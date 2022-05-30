bjdlzx/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Suncor (NYSE:SU) has meaningful upside prospects. Last month I wrote a bullish article on Suncor.

Since then, Elliott has taken a position in Suncor. Consequently, with Elliott, the activist shareholder arguing to increase Suncor's capital allocation strategy; this goes to the core of my thesis.

All considered, I believe this further substantiates my bullish rating on this stock. I argue that paying 6x free cash flow for Suncor makes sense.

Suncor's Capital Allocation Policy

Suncor Energy is an oil mining company. Suncor's Oil Sand business makes up approximately 70% of its total adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO"). The Oil Sand business doesn't require a lot of capex. It is a very polluting and non-environmentally friendly way of getting extremely viscous forms of bitumen out of the ground. But sadly, with oil prices so high, the demand is clearly here.

I will not spend much time on the Suncor background.

What I will say is this, in my previous article, I estimated that using $85 WTI Suncor would see approximately $5.7 billion of free cash flow. Given that every $1 increase in brent leads to an extra $200 million of cash flows, I'm now revisiting my thesis.

Suncor sensitivities

Consequently, with brent now at around $115, I believe this amounts to an extra $5 billion of free cash flow.

This implies that Suncor energy would make around $10 billion of free cash flow in 2022, at the current strip prices of approximately $115 brent.

TICK.com

That being said, please note that sell analysts have Suncor making around $12 billion, see above.

This figure is around $2 billion more in free cash flow than my own estimates, but I believe that, if anything, this further supports my $10 billion free cash flow for 2022. This tells me that the business is more likely than not to make at least $10 billion of free cash flow in 2022.

Moving on during the earnings call, Suncor said,

Once [our debt is at] $12 billion, our plan is to direct 75% of free funds flow to buying back shares and 25% to debt reduction. And for clarity, once net debt is at a $9 billion floor, we'll direct all free funds flow to shareholder returns.

The table that follows illustrates what management has declared above.

Suncor investor presentation

Suncor finished Q1 2022 with net debt levels of $15.4 billion. Accordingly, Suncor has opted to pay down its debt and repurchase shares with a capital allocation ratio of 50/50.

For their part, Elliott wants to massively increase Suncor's capital allocation strategy.

Suncor investor presentation

Elliott argues that it makes less sense to pay down debt with interest rates of 5% when the equity is providing a yield of around 17%.

Elliott wants to see more than 80% of Suncor's free cash flows going coming back as dividends.

SU Stock Valuation - Massive Dividend Potential?

Elliott makes the argument that Suncor's 4% yield is paltry and that the business is capable of paying out a 15% base dividend yield.

Elliott presentation

Not only would a 15% dividend yield be a massive increase relative to a 4% dividend yield, but I would question the sustainability of such a high dividend.

Elliott is arguing for a total company-wide dividend of around $8 billion. And I have to say that I very much struggle to believe that this high dividend policy would be sustainable.

On yet the other hand, even if Elliott manages to add some steam to management's effort and is only 50% successful, this would still make Suncor towards the high end of the investment-grade dividend allocators.

The Bottom Line

Elliott has a reputation for being mightily aggressive. Furthermore, with so many assets under management, I have no way to discern their investment success ratio.

However, I believe focusing on Elliott's track record misses the wood for the forest. I believe the fact that Elliott, one of the biggest asset allocators in the world, has now turned its focus towards energy stocks rather than other pockets of the market can only be a bullish sign.

Recall that this comes on the toes of Warren Buffett's massive investment in Occidental Petroleum (OXY).

Altogether, I believe that having these two notable capital allocators deploying massive amounts of capital into energy stocks supports my argument, that investing in energy stocks right now makes a lot of sense.

Suncor is priced at somewhere around 6x free cash flow. This is far from expensive for a business that could possibly increase its dividend to around 10% yield. Thus, I keep my buy rating on this stock.