A Quick Take On Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) went public in April 2021, raising gross proceeds of nearly $132 million in an IPO that was priced at $20.00 per share.

The firm provides single-cell imaging solutions for drug discovery and clinical research purposes.

As long as the cost of capital is rising and the firm continues to produce yawning operating losses, I see little upside catalyst to the stock, despite management's revenue growth optimism.

I'm on Hold for AKYA in the near term.

Akoya Overview

Marlborough, Massachusetts-based Akoya was founded to create a platform to assist researchers in detecting and mapping the distribution of cell types and biomarkers across tissue samples, increasing understanding of disease progression.

Management is headed by President and CEO, Brian McKelligon, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously corporate and business development head at Cellular Dynamics International, a life sciences company.

The company's primary offerings include:

CODEX - drug discovery research platform

Phenoptics - translational & clinical research

The firm pursues client relationships in North America and EMEA regions through its in-house direct sales efforts and through third-party distributors and deals in the Asia Pacific region.

Akoya's Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the global market for spatial genomics and transcriptomics was an estimated $178 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $404 million by 2025.

This represents a forecast strong CAGR of 17.8% from 2020 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a shift in the use of spatial techniques from research applications to drug discovery and development applications as well as a growing burden of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes driving treatment demand.

Also, a growing demand for biomarker identification is forecast to increase demand in the transcriptomics technology market.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

10x Genomics (TXG)

NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

Fluidigm

Illumina (ILMN)

Bio-Rad (BIO) (BIO.B)

Akoya's Recent Financial Performance

Topline revenue by quarter has grown over the past 5 quarters:

Gross profit by quarter has followed roughly the same trajectory as total revenue:

Operating losses by quarter have worsened materially over the 5-quarter period:

Earnings per share (Diluted) have also remained significantly negative as the chart shows below:

In the past 12 months, AKYA's stock price has fallen 45.3 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 Index's drop of 0.9 percent, as the chart below indicates:

Valuation Metrics For Akoya

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $425,510,000 Enterprise Value $375,290,000 Price/Sales 6.76 Enterprise Value/Sales 6.30 Enterprise Value/EBITDA -6.61 Operating Cash Flow (TTM) -$49,600,000 Revenue Growth Rate (TTM) 36.59% Earnings Per Share -$1.42

Commentary On Akoya

In its last earnings call (transcript), covering Q1 2022's results, management highlighted the full launch of its PhenoCycler-Fusion System, which it believes is the 'fastest and most powerful spatial biology solution on the market.'

To that end, it sold 14 of the new systems during the quarter. The firm intends to continue further development of throughput efficiency, seeking to increase throughput capability from 10 samples per week to 30.

Management plans to launch additional new spatial biology research systems throughout 2022 to add to its current total of around 750 instruments installed globally.

As to its financial results, total revenue grew 38% year-over-year, with reagent revenue growing 82% to $4.6 million, although management doesn't expect this level of growth to continue in Q2 2022.

While gross profit grew year-over-year and stood at 60% for the quarter, operating expenses more than doubled to $25.7 million, with little commentary on this important metric.

Looking ahead, management increased full year 2022 total revenue to a midpoint of $71.5 million.

Regarding valuation, the market has punished AKYA since its IPO, cutting its stock price in half, although it currently rests around $11.30 per share.

The primary risk to the company's outlook is supply chain disruptions from China's lockdowns due to a resurgence of the Covid-19 virus in certain important regions there.

In a rising interest rate environment in the U.S., stocks with significant operating losses and no path to operating breakeven have been hit hard and AKYA is no exception.

As long as the cost of capital is rising and the firm continues to produce yawning operating losses, I see little upside catalyst to the stock, despite its revenue growth optimism.

My outlook on AKYA in the near term is on Hold.