Emerging Markets: A Bullish Short-Term Opportunity Amid Bearish Long-Term Trends

May 30, 2022 12:34 PM ETiShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)1 Like
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
336 Followers

Summary

  • Emerging markets have sharply underperformed US stocks since 2010.
  • EM valuations look cheap, but they are only near the 25-year average P/E ratio.
  • Short-term traders can buy the dip while long-term investors should ensure a sizable stake in low-cost EM funds.

Emerging markets ahead warning sign blackboard way

alexsl/iStock via Getty Images

Emerging markets are always an intriguing place to seek alpha. My formative investing years were 2004-2008 - a period in which the niche sharply outperformed both U.S. stocks and foreign developed markets. After peaking in relative performance in 2010, the iShares Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) has been a painful position for investors overweight the region over the last decade. Opportunity cost has been real considering the Select SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is up hundreds of percent in that time.

Since Nov 2010: SPY +332%, EEM +12%

Since Nov 2010: SPY +332%, EEM +12%

Stockcharts.com

EEM Peaked vs SPY In Late 2010

EEM Peaked vs SPY In Late 2010

Stockcharts.com

Today’s emerging market composition is far different from 15 years ago. According to J.P. Morgan Asset Management, at 11% of the global equity market, the niche is still a small piece of the pie. And it used to be that energy, materials, and other dollar-sensitive areas dominated price action among EM nations. Resource-rich countries such as Brazil, Russia, Australia, South Africa, and others, drove huge gains in the mid-2000s. Fast-forward to 2022, and Technology and Financials are the big players – right as commodities have re-asserted their prominence. Markets can be cruel.

Not Your Father's EM: 11% of the Global Stock Market

Not Your Father's EM: 11% of the Global Stock Market

J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Emerging Markets Composition: Financial & Tech These Days

Emerging Markets Composition: Financial & Tech These Days

J.P. Morgan Asset Management

What has boomed over the last decade-plus has been the emerging market fixed income space. EM bonds are now about 25% of the global fixed income market. That makes the health of EM nations all the more important in the years ahead. Credit cycle booms and busts could be more pronounced over the coming decade since EM nations are infamous for their political uncertainty and sharp economic cycles. The EM bond market, priced in U.S. dollars, yields more than 7% right now, helping to boost global fixed income yields, according to J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

EM debt Is Now 25% of the Global Bond Market. Up From 1% In 1989

EM debt Is Now 25% of the Global Bond Market. Up From 1% In 1989

J.P. Morgan Asset Management

On valuation, emerging markets look downright cheap at just an 11.1 forward price-to-earnings ratio, according to data compiled by Ed Yardeni. Contrast that to a 14.7x global earnings multiple and 17.0x here in the U.S.

Global Equity Market Valuations: EM Is Least Expensive

Global Equity Market Valuations: EM Is Least Expensive

Yardeni.com

Still, EM’s forward P/E is near its 25-year average, according to J.P. Morgan Asset Management, despite the massive price weakness seen since the 2007 peak.

EM Valuations Seem Cheap, But Not By Historical Standards

EM Valuations Seem Cheap, But Not By Historical Standards

J.P. Morgan Asset Management

“Bear” in mind that emerging markets' earnings per share actually peaked more than a decade ago. Forward estimates have also come down for calendar-year 2022 and 2023.

EM EPS Is Roughly Unchanged Since 2007

EM EPS Is Roughly Unchanged Since 2007

Yardeni.com

The Technical Take

Long-term, there is decent support just below where EEM trades right now. The problem is the below chart is without trend. For a seriously bullish case to be made, investors want to see higher lows and higher highs. EEM has been in a secular bear market off the 2007 high. It will likely take a long time before we have clear evidence of an established uptrend. For now, buying the dip in the $36-$37 area for a trade makes sense, but short-term buyers should sell on solid rallies.

For a Trade: EEM Support in the $36-$37 Range

Support in the $36-$37 Range

Stockcharts.com

Don't Go with EEM Though

The iShares Emerging Markets ETF has a huge expense ratio of 0.68%, according to iShares. Investors are much better served owning competitor ETFs like VWO or SPEM which are more than 0.5% cheaper. You can also go with a lower-cost version of EEM offered by iShares: IEMG.

EEM's High Fees Lead to Lower Returns vs Comparable Funds

EEM's High Fees Lead to Lower Returns vs Comparable Funds

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

For long-term investors, the valuation case looks good and from this big base should eventually come big returns. Considering that EM is 11% of the global market, retirement savers should have about that weight within their equity allocation.

Don't buy EEM for a long-term holding though. Go with Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund ETF (VWO), the SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM), or the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG).

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
336 Followers
CFA & CMT Charterholder | Freelance Financial Writer at SoFi & Ally | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including blogs, emails, white papers, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. My CFA and CMT backgrounds demonstrate prowess in investment management and my professional experience includes extensive public speaking and communication. Moreover, my extensive university teaching and professional trading experience provide useful skills. Past roles also include heavy use of Excel modeling and chart creation as well as PowerPoint.I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe. I am a contributor to Topdown Charts.
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.