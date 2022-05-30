Qualcomm: Worrying Signs Of Much Slower Growth Hitting Home
Summary
- Qualcomm stock has continued to struggle despite robust results in FQ1-FQ2. We believe the market remains tentative over its revenue and profitability growth cadence from FY23.
- QCOM stock also has a worrying double top bull trap in 2021, which has seen gains from 2020-21 being digested. However, it's unclear whether the digestion is still ongoing.
- We believe QCOM stock is at a critical juncture. We need to see the re-test of its key levels before re-assessing our ratings and near-term price targets.
- As such, we revise our rating of Qualcomm stock from Buy to Hold. We think it's important for management to update its 3Y outlook soon.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Ultimate Growth Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) participated in an investor conference last week as it sought to quell investors' worries over the expected weakness in China's smartphone market. Notably, it expects to see broad-based strength in its revenue segments and has modeled for the softness in China.
Furthermore, we shared in our earnings update that its smartphone segment remains critical to investors' sentiment, despite its diversification efforts. However, Qualcomm has not updated its 3Y outlook despite seeing tremendous strength in FY22, as highlighted in its guidance. As a result, investors remain concerned over a significant slowdown from FY23.
Our price action analysis also demonstrated a significant double top bull trap in 2021 that has hampered QCOM stock recovery momentum since then. Moreover, QCOM stock has also fallen into negative flow recently. As a result, we suspect it could still be digesting its massive gains from 2020-21 as it slid into bearish momentum.
As a result, we have decided to revise our rating on QCOM stock from Buy to Hold, as we suspect the momentum could have decisively shifted. Coupled with a potential substantial slowdown in revenue and profitability growth, we would first wait for the retest of its critical levels before assessing further.
Qualcomm Needs To Update Its 3Y Outlook
Keen Qualcomm investors should recall from its 2021 Investor Day that management guided "mid-teens" QCT revenue CAGR from FY22-24 and overall adjusted OpEx of around 22% (midpoint). Management issued robust guidance for FY22 with robust results in FQ1-FQ2 (ended March) but did not raise its 3Y guidance through FY24.
As a result, the Street is concerned about whether investors need to be worried about a steep slowdown in revenue and profitability growth moving forward. Moreover, we thought CFO Akash Palkhiwala was reticent in updating Qualcomm's guidance at its recent May conference. He articulated (edited):
So definitely very excited about how the business has done. I mean we set our targets 3 years ahead and it's true, we've done extremely well. We've done better than we had expected when we set the target in the first year. So definitely happy about that. But the most important thing to remember is the phone independent of 5G, there is a tremendous increase in content because there's demand for the device to do more and more. And that puts us in a strong position to keep growing revenue. (J.P. Morgan’s 50th Annual Global TMC Conference 2022)
We could understand why the market has gotten skittish over Qualcomm's revenue and profitability growth profile. Given the expected outperformance in FY22, Qualcomm's revenue is estimated to fall steeply to just 4.5% YoY in FY23. Furthermore, its adjusted EBIT growth is expected to fall markedly to 7.3% YoY in FY23. The Street consensus estimates suggest that Qualcomm could post an adjusted EBIT margin of 37.8% in FY23, down from FY22's 38.8%. Hence, Qualcomm's revenue, EBIT growth, and margins profile are expected to peak in FY22.
Is that reasonable? We certainly think it is. First, the Street consensus is bullish on QCOM stock, with 23 out of 33 analysts with a Buy rating. Hence, the consensus estimates have a generally bullish base case. Furthermore, if we applied management's guidance of mid-teens or 15% QCT revenue CAGR through FY24 (assuming relatively flat growth for QTL), we will get FY24 revenue of about $51B. That would represent a YoY growth of 6.7% in FY24, down from FY23's estimates of 7.3%. In summary, Qualcomm could report significantly slower revenue growth through FY24, with FY22 as the peak.
Consequently, its increase in adjusted EPS estimates is also expected to fall steeply through FY23, down to 4.7%, from FY22's 47.4%.
Hence, we believe it could partially explain why the market has not re-rated QCOM stock despite its robust margins, FCF profile, and reasonable valuation. We think the market is not convinced that the revenue growth in other segments that could help compensate for its smartphone segment's expected slowdown.
Therefore, we need management to update its 3Y outlook as soon as possible to alleviate the market's concern over a steeply slowing growth cadence.
Qualcomm's Price Action Warrants Caution - Moved Into Bearish Flow
Our price action analysis suggests that the market has been digesting QCOM stock's massive gains from 2020-21. The double top bull trap, as seen above, has set the stage for the distribution process before its steep sell-down.
QCOM stock remains at the near-term support near the bottom of its consolidation range. However, the stock has moved into a negative flow, indicating bearish momentum has taken over as the prevailing bias. We think the stock is at a critical juncture now, as it remains between its near-term support and resistance levels.
Therefore, the market needs to show its "true colors" on whether it intends to take it down further to its intermediate support level or to re-test its near-term resistance level. But, we think the re-test of its intermediate support level is increasingly likely, given its tilt to bearish momentum. Furthermore, the double top bull trap could still be undergoing digestion.
Moreover, it doesn't bode well given its slowing revenue and profitability growth. Therefore, we believe that the market has been pricing in these headwinds ahead of time.
Is QCOM Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
As a result, we downgrade our rating on QCOM stock from Buy to Hold. We will await the retest of its critical levels before assessing our near-term price targets (PTs). We also believe a positive update by management over its 3Y outlook would be favorable to help QCOM regain its upward momentum.
Do you want to buy only at the right entry points for your growth stocks?
We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:
24/7 access to our model portfolios
Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster
Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas
Access to all our charts with specific entry points
Real-time chatroom support
Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
I'm Jere Wang, the principal analyst and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service.
Ultimate Growth Investing is curated to help investors achieve 5x to 10x returns over the next five years.
As a growth-oriented investor myself, I am aware of the challenges investors face in their quest to find the right growth stocks. There are so many high-potential companies in the market. As these are emerging leaders, the due diligence required is even more crucial. All growth investors want multi-bagger returns. Unfortunately, most could hardly find the time to do the necessary work.
Therefore, our service is here to help these investors. We are full-time investors and traders. We work day-in, day-out to find the best opportunities for ourselves. Now, we are extending those opportunities to these investors through the service.
If you also prefer someone to do all the hard work for you, I invite you to try out our service.
Subscribe right now because you get to try out the service for 14 days FREE. Seeking Alpha's unconditional guarantee also protects your free trial.
Your billing only starts after the free trial. So there's absolutely no risk at all for you to subscribe. Upon subscription, you will have access to all of our investing resources. You will also have access to our Growth Portfolio.
Come and join our community of investors as we navigate the ups and down of the market together. All our best ideas are shared only with our community in the service. Hence, you will not be able to find them on the free site.
If you have any questions, feel free to send me a direct message. I'm here to help.
I look forward to connecting with you in Ultimate Growth Investing soon!
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QCOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.