Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. ADR (SMPQY) Management on Q4 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nimish Desai

Thank you. Good evening and a warm welcome to our fourth quarter FY '22 earnings call. I'm Nimish from the Sun Pharma Investor Relations team. We hope you received the Q4 financials and the press release that was sent out earlier in the day. These are also available on our website.

We have with us Mr. Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director; Mr. C.S. Muralidharan, CFO; Mr. Abhay Gandhi, CEO of North America; and Mr. Kirti Ganorkar, CEO of India Business. Today, the team will discuss performance highlights, update on strategies and respond to any questions that you may have. As is usual, for ease of discussion, we will look at consolidated financials. Just as a reminder, this call is being recorded and a replay will be available for the next few days. Call transcript will also be put up on our website shortly.

The discussion today might include certain forward-looking statements, and this must be viewed in conjunction with the risks of our business cases. We are requested to ask two questions in the initial round. If you have more questions, you are requested to rejoin the queue. I also request all of you to kindly send in your questions that may remain unanswered today.

I will now hand over the call to Mr. Shanghvi.

Dilip Shanghvi

Thank you, Nimish. Welcome, and thank you for joining us for this earnings call after the announcement of financial results for the fourth quarter and full year FY '22. I hope you and your family are doing well.

Let me discuss some of the key highlights. FY '22 was a good year for us with consolidated top line growing by about 15.6% to INR384,264 million and an EBITDA growth of 23.6% and adjusted net profit growth of 29%. All geographies have done well and have recorded double-digit growth for the year.

For the FY '22 fourth quarter, consolidated revenues were INR93,861 million, recording a growth of about 11% year-on-year, driven by strong performance across markets. Branded formulation revenues in India and emerging markets together now account for about 50% of our global consolidated revenues.

Let me now update you on our global specialty business. We've done well in the specialty business over the past few years. Global specialty revenues contribution has nearly doubled from about 7% in FY '18 to about 13% in FY '22.

In FY '22, we've recorded a strong ramp-up in our specialty sales, which were up by 39% to reach $674 million. We've seen a strong traction in global Ilumya sales for the year, which were up by about 81% to $315 million. This figure does not include about $100 million of Ilumetri and market sales.

During the year, we added Winlevi to our portfolio which was commercialized in the U.S. in November '21. We continued our efforts to take on -- take our specialty portfolio global with Ilumya launch and Cequa also in Canada.

For Q4 '22, global specialty sales were $185 million, up by about 30% over last year. Specialty R&D accounted for approximately 20% of our total R&D spend for the quarter. Abhay will give you more details on the specialty business later.

I will now hand over the call to Murali for a discussion of the financial performance.

C. S. Muralidharan

Thank you, Mr. Shanghvi. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to all of you. Our full year and Q4 financials already reviewed. As usual, we will look at key consolidated financials. I'm happy to report that our top line for FY '22 has crossed the $5 billion on the net profit crossed $1 billion. The full year FY '22 sales were at INR384,264 million a growth of 15.6% over FY '21.

Staff cost stands at 19% of revenues, lower than last year. However, in absolute terms, the staff cost increased on account of annual merit increases. Other expenses are at 28% of revenues, marginally lower than last year. However, in absolute terms, the other expenses have increased on account of higher selling, distribution traveling expenses while in FY '21, these expenses were lower on account of pandemic-related restrictions across markets.

ForEx gain for the year of INR1,540 million compared to INR237 million FY '21. EBITDA for the full year was at INR101,697 million, a growth of 23.6% over the same period last year, with EBITDA margin of 26.5% compared to 24.8% year-on-year. EBITDA margins have expanded by about 170 bps to 26%, driven by operational efficiencies and cost management.

Margins have expanded despite input cost pressures on normalization of branding, promotional and travel expenses. Excluding the exceptional items, nonrecurring tax credit for both FY '21 and FY '22, the adjusted net profit by FY '22 was INR76,671 million, up by about 29% year-on-year crossing the $1 billion mark. Reported net profit for FY '22 was at INR32,727 million.

The Company has repaid debt of about $355 million in current fiscal. Over the last three years, the Company has repaid debt of about $1.38 billion. Half of 31st past 2022, on ex-Taro level, net cash stands at $730 million at the consolidated level, including Taro, the Company has a net cash of about over $2 billion.

Our focus on improving return ratios exceeding results with almost by improving by about 280 bps to 16.4% compared to FY '21 return on invested capital by 306 bps to 21% and return on equity has improved by two pets to 15%.

Let me discuss the Q4 FY '22 performance. Q4 sales are at INR93,861 million, up by 11% over Q4 last year. Material cost as a percent of revenues was 27.1%. Staff costs were up 12.1% year-on-year and stands at 20.1% of revenues. Other expenses were up 11.7% year-on-year and stands at 30.3% of revenues.

ForEx gain for the quarter was INR1,610 million compared to a loss of INR108 million for Q4 last year. EBITDA for Q4 was at INR22,797 million, up by 14.6% year-on-year, with resulting EBITDA margin at 24.3% compared to 23% for Q4 last year.

Excluding the impact of exceptional items and related deferred tax, the adjusted net profit for the quarter was INR15,817 million, up by about 18% on adjusted net profit of Q4 last year. Reported net loss for Q4 was at INR22,772 million, including the exceptional charge of INR39,358 million. The adjusted EPS for the quarter was INR6.60.

Let me now briefly discuss Taro's performance. Taro posted Q4 FY '22 revenues of $143 million and adjusted net profit of about $27.4 billion, lowering by 3.4% and 11.6%, respectively, over Q4 FY '21. On the full year FY '22, revenues were at $561 million, up 2.3% year-on-year on adjusted net profit was at INR126.4 million, lowering by about 10.6%.

In February 2022, Taro acquired Alchemee formerly The Proactiv Company from Galderma. The acquisition includes Alchemee's business and assets worldwide, including the Proactiv brand for acne treatment.

I'll now hand over to Mr. Kirti Ganorkar, who will share the performance of India Business.

Kirti Ganorkar

Thank you, Murali. Let me take you through the performance of our India Business. our India formulation sales for the full year financial '22 were INR127,593 million, recording a strong 23.4% growth over previous year. Even if we exclude the contribution of COVID products, the underlying business has performed well with about 20% growth over the previous year.

For Q4, formulation revenues in India were INR30,956 million, recording a growth of about 16% over Q4 last year. Contribution from COVID product was negligible at about 1% of India sales for the quarter. India Business accounted for about 33% of consolidated revenues for Q4. We have maintained the trend of the past few quarters of outperforming the average industry growth, which has led to increase in our overall market share.

As per AIOCD's data, our market share has been gradually increasing over the past few quarters. For Q4, it was at 8.86% compared to 8.59% for Q3. On a MAT basis, as per AIOCD data for March '22, our market share was 8.34%. We have witnessed growth across most of our therapy areas.

The growth was driven by a combination of factor like normalized market condition and improved patient to the doctor clinics, which led to higher growth in chronic and semi-chronic segments. New products are also contributed to the growth, and we are seeing good momentum with new products launched in the last 24 months.

For Q4, we launched 11 new products in the Indian market. Field force operations were near to normal in Q4 with almost all doctors' clinics operational. The productivity of the new field for continues to improve. Travel costs for medical representatives were clear to normal, while we continue to see some savings in terms of the cost of medical conferences.

The fee for expansion done in financial year '21 has made with a good success. And considering the current market conditions, we will be undertaking a further expansion of about 10% of our field force in the financial year '23, driven between object to our brand focus and geographical expansions.

Sun Pharma is the largest pharmaceutical company in India, and as per report, we are number one ranked by prescription with 11 different doctor categories.

I will now hand over the call to operator.

Thank you, Kirti. I will briefly discuss the performance highlights of our U.S. businesses. Our overall U.S. business grew by 12% to $1,526 million for the full year FY '22, driven mainly by the strong performance of our specialty business. Global Ilumya sales coupled with Ilumetri end market sales are now nearing the $0.5 billion mark.

For Q1, our overall formulation revenues in the U.S. grew by about 5% over Q4 last year to about $389 million. The main driver of growth again was the Specialty business, which grew 24% year-on-year. U.S. accounted for about 31% of consolidated revenues for the quarter. Q4 witnessed a large number of Omicron-related cases in the U.S. while doctors' clinics were open in the U.S. during the quarter, the patient flow to doctors clinic as well as frequency of doctor cost by our medical reps are both still below pre-COVID levels.

Our specialty revenues in U.S. have grown over Q4 last year, mainly driven by Ilumya, Cequa and Odomzo. This is despite the decline in Absorica sales due to the entry of generics.

Winlevi continues to generate significant interest amongst dermatologic as a new treatment option for acne. Till date, over 9,000 doctors have prescribed Winlevi. Our established presence in the dermatology market will help in ramping up Winlevi going forward. We will not be able to share more details on Winlevi on this call.

Let me now update you on our U.S. generics business. While the U.S. generics business continues to be competitive, the Sun ex-Taro generics business has grown for the full year FY '22. While we do experience price erosion, we have been able to counter it by a combination of new launches and better supply chain management.

In Q4, we launched five new generic products in the U.S. market. In terms of complex generics, we have commercialized generic importers in the U.S. market. We also recently launched generic mesalamine-extended release capsules in the U.S.

I will now hand over the call to Mr. Shanghvi.

Dilip Shanghvi

Thank you, Abhay. I will briefly discuss the performance highlights of our other businesses as well as give you an update on our R&D initiatives. Our branded formulation revenues in emerging markets were at about $905 million for the full year, up by about 16% year-on-year.

For Q4, sales in emerging markets were about $206 million, up by 7% over Q4 last year. The underlying growth in constant currency terms was about 10% year-on-year for Q4. Emerging markets accounted for about 17% of total consolidated revenues for Q4.

Amongst the larger markets in local currency terms, Russia has grown by 43%, Romania by 18% and Brazil by 32%. As of now, we have not witnessed any major impact of the geopolitical issues on our operations in Russia. Our presence in Ukraine is very small.

For the full year, formulation revenues in Rest of the World market, excluding U.S. and emerging markets, were about INR732 million, up by about 11% over last year. For Q4, Rest of the World sales were $178 million, up by about 7% over Q4 last year. Rest of the World market accounted for approximately 14% of consolidated Q4 revenues.

API revenues for Q4 were at INR4,137 million, lower by around 5% over the Q4 last year. We continue to invest in building a R&D pipeline for both the global generics and the specialty businesses.

R&D efforts are ongoing for the U.S. emerging markets, RoW markets and for India. Consolidated R&D investment for Q4 were at INR5,433 million compared to INR5,571 million for Q4 last year. Our current generic pipeline for the U.S. market includes 93 ANDAs and 13 NDAs awaiting approval with the U.S. FDA.

Our specialty R&D pipeline includes four molecules undergoing clinical trials. Ilumya is undergoing a Phase 3 trial for psoriatic arthritis, while SCD-044, an oral dermatology product is in Phase 2 trials for psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

MM-II is also in Phase 2 trial for treatment of pain in osteoarthritis. Our GLP-1 agonist GL-0034 is undergoing Phase 1 trial for Type 2 diabetes. The Board has proposed a final dividend of INR3 per share for the year FY '22. This is in addition to the interim dividend of INR7 per share paid in FY '22, taking the total dividend for FY '20 to INR10 per share compared to INR7.5 per share for FY '21.

Recently, our Halol factory underwent a CGMP inspection by the USFDA. Post the completion of inspection, USFDA issued 10 observations. We will be response to the FDA on the corrective actions to be undertaken for addressing these observations within the stipulated time. We will not be able to disclose further information on Halol as of now.

And lastly, on the guidance for FY '23, we expect high single-digit to low double-digit consolidated top line growth for FY '23. All our businesses are positioned for growth. Ramp-up in our global specialty business is expected to continue. As indicated in our previous calls, overall expenses are inching up as markets across the world normalize.

R&D investments is expected to be between 7% to 8% of sales next year.

With this, I would like to leave the floor open for questions. Thank you.

Tarang Agrawal

Tarang Agrawal

Two questions from me. The first one, there was the settlement that was undertaken in this quarter and similarly, some settlements were undertaken in the previous year as well. How should we see this going forward? Is -- are there any further settlements that are anticipated? That's number one. Number two, is the specialty business as an SBU now breaking even on a cash flow basis?

Dilip Shanghvi

So all the ongoing litigations have been disclosed by the Company in the Annual Report as well as has been disclosed by us in the past. So I think it will help you in understanding what are the potential -- we believe that we have a strong case for all the residual cases. However, part of this depends finally on the way in which the litigation progresses. We feel reasonably comfortable that we should be able to do quite well in these litigations. What was the second question?

Tarang Agrawal

Specialty [Indiscernible]

Dilip Shanghvi

We don't give out the business-wise specific profitability numbers. But I think as you see, we've grown that business quite well and the business continues to grow well. So -- and I think that's important for that business to become an increasingly more important component of our overall business.

The next question is from the line of Neha Manpuria from Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Neha Manpuria

My first question is on the specialty business. It seems to be a flat number quarter-on-quarter. And if I remember correctly, in the last quarter, you mentioned there's very few contribution from Winlevi. So if you could just give us some color in terms of despite the contribution, what's driving the flattish number?

Dilip Shanghvi

So two reasons. One is the period itself because, as you know, Jan and Feb when the insurance reset, and that's always a little over month for the total business. So that is one reason. Another is the declining sales of Absorica post launch of the generics. Overall, when I look at the prescription trends of the products and are reasonably comfortable with what I've seen.

Neha Manpuria

Abhay, but wouldn't Absorica pretty much be there in the December quarter? I mean, there could have been some erosion quarter-on-quarter, but wouldn't the ramp-up in Winlevi more than made up for it?

Abhay Gandhi

So, we have certain strategies in place to have a slower decline of Absorica. So therefore, post launch of generics, the decline of Absorica was not rapid, but it was gradual. So it took a couple of quarters for the product to reach where it is today.

Neha Manpuria

And in terms of Winlevi is -- are our promotions on the product still ongoing? And what's the feedback that you've got from doctors? Could this product be larger than Ilumya products in the U.S?

Abhay Gandhi

I think larger in Ilumya would be a stretch, Neha, to be honest because of the different price points. In terms of number of prescriptions, it is anyway larger than Ilumya even today. But the value of prescription will be very different from what you did for Ilumya. So in dollar terms, the answer would be no.

But to give you a sense of how the product is performing in market, I mean acne, depending on what data set you look at, approximately 15,000 doctors are regulated those or acne products, all things and generics.

And in five months, 9,000 have at least used the product launch. So that tells you something about the interest created by the product impact of proportion and the real need in the market for a new solution. Our hope is to capitalize on that and to make this into a meaningful product for the specialty business going forward.

Neha Manpuria

Kirti, on the India Business, we have announced another expansion. Will this allow us to continue the outperformance? And where are we adding this field force? Is there particular therapies that we're looking at having the field force?

Kirti Ganorkar

I think as said, we are doing two things. Geographically, we are expanding. So this force is added across a couple of BUs, certain BUs. And what we see -- our idea is to our current portfolio. So, there is a base for each of the business you need to about the specific product to the doctors and at the same time, cover the geography, which has not been covered by us in the past. So that would help us. I think the objective of our India business is to grow faster than the market and gain market share.

The next question is from the line of Damayanti Kerai from HSBC Securities and Capital Markets.

Damayanti Kerai

My question is regarding study of Ilumya in psoriatic arthritis. So when you're likely to -- when you're likely expecting to finish off Phase 3 trial and file for the product?

Dilip Shanghvi

Sure. I think we are reassessing the study time line and study completion date. What you call COVID and subsequent disruption of the doctors attending their clinic and also now the -- some of the sites being in Russia as well as in Ukraine have disrupted the speed of recruitment. So, we are recalibrating and also thinking through what is the best option for us to find replacement for sites that we are unable to support. So, our objective would be to find a way to file the study at the U.S.

Damayanti Kerai

Okay. And a related question for Ilumya will be, are you looking to start clinical trials and other indications of first, you will finish this and then might look at other indications?

C. S. Muralidharan

I think we will, first, of course, to a much more comprehensive commercial assessment and the potential return on investment if, we have to do any further development because we don't have significant presence in any other therapy area. So we not only will have to spend significant amount of money for the studies, but also then create a field force and sustained cost for that expansion. So, we do -- what you call do this carefully.

Damayanti Kerai

And my last question is on the spend for specialty products, both in terms of marketing as well as may any like R&D spend, which we might be incurring in near term. So maybe some update on, how we should look at specialty spend in one or two years?

Dilip Shanghvi

Abhay, would you like to...

Abhay Gandhi

So for the larger products, as I mentioned on the last call itself, Ilumya or Cequa, which we have been in market now for 10 years from three to four years. The spend is more or less optimized and we look at growing the business without necessarily increasing the cost base or the promotion yield spend.

On the other hand, if you look at the Winlevi, which is a product which is new to market, then I think we are going to be spending sufficiently to be able to optimize our asset there. So, it's a combination of the two that I would look at when I run the business.

Damayanti Kerai

So very broadly, with like optimized costs for Ilumya and Cequa spend going towards relatively new launches, should be on upward trend, but on a more major basis would be...

Abhay Gandhi

Not really -- it will be upwards, but not very significant.

Kunal Dhamesha

Kunal Dhamesha

First, on the R&D. So, we are expecting at the midpoint of our guidance for a significant drop from 5.5 to roughly 7.5. So what would be the major driver of this INR200 bps? I can understand, I mean, what would be the split between maybe specialty and generic for that 200 additional base?

Dilip Shanghvi

No, I think we expect the clinical trials to pick up in this year. Should that we can complete or we can progress with the clinical studies drastically. And that essentially is the key reason for subdued spend last year. We significantly understand over our guidance last year. And a key reason was under spend on account of cynical studies that could not recruit enough patients.

Kunal Dhamesha

So would it be fair to say that as and when it comes it will be more lumpy in nature?

Abhay Gandhi

What would your mean by lumpy?

Kunal Dhamesha

So let's say, maybe until we are recalibrating our psoriatic acetic Phase 3 trial? We are not clear on our strategy. We will not execute it. So maybe in the next couple of quarters until we are calibrating it might be subdued and then once we are in full portrayal on the trial, it can jump?

Dilip Shanghvi

You should look at annual numbers rather than looking at quarter on quarter. So, there will always be what you call a certain amount of lumpiness in the clinical trial spend.

Kunal Dhamesha

Sure. And second question, just on the logical question on Ilumya. I feel I'm missing something. So global Ilumya sales, we have said it's roughly $350 million, which has grown at 81%. But as far as I remember, last year, global Ilumya sales was roughly INR143 million. So that accounted the growth should be more than 100%. What am I missing here?

C. S. Muralidharan

So, the FY '22 number is the total revenue from customer contracts, that includes product sales, quality and milestone, which was already disclosed in our Q2 FY '22

Kunal Dhamesha

The 350 it would be milestone payments?

C. S. Muralidharan

Royalty and milestone, which we have disclosed in the Q2 FY '22.

Kunal Dhamesha

But still, the growth number doesn't extend I think 140 and 350, so 81% is without milestone payment is what you are trying to say?

Nimish Desai

This is Nimish here. Let me explain. So when we exclude the royalty and milestone of Ilumya in the 350 numbers for FY '22, correspondingly for FY '21 also, those equivalent numbers have been included. So the base is also on a like-for-like basis.

Kunal Dhamesha

So it would be 175?

Nimish Desai

Sorry.

Kunal Dhamesha

It would be 175 then if I have to manage the growth number for FY '21 numbers?

Nimish Desai

Yes. Yes. So what we have given you as growth is a like-for-like comparison. Otherwise, it would have -- we would have ended up giving you something which is not comparable. So that's something we have given us the growth number.

Krish Mehta

Krish Mehta

Congratulations on the specialty performance. The first question I had was our note for subsection (d) where we've taken, I think, INR562.5 million charge in relation to restructuring of operations. So could you throw some light on what geographies we saw this restructuring? And if Russia has been a key part of this and whether this is going to be an exception that we might see in the future given the dynamic situation geopolitically?

C. S. Muralidharan

So what we disclosed in one [Indiscernible].

Krish Mehta

Yes. The follow-up for this is. The second one is on the cash position of the Company. Given the net cash position we've built, how do you see the capital allocation going forward in terms of acquisitions, buybacks and dividend payouts?

Dilip Shanghvi

No, I don't think that we can -- I mean some of this, of course, we also don't know. But also, I think we don't forecast those numbers. Generally, we've kept the dividend payout at 30-plus of the profit.

Bino Pathiparampil

Bino Pathiparampil

My question is answered. Just a couple of ones. If I believe the Proactiv brand was acquired by Taro last quarter and it closed around somewhere in trend. So [Indiscernible] of Proactiv revenues included in Taro top line?

Dilip Shanghvi

We couldn't get it.

Bino Pathiparampil

Sorry. Sorry, I couldn't hear that.

Dilip Shanghvi

No, we couldn't understand it. What was the question?

Bino Pathiparampil

Taro acquired the Proactiv brand some time in last quarter? And I believe that closed around some time in Feb. So what I would like to know is whether there is some revenues on Proactiv, which is included in Taro top line?

Dilip Shanghvi

So, as the Taro brand is closed to end of Feb [Indiscernible]

Abhay Gandhi

Yes. So as we have said, the Proactiv, Alchemee related acquisition got onto the end of Feb. One month of revenue, but not very material is built in the quarter financials.

Dilip Shanghvi

Okay. And could you give some idea about generic traveling launch? Are you expecting to launch in the second wave, which is coming in soon.

Dilip Shanghvi

I couldn't understand the question again. What is it that you're trying to ask?

Bino Pathiparampil

Generic revenue launch in the U.S. So could you give some idea? Are you looking forward to launch it along with the others in the second wave of generic entry?

Dilip Shanghvi

So, we have an agreement and we haven't disclosed the terms of the agreement. And we will follow that like many other companies that have been turn time line set for when we can launch. So, it will be as per that. And as we launch, we will, of course let you know.

Bino Pathiparampil

Okay. Great. But you won't be able to come in, whether it's this calendar year financial or anything like that?

Dilip Shanghvi

No, I think it is better that we don't because let us follow the process that has set out in the agreement that we have.

Sameer Baisiwala

Sameer Baisiwala

A quick one on Winlevi. You got a very nice prescription support from doctors. Is it equally well supported on the insurance coverage side? And what happens to those prescriptions, which are not covered under plans?

Dilip Shanghvi

So Sameer, as you know, it's five months since launch. So as far as insurance support is concerned, it is work in progress. We have -- we are meeting with each one of them sequentially explaining the story using the key doctors to also explain why insurance companies should cover. So yes, it's work in progress.

To the latter part of your question that what happens in the coverage is not there? Unlike every specialty product when we launch to we have a co-pay program, which reduces the burden on the patient and that can get the doctors in products frequently and get into the habit. And the number of prescriptions that we generate, which, as I said, looks nice, also becomes then a factor why insurers should try and cover a product. So, it's a combination of all these and definitely work in progress and imagine the team on the ground.

Sameer Baisiwala

And second question is Ilumya. Good showing with INR350 million sales including Europe, 420-odd something. So where is Ilumya, in your view, in its product life cycle? Do you think it can continue to grow well over next to four or five years? Or how are you thinking about it?

Dilip Shanghvi

So in my head, it's still in the growth phase, that's the direct answer to your question. So we believe that there is still a lot more to be done for the product and a lot more headroom for the brand to build.

Sameer Baisiwala

And just if I can ask about the Alchemee acquisition at Taro, it's one reason was about this product Proactive, so it has had quite a history and the sales has been declining over the last seven, eight years. And actually, it was declining even, say, 40% all the way to 2021. So, is it possible for you to share your thinking what you want to do with this asset? What's the turnaround plan? What's the strategic thinking behind it?

Dilip Shanghvi

Sameer, we cannot share unless and until Taro shares with their shareholder. I mean, of course, the macro objective for all acquisition would be that it can help the business at both top line as well as bottom line and also help grow on a consistent basis.

Surya Patra

Surya Patra

Sir, just on the cost, but I looked at the commentary...

Your audio is not clearly audible. So maybe request would have more

Surya Patra

So just on the cost side, is it possible to have a sense I possibly missed in the initial remarks, the sequential kind of cost impact, what we have seen in the fourth quarter versus the previous quarter? What has led to this kind of incremental cost pressure impacting our margins? That is the first question. And the related aspect is that, let's say, for FY '23, if we need to be concerned or cautious about certain cost items, then considering, let's say, 200 basis point kind of expansion in the R&D spend side or people cost, which could also be seen because back to back two-year of a field force expansion to the tune of around 10% and given the elevated otherwise challenging cost scenario of what we are witnessing for all the industry. So given these what were the reason for the kind of sequential impact? And what outlook that one should really have about cost for next year?

C. S. Muralidharan

So in terms of the cost, what I want to share is that these are normal on our operations have normalized, which we also shared in our earlier earnings call.

Surya Patra

Okay. Anything about next year, are you really -- I mean are you worried about the rising cost trend what we're witnessing in all those cost line items? So anything that you think we can counter those easily to sustain the margin profile?

Dilip Shanghvi

No. I think hopefully, we should be able to offset some of the cost increases with our ability to take a price increase in the marketplace. So, we are not guiding for any significant change in the cost of growth at this point of time. If situation changes then, it may happen. But as on today, that's the thinking.

Surya Patra

And sir, my second question is on the growth guidance of high single-digit kind of growth for the full year. So in that, whether we have considered Revlimid launch as well as any imminent growth in that or it is the core existing running business growth guidance that you have indicated?

Dilip Shanghvi

No, I think it's -- after factoring all potential, what you call, price erosion as well as new product launches in the regulated market as well as in India, where we have to grow then we don't expect any significant amount of COVID So to that extent, we expect India businesses to get adjusted for that growth. So expecting all of that.

Surya Patra

Just last one question, sir. On the domestic business front, so this 10% kind of expansion field force. Is it to counter the competition which is now becoming aggressive in the post-COVID period and the entire industry is talking about expansion of field force? Or it is to focus more on the organic growth rather than the industry, which is now looking for more of M&A-led growth in the domestic market?

Abhay Gandhi

In my opinion, it's more like organic growth. So what we are looking at, as I said, earlier is we are expanding to geographies where we had a limited presence or no presence. So, it's nothing close like we are looking at competition and then expanding. So, wherever we are seeing growth opportunities in the territories where we are expanding. And second important point is also, we have a large product portfolio and -- which also we need to be [Indiscernible] that's why we are expanding in terms of number of as well as in terms of number of business units, which are promoting products to the doctors. So it's more our strategy to grow in the future.

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

I just really had one question on the specialty business strategy over the medium term. So now that we've seen good initial signs of the business stabilizing and seeing signs of your initial success. How are you kind of thinking about the medium-term sort of growth formula in a sense, if I may call it that? Your product portfolio will continue kind of growing at its own pace, but how should we think about new additions both from your internal pipeline as well as acquisitions? Is there a number that we could kind of expect one or two every year? How could we think about it?

Dilip Shanghvi

But if I look at it from a medium to long-term perspective, I think growth will be driven by a combination of organically growing the products that we have, whereas I feel that most of them are in growth phase, leaving us enough headroom to continue the growth trajectory. And of course, keeping your eyes open for any opportunities to look at product. And having the cash in the bank, which in the readout also we have mentioned, helps us to look at these as it's very aggressively without, of course, overpaying for it. But we keep looking. Winlevi is an example. But I don't have a number in mind, whether it will be one or [Indiscernible]

Unidentified Analyst

And in terms of a therapy focus, would it kind of would derma be top of the list and then sort of it followed by ophthalmology or how could we look at maybe your therapy focus or strategy for the portfolio?

Dilip Shanghvi

So without categorizing it as top of the list, I mean, the two segments we want to grow our dermatology and ophtalmology clearly. And in related oncology areas too, which are derm-focused, we keep looking at ways to grow the business. So it's not one over the other. Idea is to try and grow both these franchises.

Kunal Dhamesha

Kunal Dhamesha

Thanks for the follow-up. So just an overarching question on Ilumya that what kind of future and coverage progress we would have made over the, let's say, last two years from the perspective of whether we have been able to reduce the step therapy kind of provision or the number of lives that are covered by the insurance which are covering Ilumya, a broad overview of how that has stand out would be helpful.

Dilip Shanghvi

Right from the launch, whenever I have been on these calls, I have said that access was never a big constraint for Ilumya. And year-on-year, I think we have either been able to maintain or slightly improve upon the access. So, I think access is not really a big worry for me as far as Ilumya is concerned. But how do you then use that to continue to grow the brand is where I think the team and I will be focused on.

Kunal Dhamesha

So I mean, pardon me if I'm wrong, basically, when I see a lot of insurance families, I typically see Ilumya being approved after a couple of step therapy. So do you see a lot...

Dilip Shanghvi

Are you looking at the pharmacy side of the formulary or are you looking at the medical side of the formulary?

Kunal Dhamesha

I would say -- when you get, let's say, access to general formulary or United Health basic formulary, those kind of thing you're looking.

Dilip Shanghvi

Look at the medical side of the formulary, this is a benefit product. I think there you will not find those barriers and constraints that you just spoke about.

[Operator Instructions] As there are no further questions, I now hand the conference over to Mr. Nimish Desai for closing comments. Over to you, sir.

Nimish Desai

Thank you, and thank you all of you for taking time out to join this call. If any of your questions have remained unanswered, do send them across, and we have them answered. Thank you, and have a good day.

