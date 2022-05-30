onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

This article has been updated with recent data from the original article posted April 10, 2022 in the newsletter.

(Note: Peyto and associated companies are Canadian producers that report in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated).

Peyto (OTCPK:PEYUF) (PEY:TSX) is the most conservative of the Don Gray controlled companies. As a result, the recovery has been pretty much routine. But Don Gray also controls some companies that would be considered riskier. In this environment, those companies may appeal to risk takers. Peyto itself continues to offer a great recovery opportunity to a wide variety of investors. The restoration of the dividend may appeal to those investors that can handle the variations of the stock dividend. But the other companies will also be covered because I get a lot of investor questions on the "total deal".

Peyto First Quarter 2022, Operating Results Summary (Peyto First Quarter 2022, Earnings Press Release)

One of the things that happened as 2021 progressed was the unexpectedly strong recovery of natural gas prices. Those prices have continued to unexpected heights in the first and second quarters of 2022. The result was that key debt ratios snapped back into balance as Mr. Market was screaming about too high debt ratios. This often happens in a cyclical industry. But good managements often know what their companies can handle at market bottoms. That proved to be the case here.

In the current fiscal year, the cash flow projection approaches historical levels. The debt ratio will not be an issue with the market for the first time in years. Ironically, it is not an issue with the lenders, or the company would not be running five rigs while talking about production increases. That goes even more so for the initiation of a dividend to shareholders. Yet Mr. Market could not take his eyes off those high debt ratios while driving down the stock price to bargain levels.

Peyto History Of Reserves From Company Inception (Peyto April 2022, Corporate Presentation)

Now the key to the above slide is that 40% cost reduction which is shown as a capital expenditure reduction. That reduction primarily affects the depreciation charge because the decline was located in the drilling and completion costs. Some things like transportation really do not change much because there has not been a lot of advances in that area. So, the operating costs decline at a much slower rate than do the drilling and completion costs.

But the overall effect upon company completion costs is substantial. Therefore, there will likely be a continual push to decrease costs in the future. Much of the industry produces products that were not even thought of as a possible commercial production area 20 or so years ago. It has always been that way with this industry. Therefore, cost reduction remains a priority every single year as technology advances.

Peyto IRR By Leasehold Area (Peyto April 2022, Corporate Presentation)

Current prices allow just about anything in the company portfolio to be fantastically profitable. This company only has one loss year in its 20 year history. It is therefore far more profitable than many in the industry. The reason is of course shown above.

Nonetheless, sharp readers will notice that the company has very slowly begun to drill in liquids rich areas so the dependence upon natural gas is lessened. Ironically, that is leading to better profitability even as natural gas prices have increased because liquids prices have risen as well.

As a result, unless another extreme situation results like 2020, there is very unlikely to be another loss reported by this company in the future. Instead, there will be the usual industry leading profits.

Peyto ROC and ROCE Return History (Peyto April 2022, Corporate Presentation)

All of that profitability allowed this company to easily traverse the extended natural gas pricing downturn because the unconventional business caused excess supplies. Now that business is unlikely to grow at the speed of the past. Furthermore, the steadily expanding North America ability to export natural gas and related products should assure better pricing in the future than in the past. The world market has far stronger natural gas and related products pricing historically. That is likely to continue in the future.

Therefore, a return of profitability to the "good old days" would not be unexpected. Natural gas remains a cyclical commodity even if the downturn was extended the last time. The market may not yet realize this. So the stock price is likely to adjust as gas prices remain strong for awhile.

Furthermore, the lenders with no experience that wanted to make a fast buck at current prices and then move on to other things are gone. Those lenders lost a lot of money in the last two aborted cycles due to unrealistic expectations. For now, at least, they are not in the market. Instead the experienced lenders that were always there still lend money under far more conservative assumptions. Combine that with a market demand to repay investors with dividends and stock repurchases to explain why production will be growing more slowly (and rationally) in the future.

All of that and the realistic expectation that another coronavirus demand destruction is highly unlikely should mean that the cycle will not be as extreme as it was in 2016 and again in 2020. This industry is positioned to do well no matter what the stock market does for the foreseeable future because the "house cleaning" was done twice. So there is not too much left that is not viable. Instead, there will probably be the first time that leverage works in the favor of the investor. It will likely be a long time after this one before it works again.

This company will be providing outsized recovery returns for years to come. The natural gas recovery has a ways to go because natural gas stocks were pounded to levels I had not seen since the 1980's downturn. The pricing throughout the industry clearly predicted the end of the industry (probably tomorrow). Since that did not happen (as usual) these stocks have a long way to go to return to something appropriately normal.

I get asked all the time if it is appropriate to get invested in this industry. The answer appears to be that insiders are still buying. As long as that is the case, following the insiders in should still be safe.

Peyto Latest Acquisition And New Gas Plant (Peyto March 2022, Corporate Presentation)

This is a small example of the latest purchase of many insiders either purchases or reverse mergers to "get in on the action". Most of the attempts like this one focus on subpar or suboptimal sizes which are then combined into a viable operating optimization scheme.

The time to get out is when these experienced people begin selling either part or all of their companies to others at some fantastic valuations. That is what usually marks the approach of a market top. There is nothing close to that going on now. Instead, the consolidation in the industry continues because it is cheaper to buy production and assets than for companies to do it themselves.

Ironically this appears to be driven by the "fast buck" crowd that is very frustrated with the last five years or so. So, they are selling out right at the time when they should be cashing in on industry good fortune. That same crowd will again be purchasing at market tops using the current figures as if the good times will last at least five years out. It never happens and it will signal the end of the market cycle to begin the next downturn.

Petrus

For those that do not mind a lot of risk. The current situation may be one where a lot of risk "works out". Petrus (OTCQX:PTRUF) (PRO:TSX) is a company that had proportionately more debt and so was more risky.

The company reported settling a note for stock to reduce debt. Furthermore, there is a rights offering to inject another C$20 million into the company. The auditors have a "going concern" clause in the company financial reports. The rights offering states that the company debt will mature at the end of May 2022, and needs to be replaced.

The first quarter report indicated that the debt restructuring is complete. Debt was reduced by more than half while adding an acquisition to take advantage of the improving outlook. Now the history of the debt reorganization will carry forward some time. Management has indicated that debt reduction will continue.

Common shares outstanding doubled. But this also points to the difference I see between companies that file and companies like this one that survive. The family backing does help tremendously. However, managements that survive fix problems without waiting. Ones that file often wait until it is too late because the stock is undervalued or other reasons. But they wait too long.

So, this company is definitely not in the same league as Peyto. But in the current environment, a higher risk opportunity often provides interesting appreciation potential. That is especially true when that speculative idea has a known backer as is the case here.

So even though the official financial outlook made for a costly reorganization, the currently strong commodity price outlook and the family backing should allow this moribund company to recover adequately to "get back in the game". Cash flow is going to stage an amazing recovery in this strong market. Further debt repayments will be necessary and possible in the current environment.

This is a Canadian producer that focused on rich gas deposits. So, the production has more liquids than Peyto (though Peyto is now diversifying into this very type of production). On the other hand, the debt levels, which would have been considered aggressive, were a bit too much for what happened in 2020. Now the downturn in 2020 was extreme by most measures. It is unlikely to repeat. The first quarter showed dramatic financial improvement. Still this one is only for those that can take the appropriate risk level.

Gear Energy

Gear Energy (OTCQX:GENGF)(GXE:TSX) is yet another company where Don Gray is Chairman of the Board. This formerly heavy oil producer has been gradually diversifying into light oil ventures because heavy oil showed basically no profits throughout the industry for about five years.

Therefore, debt was paid while the shares outstanding grew because the alternatives were worse. The company reported zero net debt in the first quarter of 2022. For heavy oil producer, no debt is about the limit until it is clear that the future will be better than the recent past.

Heavy oil production is actually very profitable in the current environment. That should allow the no-net-debt status to continue while production expands. This company has survived much like Petrus. The backing of the Gray family was essential to that survival.

Investors should expect a conservative outlook going forward. That outlook will take into account the track record of heavy oil the last few years. A lot of heavy oil only companies went under because of the huge oil price decline in 2015. Therefore, reliance on heavy oil production in the future is very unlikely.

Nonetheless, the presence of heavy oil production will make earnings extremely volatile throughout the business cycle until there is sufficient light oil production. Probably a debt free balance sheet is therefore essential.

The outlook for the company is probably better than it has been for years. But for the reasons discussed above, this company is only for risk takers. The ability to take a profit and then walk away is essential until investment safety has increased to reasonable levels.

Summary

The companies that Don Gray heads have a far more robust outlook than has been the case in years. All of the companies offer substantial appreciation potential from current levels because the industry recovery has quite a bit of territory left to cover. Pricing may have peaked. But valuations on a reasonable forward price have yet to recover. A lot of insiders are still buying (which is a good sign).

But only Peyto is suitable for most investors. The other two companies, Petrus and Gear Energy, are suitable for those that can take a lot of risk and do not mind the potential of losing their entire investment. Right now, the industry outlook looks tremendous. So, the downside risk is small. But many investors I write for do not sell. Therefore, these two companies are not for them.