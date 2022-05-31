Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

We are bearish on GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) shares and urge investors to sell shares here. GitLab still is very expensive despite being 43% below its IPO price of $77. GitLab is facing intense competition from large incumbents, and we expect the growth to slow faster than bulls expect. GitLab operates in a highly contested market niche of software development tools. The market is highly fragmented, with companies having multiple DevOps tools within their organizations. The most critical source code of the company is usually deposited in source code repositories from Microsoft (MSFT) (GitHub), IBM (IBM) (ClearCase), or Atlassian (TEAM) (Bitbucket), and displacing these incumbents is very difficult. Experimental and side projects source code is usually deposited in repositories from smaller vendors such as GitLab. Growth for companies such as GitLab usually slows quickly as the low-hanging fruit eventually is depleted. Therefore, we expect growth to slow, driving the shares much lower from the current levels. Therefore, we recommend investors sell shares to preserve gains or limit their losses.

GitLab is a software repository and DevOps platform. GitLab is based on open-source GIT software. GitLab shares the market with open source GIT, GitHub (owned by Microsoft), Bitbucket (owned by Atlassian), IBM, and Azure DevOps. In addition, there are many small companies offering point products that can be integrated to form a holistic offering. CircleCI, Jenkins, and JFrog (FROG) are some smaller and lesser-known players. The competition is heavy, and the market is fragmented with several point products. We believe there is limited differentiation between various players in the market. We expect GitLab to remain a distant fourth in the market share, as it primarily competes against open-source GIT, GitHub, and Bitbucket. Therefore, we expect Microsoft, GIT, and Atlassian to take the lion's share of the market, leaving GitLab and others to fight over scraps.

In addition, we expect the large incumbents to buy up smaller and niche technologies to round out their offerings and stay current. GitLab is still very expensive and continues to generate losses. With the stock trading at 12.3x EV/NTM sales versus the high-growth peer group average of 9.9x, we expect the sell-off in the shares to continue. We recommend investors sell their shares and look for a better entry point. The historical valuation of high-growth companies is in the 5x-10x EV/NTM sales, and investors should expect GitLab to trade at that level. A 5x-10x EV/NTM valuation implies a stock price in the range of $22-35.

Competition is real and intense

Microsoft is easily the biggest threat to GitLab and open source GIT and Atlassian. Both Microsoft and Atlassian have large install bases and salespeople to push their products. As a former software developer at a leading silicon valley software behemoth, I attest that organizations have multiple development tools. Different groups sometimes use different toolsets since these groups work on separate projects which do not have common code bases. Hence, it is not uncommon for companies like GitLab to count large and well-known companies as their clients. In addition, many new and side projects can be run on separate toolsets without replacing the "main" or product toolsets. Hence, we believe GitLab will have a challenging time displacing incumbents, which are used to run the "core" software development projects.

GitHub and GIT remain more popular than GitLab

Based on our conversations with our contacts in the industry, Microsoft looked at JFrog, GitLab, and other companies in the space before settling on GitHub to acquire. GitHub is the most heavily used tool in the industry, and Microsoft is not sitting still. It continues to roll out new tools and features all the time. Displacing incumbent tools is challenging, and we believe acquiring new customers will be slow and arduous. On top of this, developers are an opinionated bunch, with each having his favorite tool, and convincing them to use alternate tools would be challenging. It is not uncommon to see a given organization have multiple tools used by a different group within the enterprise. The following Google Trends chart illustrates that developers search for information on GitHub and GIT more than on GitLab.

Displacing incumbents will be challenging for GitLab

Developers usually drive small projects and frequently try newer technologies in the market, such as GitLab. But eventually, realize that the effort to install newer tools is not worth the effort since the differentiation is limited for an overwhelming number of users within an organization. Hence incumbents and tools with prominent legacy players will be hard to overcome.

Microsoft GitHub tools are cheaper than GitLab. On top of this, Microsoft uses various bundling schemes to undercut the competition. Historically, players such as GitLab find initial success with departmental and small-scale projects but eventually will find landing more significant deals much more challenging, leading to slowing growth. The following chart illustrates SCM/DevOps market shares.

Valuation remains challenging

GitLab IPOed at $77 and closed at around $104 on the first day. The stock peaked at $137 and is now trading 44% below the IPO price. We still believe the stock is expensive at the current levels. The stock is trading at 12.3x EV/NTM sales, versus the SaaS peer group average of 8.3x and the High Growth software peer group average of 9.9x. The historical trading multiple for the best software stocks with no competition is around 5x-10x NTM sales and the middling companies in the 3x-5x. Given the intense competition and fragmented market, we believe the appropriate multiple for GitLab is 3x-5x NTM sales. The following charts highlight SaaS/Subscription and High Growth software company valuations.

A majority of the sell-side analysts are buy-rated on the stock. Out of the ten analysts covering the stock, nine are buy-rated, and only one analyst is hold rated. The average price target is $71, and the median is $67, well below the $77 IPO price. The following charts indicate Sell-side ratings for GitLab.

While we expect GitLab to be used for side projects within enterprises, we have a hard time believing it will replace industry-leading products such as GitHub, GIT, and Bitbucket.

What to do with the stock

GitLab is still expensive, and we believe the stock has more downside from the current levels. The infrastructure business is highly fragmented, with several established incumbents rolling out their offerings to match offerings from GitLab. To make money on infrastructure stocks, you need to buy the stock at a much lower valuation, perhaps in the 3x-5x range, and ride the valuation curve, not at the current trading multiple of around 12x. We expect the stock to decline to $25 price levels over the next few months to get into the historical trading range of software stocks of around 5x. The 52-week low for GitLab is around $31. Hence getting the stock below $25 is likely. We urge investors to sell the shares and perhaps get back into the stock at the 3x-5x levels.