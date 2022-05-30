SoFi Stock: Use The Dead Cat Bounce To Sell
Summary
- SoFi stock has formed a near-term bottom and has been testing a critical resistance level. We believe the stock would fail its re-test and fall subsequently.
- We discuss why investors are buying a stock with highly aggressive growth metrics that are hard to justify, given its deeply concerning unprofitability.
- We also discuss a simple reverse valuation model that investors can apply to understand why SoFi needs to execute impeccably, even at the current price.
- We reiterate our Sell rating on SOFI stock. Investors should use the dead cat bounce to cut exposure meaningfully.
Investment Thesis
SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock staged a near-term bottom after our call for investors to get out of the stock after its Q1 earnings. Are we surprised with the near-term rally? Not at all, because nothing goes down in a straight line. We had been waiting for a near-term bottom, but it had not formed when we published our previous article. Notably, we wish to remind investors that we had already liquidated all our positions in early March at $12.60, as we informed members of our service.
Notwithstanding, after its bottom formed, the stock has rallied into its near-term resistance as it attempted to break higher. With a clearer technical picture, we have charted a series of critical levels for investors to consider cutting more exposure (if they have not sold out of their positions). Therefore, investors should use the "dead cat bounce" to reduce their exposure further.
We also discuss a simple valuation approach that all investors can use to understand why SoFi must execute impeccably in a much harsher macro environment. As a result, we believe that the execution risks for management have increased dramatically. Hence, investors in SoFi need to ask themselves why they are still willing to hold the bag, given its aggressive growth and valuation estimates. Furthermore, its price action is filled with a series of intermediate resistance levels that could continue to impede its recovery momentum.
SoFi's Implied Growth Rates Leave No Margin For Error
In our valuation discussion subsequently, investors will realize why SoFi has no margin for error to maintain its significant growth premium. The consensus estimates suggest that SoFi could maintain its substantial topline growth through FY22-23, despite the much more challenging macro backdrop. We urge investors to be mindful of such aggressive growth estimates amid a potentially slowing economy.
SoFi also reminded investors of such risks in its recent 10-Q. It emphasized (edited):
Increased interest rates may decrease borrower demand for our lending products, even as inflation places pressure on consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits. Borrowers face uncertainty about the impact of rising prices on their ability to repay a loan. A change in demand for our lending products and any steps we may take to mitigate such change could impact our credit quality and overall growth. Furthermore, inflationary and other economic pressure resulting in the inability of a borrower to repay a loan could translate into increased loan defaults, foreclosures, and charge-offs and negatively affect our business. (SoFi's FQ1'22 10-Q)
Notwithstanding, the Street remains confident that the earnings of financial companies could recover from H2'22. Therefore, we think the Street remains optimistic that we could avoid a debilitating recessionary scenario that should help undergird their EPS recovery.
We also observed that SoFi's deeply red GAAP EPS is estimated to improve through FY22-23 as it scales. In addition, the Street remains bullish on SOFI stock, with eight out of 13 analysts with a Buy rating. Therefore, we believe that SoFi's consensus estimates have an implied bullish bias that investors need to consider.
Notwithstanding, we noted that the GAAP EPS estimates trend in JPMorgan (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC) are consistent with SoFi's. However, the critical difference is that SoFi is not expected to report GAAP EPS profitability through FY23. Therefore, investors need to be wary of any earnings deterioration that could impact investors' sentiments further.
SOFI Stock Embedded Growth Premium Is Hard To Justify
SoFi is unprofitable even on adjusted EPS terms or FCF terms. Therefore, we believe investors should be wary of adding such stocks aggressively. Previously, it was a speculative holding for us. Therefore, given its deep unprofitability, we urge investors to size their allocations accordingly for a speculative play like SOFI stock.
As a result, we also think it is a significant challenge for investors to value SOFI stock meaningfully. A lot of guesswork and crystal ball gazing is necessary to value stocks like SOFI. Therefore, investors shouldn't be stunned by the high volatility in SOFI stock.
Notwithstanding, we believe a simple reverse valuation model can help investors visualize the implied revenue CAGR that SOFI would need to achieve to justify its current valuation. Here are our parameters:
|Symbol
|SOFI
|Current market cap
|$6.91B
|Hurdle rate (CAGR)
|35%
|Projection year
|2026
|Required FCF yield by Q1'26
|2%
|Q1'26 FCF multiple
|50x
|Estimated FCF margins
|12%
|Implied TTM revenue in Q1'26
|$3.8B
|Required revenue CAGR through Q1'26
|36.37%
SoFi reverse valuation model. Data source: S&P Cap IQ, Author
Note that even our FCF margins on SOFI stock are highly speculative. However, we have applied an appropriate discount from the consensus estimates to arrive at our figure. In addition, we have also set a higher than average hurdle rate for SOFI stock. We think it represents an appropriate metric to cross for a speculative stock like SOFI. Anything lesser is not worth the risk. Therefore, we believe investors need to ask themselves whether it's reasonable for SoFi to continue growing revenue at a CAGR of 36.37% through FQ1'26.
The Street's 3Y revenue CAGR (FY21-24) consensus is about 39.4%. But, we also highlighted that the Street consensus is bullish. Therefore, if we take a 15% discount off its implied growth rates, its revenue CAGR would fall to 33.5%, below the rate required in our reverse valuation model.
SOFI Stock's Price Action Suggests Resistance Re-Test
The stock formed a near-term bottom after we published our previous article, as seen above. As a result, we can better visualize the critical levels now.
Our analysis suggests that the stock is testing its near-term resistance levels. There's no resolution yet, but we believe two potential scenarios could play out here. Our base case suggests that it fails its resistance level re-test before falling back to its near-term support. Our bear case indicates that it could break higher into intermediate resistance 1 before falling back.
We believe the likely scenario is for the near-term resistance re-test to fail. Our premise is based on an overvalued stock price that requires a steep growth cadence to justify its premium. We think that looks increasingly unlikely in the harsher macro backdrop, and the Street consensus is too optimistic.
Next, the price action did not form a bear trap reversal. As a result, we remain confident that the current recovery is indicative of a bear market rally or dead cat bounce.
Next, the dominant bias remains decisively bearish. Therefore, we believe the prevailing trend will return subsequently without a bear trap reversal. Nothing falls in a straight line.
Accordingly, we urge investors to use the dead cat bounce in SOFI stock to reduce exposure. In addition, investors who want to "layer out" can consider cutting exposure in phases to capitalize on selling into a potentially stronger bear market rally. That's what we did on March 2, taking advantage of the upward spike after its FQ4 earnings to cut all exposure. We have never looked back since, and thankful for that.
Consequently, we reiterate our Sell rating on SOFI stock.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.