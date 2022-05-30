AsiaVision/E+ via Getty Images

Healthcare plays remain a long-term trend that should reward investors, given longer life expectancies and the aging baby boomer population. It can be tricky, however, to bet on the right horses, as certain companies come with plenty of risk. That's why it may make sense to buy into drug distributors, which serve as the "pipelines" of the healthcare industry.

This brings me to AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), which I found to be rather cheaply priced last year. Since I covered it in March of last year, ABC has returned 38% based on share price appreciation alone, far surpassing the 6% return of the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe. This article highlights why ABC remains a steady eddy stock for long-term wealth creation at the current price, so let's get started.

Why ABC?

When you think about healthcare, the first thing that probably comes to mind are large pharma companies such as Pfizer (PFE) or Merck (MRK), which develop and market drugs. But there's an entire ecosystem that supports these companies and helps get their products to patients.

That's where drug distributors come in. AmerisourceBergen is the second-largest drug distributor in the United States behind McKesson (MCK), with a market cap of $32 billion. The company was formed through a merger of AmeriSource Health and Bergen Brunswig in 2001.

Drug distributors like ABC serve an essential need, as its centralized distribution facilities connects over 1,000 drug manufacturers with pharmacy, health system, and healthcare providers. It also reduces complexity and eliminates the need for thousands of SKUs to be individually shipped.

This industry also necessitates the need for significant scale as it comes with low margins. This serves as a barrier to entry for new players, and hence why the Big 3, including ABC, operate as a virtual oligopoly. Morningstar highlights ABC's efficient operating leverage, as noted in its recent analyst report:

AmerisourceBergen is able to leverage its scale to negotiate more effectively than most of its customers and typically acquires drugs at the lowest available price in the market, most of which is passed along in cost savings. In addition, AmerisourceBergen bears the burden of substantial working capital outlays associated with its comprehensive drug inventory, delivering smaller quantities directly to customer retail locations as needed. Beyond acting as an efficient supplier, AmerisourceBergen deepens its relationship with customers through offering marketing, merchandising, and administrative support services to smaller independent pharmacies and providers.

ABC continues to impress with strong results. This is reflected by revenue growing by 17% YoY to $58B during the second fiscal quarter (ended March 31st). Also encouraging, ABC is seeing strong operating leverage, as adjusted EPS grew at a faster clip, at 27% YoY.

Also encouraging, ABC appears set to put the Opioid saga behind it, as it reached a settlement to pay $5.9 billion over 18 years. This appears to be highly manageable for the company, as it equates to $328 million per year, which is more than covered by its unlevered free cash flow of $2.4 billion over the trailing 12 months. Management has also demonstrated a willingness to think outside of the box, with a venture capital fund to invest in healthcare innovation, as noted during the recent conference call:

Importantly, our venture capital fund will invest in companies that amplified innovation themes I have been discussing today. Pharmaceutical innovation is advancing at an exceptionally rapid pace, particularly in the specialty and sell and deed market, where we continue to differentiate ourselves as the market leader. During the quarter, we, along with our partner, TrakCel, the leading innovator of cellular orchestration solutions unveiled an integrated technology platform designed to accelerate patient access to prescribe cell and gene therapies and to deliver complete visibility throughout the treatment journey. The platform increases connectivity between the sub-patient services and providers, resulting in a seamless and timely exchange of benefits and eligibility information that expedites patient enrollment and support, ultimately, helping patients start on therapy sooner. This partnership is an example of how we are leveraging the full breadth of our strength in specialty to create innovative solutions for patient access to promising new therapies.

Risks to ABC include cost inflation and supply chain disruptions, which may impact its already thin margins, as reflected by EBITDA margin of 1.56% over the trailing 12 months. Additionally, scrutiny over specialty drug pricing may result in slower price inflation for ABC and its peers.

Meanwhile, ABC maintains a strong BBB+ rated balance sheet and pays a 1.2% dividend yield that's very well covered by a low payout ratio of 17% and comes with 17 years of consecutive growth. While the dividend yield isn't high, ABC should be considered as a total return story, as the company has repurchased 20% of its outstanding shares over the past decade, as shown below.

ABC Shares Outstanding (Seeking Alpha)

Admittedly, ABC is no longer cheap at the current price of $157 with a forward P/E of 14.4. However, I still see value in the stock considering the durability of the revenue stream and the recession-resilient business model. Analysts expect 7-8% EPS growth in the second half of this calendar year and have a consensus Buy rating, with an average price target of $170. This translates to a potential one-year 10% total return.

Investor Takeaway

The AmerisourceBergen story is one of operational excellence and a willingness to adapt in order to stay ahead of the curve. With the Opioid litigation largely in the rear view mirror, ABC is set to continue to grow its business and ride the wave of growing healthcare spend. While the stock is no longer cheap, I believe that ABC remains a good choice for those seeking a steadily growing business in the healthcare space.