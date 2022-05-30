AvigatorPhotographer/iStock via Getty Images

This article was updated from the original article in my newsletter posted on April 16, 2022 with current information.

Like many competitors, Athabasca Oil (OTCPK:ATHOF)(ATH:TSX) sees a chance to lower debt substantially in the current environment. Thermal oil producers generally do not have a good survival chance in a downturn because heavy oil and thermal oil producers generally see margins disappear (or worse go negative) as discounts to light oil products often expand.

So, there is a huge need to have adequate financing in case of a downturn. That kind of backup is usually available if the company has no debt or nominal amounts of debt.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Athabasca Oil First Quarter 2022, Cash Flow Statement (Athabasca Oil First Quarter 2022, Financial Statements)

Since the large oil price decline in 2015, I have noticed a large number of heavy oil producers made no money (and in fact lost money) for the period from 2015 until the present very high oil price market began. That kind of history just screams for diversification to ensure cash flow during periods of weak pricing.

Unlike many competitors, this company does have a joint venture designed to increase the production of lighter oil. But like anything else, that joint venture needs time. Unfortunately, a crisis like the coronavirus demand destruction is not what this company needed. But management may be able to make up for a lost time in the current environment.

That will likely mean less growth. With a debt repayment priority, it will also ensure the company's survival in the future during those downtimes. Previously management survived this last downturn with a sizable cash balance. The larger cash flow in the first quarter combined with that cash balance will likely jump-start the debt reduction process from its previously moribund state.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Athabasca Oil Presentation Of Cash Flow Priorities And Guidance (Athabasca Oil May 2022, Corporate Presentation)

Thermal Oil often requires a large upfront cash expenditure to start the project. Once the project begins, then thermal oil often cash flows generously. Many times there will be a lot of cash flow even if there is not sufficient profits because the cash flow is protected by the relatively large depreciation charge from taxes.

Now, management has a chance to erase the debt balance over the next year or so. Ironically, the thermal oil may prove to have higher margins than the light oil project. What management uses that extra cash from the premium margins will be the key to long-term survival.

Some competitors, like Headwater Exploration (OTCPK:CDDRF)(HWX:TSX) chose to have a debt-free balance sheet. So far, management of Athabasca appears to want a low debt balance sheet (that is slightly financially riskier). Investors are likely to see a variety of strategies from thermal producers and heavy oil producers to deal with the business cycles in the future. Investors need to pick the strategy that will be most successful for them throughout the business cycle.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Athabasca Oil Plan To Be Debt Free By Yearend (Athabasca Oil May 2022, Corporate Presentation)

The current environment should lead to management achieving a negative net debt (or debt-free) position fast. This is one of the few companies I follow that always has a large cash position while paying the interest for the loan. It is definitely a way to manage these assets. The company had roughly C$200 million in cash throughout the whole pandemic (which is still going on). As debt is repaid, then management may reduce the cash balance as well.

One of the reasons for this cash position is that management had to shut-in production in fiscal year 2020 because prices went lower than the company's costs. Producers with light oil did have cash flow. But a thermal producer like this one has to be ready for periods of no cash flow given the experience of the last few years.

Athabasca Oil Light Oil Guidance And Profitability (Athabasca Oil May 2022, Corporate Presentation)

The light oil will provide a higher-priced product that can command the benchmark price (or at least close to it). The property also can produce a significant amount of condensate that is needed to make the thermal oil flow through pipelines.

Murphy Oil (MUR) is the operator on some of the acreage while Athabasca operates the rest of the acreage. The reason for the slow development at the current time is most likely the well cost. Murphy management has mentioned several times that it will be a while before they find the optimal technique.

Both operators want low breakeven costs to serve as a minimal margin cushion. This is supposed to be a cash flow generator during the downturns. But the costs do not appear to be quite there yet.

The goal would be extremely important to offset shut-ins at the thermal business when things become more hostile than is the case right now.

Debt has to be serviced no matter whether the company generates sufficient cash flow to properly service it. Athabasca Oil has built and sold the business before. Most likely, management believes that current challenges can be overcome or they would never have invested in this area.

Summary

Athabasca Oil survived the coronavirus demand destruction admirably when one considers it is a standalone thermal producer. Much of the thermal industry production is connected to an upgrader or refineries all owned by the upstream company. A standalone model such as this one is not real common because margins often widen to make production worthless.

Management partnered with Murphy Oil to add some light oil production to the thermal production. That should lead to more resilience during downturns than was the case with recent history.

Management will also be reducing the debt while trying to maintain a significant cash balance "just in case".

There are some that feel that a company like this should be valued the same as the light oil producers. But the market leans heavily on the average profitability throughout the cycle. That calculation makes the light oil business all the more important. Generally, the thermal and heavy oil standalone companies are not that profitable.

As this business grows, management could well look at the possibility to gain an upgrader near the upstream operations. Such a possibility would lead to improved netbacks through vertical integration. Right now it is the light oil business that needs cash flow adequately to get the company through industry downturn.

The increasing margin from ever-growing light oil production may lead to a better valuation over time. But this investment idea will take considerable patience because the time period is likely to be a few years. That makes the common suitable for speculators until debt is reduced or (preferably) eliminated.