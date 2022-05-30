bopav/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Every year the Russell Indexes are rebalanced to bring in new stocks and remove underperforming stocks. The FTSE Russell calls this event the annual reconstitution process. It begins with evaluations and "rankings" in May and moves to the June-transition month. For 2022, beginning on June 3rd, the preliminary selection lists are communicated to the markets. Updates are provided following on June 10, 17, and 24th with the reconstituted indexes taking effect after the close on June 24 this year.

FTSE Russell

Russell Reconstitution | FTSE Russell

This article addresses the key findings from my multi-year analysis of reported abnormal effects from the Russell 3000 annual reconstitution from June 2017 through June 2021. My tests looked at whether the top-performing new additions to the Russell Index produced abnormally strong results in the following year. Published financial studies have found that:

Stock additions to the Russell 3000 index led to a "dramatic increase" in trading volume ratio in the month of June (Chang et al., 2013).

And that the reconstitution event produced measurable effects worth concentrating on in future studies.

Measurable price effects of the Russell 3000 annual index reconstitution have been documented for both stock additions and deletions (Chang, Hong, & Liskovich, 2013)

Historical Performance Of The Russell 2000 (Small-Cap Index)

The data and results from this study cover the period from June 2017 through June 2022. The anomaly study was suspended in 2020 due to Covid/QE stimulus distortions and not restarted until last year. The June 2020 selections would likely have been among the largest gains recorded. The 2022 selections will be released to members of the Value & Momentum Breakout community at the end of June following the completion of the FTSE reconstitution June 24th.

FinViz

This informal research study has been conducted using different portfolio tests from 2017 to 2021 to retest published research and explore new profitable methods to generate abnormal gains from the reconstitution event. So far, the largest impact on the anomaly performance appears to be broader market conditions largely driven by record corporate buybacks and the largest QE 4 accommodative monetary policy in US history. These external forces are depicted in the following S&P 500 chart of Fed intervention related to the Covid pandemic.

FinViz

Prior Russell Anomaly Test Studies

My prior studies are summarized below. The most recent and robust study from the 2021 - 2022 reconstitution period will officially conclude at the end of June but 11 months of analysis are provided below to see if any successful strategies and enhancements have emerged to assist in opportunities for 2022.

I. 2017 Russell 3000 Anomaly Top 10 stocks (One Month Formation)

In the first test portfolio and the only portfolio for the 2017-2018 year, a one-month formation period was used to observe and rank the highest performing stocks for portfolio selection.

II. 2018 Russell 3000 Anomaly Top 10 stocks (One Week Formation)

In the first test portfolio for the 2018-2019 year, a one-week formation period with a 10-stock selection portfolio was used again. The idea in this test was to see if forming the portfolio faster (one week vs. one month) would allow for the breakout gains to be captured sooner.

III. 2018 Russell 3000 Anomaly Top 20 stocks (One Month Formation)

In the second test portfolio for the 2018-2019 year, a one-month formation period was conducted to match the original 2017 test portfolio, but with a larger sample size of 20 stocks. Those 20 stocks had some overlap with the 10 stock, one-week formation portfolio for 2018.

IV. 2019 Russell 3000 Anomaly Top 20 stocks (One Month Formation) In the only test portfolio for the 2019 - 2020 year, a one-month formation was conducted to match the original 2017 and 2018 test portfolios using a 20-stock sample size. Some benefit was found to mid-year but the Covid correction from the pandemic in February compromised useful conclusions unique to the index anomaly.

Conclusion Of The 2021 Russell Anomaly Study

This past year I enhanced the study to include 60 sampled stocks. Three categories comprised 20 top selections, 20 worst performing stocks and the 20 most unchanged stocks as a control group to better baseline returns independent of the broader market performance. These sample stocks represented 60 out of 254 stocks added to the Russell 3000 starting June 28th. The final top performers are the ones we are most interested in to see if the documented effects continue for strongest positive gains after addition to the index.

What we want to see is which of the 3 selection categories, (top, neutral, bottom) delivered the best actual and relative returns and if any categories outperformed the broader market index over the same period.

2021 Results

The prior year's anomaly results are available in the studies linked above. This section analyzes the results from the 2021-2022 reconstitution period for any evidence of abnormal returns documented in the financial literature.

Measurement Period Top 20 Neutral 20 Bottom 20 Russell Index Preliminary (Selection Month) +39.12% -0.04% -22.30% +2.59% 1 Month post selection -22.93% -11.23% -10.53% -3.63% 3 Months post selection -18.20% -11.19% -13.39% -4.63% 11 Months post selection -46.23% -43.38% -44.75% -18.19%

3 Month Update: Evaluating The 2021 Russell Index Rebalancing Anomaly | Seeking Alpha Marketplace

An analysis of the top 20 stocks listed below out of the sample 60 stocks provides the following results. The complete return results are available to members.

Stock Category % Gain/Loss 11 months (TNXP) Bottom 103.64% (TRIL) Top 71.77% (STON) Top 21.99% (NFE) Control 21.62% (ACET) Bottom 20.76% (LPI) Top -2.07% (ALPN) Control -2.98% (NXPI) Control -3.88% (BHR) Control -4.12% (IMPL) Bottom -5.18% (KRT) Control -5.72% (BRBS) Control -11.50% (AFCG) Bottom -13.91% (THRY) Top -23.75% (ACRS) Bottom -23.89% (GSAT) Top -25.86% (JHG) Control -27.11% (AMTX) Control -31.89% (HQI) Top -33.05% (DSEY) Control -41.69%

What we see is that among the top half by 11-month performance of the sampled Russell index stocks is that performance distribution by categories was nearly even. Category Top had 9 stocks, Control (neutral) had 11 stocks, and Bottom had 10 stocks in the top half of the performance board. There was not a strong abnormal return effect in the past year. Out of 60 stocks chosen from the sample of new Russell additions for 2021-2022 only 5 out of 60 (8%) delivered a positive return. This momentum anomaly result for the past year is far below the return averages of all my long-term portfolio models selected based on value and fundamental variables.

In the first month from formation we see the strongest decline was among the Top stock category that had gained the most during the preliminary 1-month selection period. The bottom stock category declined the least in the next month and that could be attributed to having already declined the most of all the stocks added to the Russell index in June 2021 with some recovery from oversold levels.

In none of the measured time periods did the extreme Top, Neutral, or Bottom selections outperform the broader Russell index. This shows that stocks already in the Russell index and those not part of 60 stock test sample accounted for much more of the gains throughout the year. However, 13 stocks in the sample study did beat the Russell index with average gains of +14.6%. Of this small sample of the best performing stocks there were 6 neutral stocks, 4 bottom stocks and only 3 top stocks. Trillium Pharmaceuticals delisted in a $2.22 billion acquisition by Pfizer in November 2021 and the final price reflects the buyout price.

The larger context of this study may have greatly impacted the results of the anomaly that depends greatly on positive momentum and investor attraction to higher risk small cap stocks.

In the past one-year period 2,818 stocks out of 6,172 stocks (45.6%) on the major US exchanges have declined more than the Russell Index in the same period.

2022 has seen the largest 100-day decline in the history of the stock market since 1939 impacting all the major indices with the Nasdaq down the most -22.46% YTD.

The Federal Reserve ended the largest monetary easing period in US history on March 9th and is about to start the largest tightening program in history: How Markets May React To Fed's QT Program

FinViz

In the past year the mega cap and large cap stocks have strongly outperformed the rest of the market cap segments on a relative basis. We can conclude that for the small cap Russell index rebalancing anomaly to show abnormally profitable returns the broader market must not be in risk avoidance posture with strong market outflows from equities and toward the safety of the largest cap / high dividend stocks.

Russell US Indexes

All Russell US Indexes are subsets of the Russell 3000® Index, which includes the well-known, large-cap Russell 1000® Index and small-cap Russell 2000® Index. The Russell Reconstitution process occurs every June and is explained in additional references and analytics at FTSE Russell.

Q: When is reconstitution this year?

A: The 2022 reconstitution of the Russell US Indexes will occur June 24. Provisional Russell US Indexes will be published beginning on June 3 to allow investors to track the new indexes prior to the reconstitution effective date. This allows investors the option to choose the date on which they execute their index trades.

The FTSE quality scoring chart is outlined as follows:

FTSE Russell

The full methodology document is available here: Construction and Methodology document for the Russell U.S. Equity Indexes V.5.1

The Russell US Indexes are designed as the building blocks of a broad range of financial products, such as index tracking funds, derivatives and exchange traded funds, as well as being performance benchmarks. Trading volumes surge on the days when the reconstitution is completed and it can deliver strong positive momentum moves especially among these smaller cap stocks.

Picks For 2022 Rebalancing

So what do we buy for large gains in 2022? The FTSE Russell final selections for the 2022 Index Reconstitution have not been released yet. If the prior strategy from my four test portfolios over the past several years provides reliable future results, here is the best approach:

Consider carefully the broader market environment and the risk appetite of investors. High momentum, small cap stocks are among the first to benefit from high market inflows and hardest hit from market outflows: How Markets May React To Fed's QT Program Apply the Momentum Gauge signals to the Russell Index for the best timing results: Momentum Gauge Topping Signal: The First Negative Signal In 2022 In a negative momentum year like this past year it appears that stocks already on the Russell index are the best relative performing stocks. In a positive momentum year select the top-performing stocks from the provisional list on June 4th over at least a 10-day to one-month observation period prior to formation. Both portfolios that used a one-month formation period significantly outperformed the one-week formation period approach. Additional stocks may be added or removed in the updates through June 24th so watch for changes June, 10, 17, 24th. Select the stocks with the strongest momentum condition through the provisional period. Watch for the best results to occur within the first three months. However, market effects tend to dominate and price momentum dissipates after three months consistent with published research. Don't expect much effect after six months. The last six months of the year produced no outsized average returns for any of the test portfolios. Lastly, recognize that my informal study involved only a small percentage of the stocks added to the Russell 3000 index and only covered a two-year period. Circumstances are always changing.

As members and regular readers of my articles know, I am constantly investigating new approaches to obtain excess returns based on scholarly financial research and proven algorithms. Please consider following me for articles and updates on these and other market insights.

I trust these articles examining a very unique financial anomaly greatly benefit your trading results in the years to come!

All the very best to you in your investment decisions!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

References

Chang, Y., Hong, H., & Liskovich, I. (2013). Regression Discontinuity and the Price Effects of Stock Market Indexing. doi:10.3386/w19290

Fama, E. F., & French, K. R. (2008). Dissecting Anomalies. The Journal of Finance, 63(4), 1653-1678. doi:10.1111/j.1540-6261.2008.01371.x