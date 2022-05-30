AutumnSkyPhotography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) participated in an investor conference last week as it sought to quell investors' worries over the expected weakness in China's smartphone market. Notably, it expects to see broad-based strength in its revenue segments and has modeled for the softness in China.

Furthermore, we shared in our earnings update that its smartphone segment remains critical to investors' sentiment, despite its diversification efforts. However, Qualcomm has not updated its 3Y outlook despite seeing tremendous strength in FY22, as highlighted in its guidance. As a result, investors remain concerned over a significant slowdown from FY23.

Our price action analysis also demonstrated a significant double top bull trap in 2021 that has hampered QCOM stock recovery momentum since then. Moreover, QCOM stock has also fallen into negative flow recently. As a result, we suspect it could still be digesting its massive gains from 2020-21 as it slid into bearish momentum.

As a result, we have decided to revise our rating on QCOM stock from Buy to Hold, as we suspect the momentum could have decisively shifted. Coupled with a potential substantial slowdown in revenue and profitability growth, we would first wait for the retest of its critical levels before assessing further.

Qualcomm Needs To Update Its 3Y Outlook

Keen Qualcomm investors should recall from its 2021 Investor Day that management guided "mid-teens" QCT revenue CAGR from FY22-24 and overall adjusted OpEx of around 22% (midpoint). Management issued robust guidance for FY22 with robust results in FQ1-FQ2 (ended March) but did not raise its 3Y guidance through FY24.

As a result, the Street is concerned about whether investors need to be worried about a steep slowdown in revenue and profitability growth moving forward. Moreover, we thought CFO Akash Palkhiwala was reticent in updating Qualcomm's guidance at its recent May conference. He articulated (edited):

So definitely very excited about how the business has done. I mean we set our targets 3 years ahead and it's true, we've done extremely well. We've done better than we had expected when we set the target in the first year. So definitely happy about that. But the most important thing to remember is the phone independent of 5G, there is a tremendous increase in content because there's demand for the device to do more and more. And that puts us in a strong position to keep growing revenue. (J.P. Morgan’s 50th Annual Global TMC Conference 2022)

Qualcomm revenue change % and adjusted EBIT change % consensus estimates (S&P Cap IQ)

Qualcomm adjusted EPS consensus estimates (S&P Cap IQ)

We could understand why the market has gotten skittish over Qualcomm's revenue and profitability growth profile. Given the expected outperformance in FY22, Qualcomm's revenue is estimated to fall steeply to just 4.5% YoY in FY23. Furthermore, its adjusted EBIT growth is expected to fall markedly to 7.3% YoY in FY23. The Street consensus estimates suggest that Qualcomm could post an adjusted EBIT margin of 37.8% in FY23, down from FY22's 38.8%. Hence, Qualcomm's revenue, EBIT growth, and margins profile are expected to peak in FY22.

Is that reasonable? We certainly think it is. First, the Street consensus is bullish on QCOM stock, with 23 out of 33 analysts with a Buy rating. Hence, the consensus estimates have a generally bullish base case. Furthermore, if we applied management's guidance of mid-teens or 15% QCT revenue CAGR through FY24 (assuming relatively flat growth for QTL), we will get FY24 revenue of about $51B. That would represent a YoY growth of 6.7% in FY24, down from FY23's estimates of 7.3%. In summary, Qualcomm could report significantly slower revenue growth through FY24, with FY22 as the peak.

Consequently, its increase in adjusted EPS estimates is also expected to fall steeply through FY23, down to 4.7%, from FY22's 47.4%.

Hence, we believe it could partially explain why the market has not re-rated QCOM stock despite its robust margins, FCF profile, and reasonable valuation. We think the market is not convinced that the revenue growth in other segments that could help compensate for its smartphone segment's expected slowdown.

Therefore, we need management to update its 3Y outlook as soon as possible to alleviate the market's concern over a steeply slowing growth cadence.

Qualcomm's Price Action Warrants Caution - Moved Into Bearish Flow

QCOM price chart (monthly) (TradingView) QCOM price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

Our price action analysis suggests that the market has been digesting QCOM stock's massive gains from 2020-21. The double top bull trap, as seen above, has set the stage for the distribution process before its steep sell-down.

QCOM stock remains at the near-term support near the bottom of its consolidation range. However, the stock has moved into a negative flow, indicating bearish momentum has taken over as the prevailing bias. We think the stock is at a critical juncture now, as it remains between its near-term support and resistance levels.

Therefore, the market needs to show its "true colors" on whether it intends to take it down further to its intermediate support level or to re-test its near-term resistance level. But, we think the re-test of its intermediate support level is increasingly likely, given its tilt to bearish momentum. Furthermore, the double top bull trap could still be undergoing digestion.

Moreover, it doesn't bode well given its slowing revenue and profitability growth. Therefore, we believe that the market has been pricing in these headwinds ahead of time.

Is QCOM Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

As a result, we downgrade our rating on QCOM stock from Buy to Hold. We will await the retest of its critical levels before assessing our near-term price targets (PTs). We also believe a positive update by management over its 3Y outlook would be favorable to help QCOM regain its upward momentum.