $29.85 $26.49 06/30/2022 12.68% 144.68% (MBII) 03/16/2022 Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) $1.27 $1.13 09/30/2022 12.45% 36.66%

Conclusion:

Spreads compressed last week as overall sentiment turned more optimistic and indices rebounded. We also saw several deals close faster than anticipated with both Antares Pharma and Vidler Water Resources closing in just 41 days. Vidler started out with a negative spread as investors held out hope for a higher offer. For the second week in a row, no SPAC IPOs were filed.