ratpack223/iStock via Getty Images

The Archer (NYSE:ACHR) management would have us believe that they are

a leader in the eVTOL sector, with key strategic relationships...and with a business plan and strategy that is unique, compelling and clearly differentiated. - Source: earnings call Andy Goldstein CEO.

I will present my view that Archer is actually: the laggard of the eVTOL sector building an aircraft subject to a legal challenge with questionable strategic relationships, limited intellectual property, and a business plan that is neither unique nor compelling designed by a management team that is running through its cash pile whilst becoming ever richer.

This is the second article I have written about eVTOL companies since completing an industry review, some of that work can be seen here.

eVTOL_Review.xlsx

I will be writing articles on each of the companies in the review in the coming weeks and updating the review as new entrants emerge.

Archer the product

Archer's business plan is to run an airborne taxi service using aircraft it manufactures and to sell the aircraft. This is the same as most of the other eVTOL companies, it is anything but unique.

Archer is attempting to build a battery-powered vertical take-off aircraft that will run small journeys (50 miles) as a taxi service. The airplane had its first hover flight in December 2021, putting it six years behind Joby (JOBY), three years behind EHang (EH), and several months behind Lilium (LILM). Archer expects to make its first horizontal flight before the end of the year (Joby will have clocked 2,000 flights by then). The aircraft is still incomplete as the tilt mechanism necessary for horizontal flight has not yet been added.

The airplane (called the Maker) is currently the subject of a legal case launched by Wisk Aero, Boeing (BA)/Kitty Hawk owned. Wisk alleges that multiple engineers left Wisk and took copies of confidential designs with them along with raw data from Wisk test flights. Archer has said the claim is without merit; however, on August 24th, 2021, Judge Orrick posted the following ruling.

Archer-Wisk-Order-8-24_opinion_post_by_judge.pdf.

The document written by the Judge contains a few images that I will share and says when referring to trade secrets.

Wisk's disclosure was sufficient, and it has plausibly alleged that Archer misappropriated at least some of them.

This is the original Archer design which it shared in June 2019 as it prepared to raise capital on the path toward an IPO.

Archer Original Aircraft Design (Judge Orrick)

This is a picture of the aircraft in June 2021.

Archer Maker Aircraft (Judge Orrick)

Obviously, it is a completely different design, the legal case hangs on where this design came from?

Here is the Wisk patented design

Wisk Patent Design (Judge Orrick)

It does not need a lawyer to see what might be an issue here.

At launch, we learned that Archer had hired many Wisk people, including the GNC lead, electric propulsion lead, director of engineering, chief avionics architect, and one engineer who allegedly downloaded 5,000 Wisk confidential documents in the weeks before he left (in the original lawsuit it was claimed he did this in the middle of the night before he left). On February 23rd, we heard the engineer would not be charged after an investigation (he has been on administrative leave since the allegation).

The August 24th ruling that the case must go to trial arrived a week before the management team at Archer decided to cut its pre-SPAC valuation by $1billion to $2.7billion (current market cap is $800million). Archer said it was because of a strategic reset.

How did Archer come up with the new aircraft design? (the following is from the Judge's comments linked earlier) Archer says that they realized the original design was flawed and hired a design company to design a new one. The design chosen by Archer from those prepared by the design company FlightHouse had the code name Cora+tilt.

Bower, the engineer, charged with selecting the design, claims he did not see the name (he is ex-Wisk) but chose the design because he could predict the range/ cost and other features.

The point here is that Cora is the name Wisk used for its prototype model. In an interview (p11 of court doc), the CEO of Archer said the technology had been worked on for a decade. That's the time Wisk had been working on Cora; Archer had not had it for 10 weeks, never mind 10 years. The Judge said the case is due in court in 2023 before either company will be operational.

It will likely be a drag on the Archer share price until then. Of course, if they lose, it could be pretty catastrophic.

Archer strategic relationships

Archer has agreements with several companies, but I do not think they are as beneficial as Archer suggests and are not really companies co-operating in the true sense of the word.

United Airlines (UAL):- Archer announced a $1 billion order from United in February 2021. In the 10-Q (P22) the order was described as a conditional one for 200 aircraft, and in return for the deal, United received 15Million warrants with a $0.01 price. The warrants can be exercised in 4 tranches as the PO moves to completion. Some of you may remember the Plug/Amazon deal structured similarly resulting in Plug booking negative revenue in the 4th quarter of 2020. Although it is unlikely, without a surge in Archer's share price, that this deal will result in negative revenue, it represents a discount of 75,000 shares per aircraft (or $650,000 if the share price moves to the wall street target of $8.70).

The deal means that United gets cheap aircraft, Archer has some orders on the books, and Archer's shareholders foot the bill. As United sell the shares they get from the warrants, existing shareholders are diluted, and new shareholders are providing United a discount. I'm not too fond of this type of deal, it is just storing problems for the future.

FCA US LLC and FCA Italy have received a total of 2.8 million warrants (P23 10-Q) for collaborating with the design of the aircraft and helping with manufacturing and production. 2.8 million warrants at $8.7 per share are $24.4 million. Are they collaborating or just getting paid in warrants?

Archer and Reef Technology teamed up to turn the top floor of multi-storage garages into vertical take-off ports. We had this great image showing how this might work.

Archer-Reef eVTOL Airport (eVTOL News)

REEF Technology is a parking real estate developer with some +8,000 sites, so this is an excellent agreement. The problem is that REEF signed a deal with JOBY that included the following in June.

Joby will enjoy a period of exclusivity during which it can secure long-term rooftop leases on skyport sites within NPG and REEF's network of parking garages.

How will this be managed? If Joby has a period of exclusivity, what will Archer have? Perhaps the leftovers that Joby doesn't want? Or perhaps the period of exclusivity has already expired, it is not clear.

Archer IP

I have already covered how Archer chose the Cora+tilt design from FlightHouse (or maybe Wisk, but that will be up to the courts). A similar thing has happened with Archer batteries. Initially, Archer said they were going to develop their battery tech in-house. This image is from their website.

Battery Technology (Archer Website)

Electric power systems announced that they would be providing Archer with a "turnkey" battery solution. The system appears to be "off the shelf" and used by other companies listed in the article.

In March, we heard that Archer would use certified subsystems from other suppliers reducing costs and engineering requirements rather than designing and building their own in the vertical integration fashion pursued by Joby and others.

As it relates to the aircraft design process, we're not taking any bets today on technology advancements.

The reason given for all of this is certification; Archer management says this is the quickest way to get the aircraft certified. That may be true, but it may be that they do not have any tech of their own.

Archer hired a design agency to design the plane, a battery company to make the batteries, and subsystem suppliers to build the rest.

What IP will Archer have? I performed a search and found only 2 patents. Will this be enough to provide a real advantage? Will it be enough to get the aircraft in the air?

Archer Management

The two founders of Archer, Brett Adcock and Adam Goldstein are on their second company. They made over $100m from the sale of their online recruitment company and used some of the money to set up Archer and come up with the now-discarded design and battery tech.

On April 21st, in a surprise move, Adcock stepped down as co-CEO and three weeks later resigned from the board. Adcock shared a few tweets giving a little insight.

my vision for Archer is not the same as that of the current board of directors. I dreamed of one day getting to the point where our actions could make a positive contribution to humanity and we put the company on a path to achieve that.

This was picked up by the analyst from Barclays at the recent earnings call. David Zazula asked about any change of vision. Adam Goldstein said that there had been no change.

In severance, Adcock receives two years' pay and $2.7 million (P22 10-Q).

The loss of Adcock, with the reasons given and the following anecdotes make me worry about the management culture.

The auditors found material weaknesses in control of financial reporting (P29 10-Q) that resulted in relatively small re-statements of accounts.

The dual-class nature of Archer shares puts the shareholder power in the hands of the founders (P35 10-Q).

A press release issued on April 7th claimed that Archer had received G1 approval; however, they declined to say which level of the four available they had achieved. It makes a big difference and means Archer is either catching up with Joby quickly or is still lagging two years behind. eVTOL news contacted the FAA to clarify this issue and the FAA responded with

the FAA's office of safety and office of communications "did NOT approve the press release" (emphasis original).

Archer Finances

Archer went public via a SPAC deal in September last year and since then it has issued $148 million in stock-based compensation. It is hard to retain good people in this industry, but $148m is high. (Source 2021 full year announcement and 2022 Q1 announcement)

The CEO's total pay package (for 2021) was $146.3M. The average pay for a company of this size is $4m, no comment is required but he is definitely getting richer regardless of the success or failure of this venture. This information comes from P51 of the 2021 proxy statement linked here. Archer_Proxy_statement.pdf

Short-term assets stand at $747m with a quarterly cash burn of $49m.

Two analysts provide a longer-term forecast for Archer, and they have an earnings forecast of -$300M for each of the next three years. The chart below shows the forecast, and with a worsening cash flow projection, they have a cumulative cash flow projection of -$963M by December 2025.

Earnings Forecast Archer Aviation (SimplyWallStreet)

If Archer meets its timeline, it will have to come to the market again before being operational, needing a significant amount of cash. I think it is improbable that they will meet their timeline; these early-stage companies rarely seem to.

Conclusion

If you have got this far in the article you will realize that I am not buying this story. For me to invest in an early-stage company like this I have to believe that they have the management skills, the technology, and the plan to make the whole thing work.

I worry about all three things!

The loss of the co-CEO may be a sign of a poor environment and his comments add weight to that possibility. Negative comments from auditors and huge pay packets for the remaining CEO reinforce my unease.

Intellectual property is going to be crucial in this new industry, Archer appears to have very little and may have borrowed some from Wisk.

The strategic partners have been offered significant incentives to work with Archer making me question their motives and belief in the success of the project.

I invest in companies that I think will make me a significant return within the next two years, Archer does not fit the bill but I will review the situation periodically.