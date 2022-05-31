SeventyFour/iStock via Getty Images

The Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) has come to an end, and, true to form, IAMGOLD (IAG) has managed to disappoint. While the company managed to put together a satisfactory Q1 operationally, this was offset by warnings of another increase in Cote build costs. Worse, this latest estimate is so significant that it has created a funding shortfall. Given IAG's poor track record, razor-thin margins, and now the potential for share dilution to fund the construction shortfall, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid.

Cote Project Construction (Company Presentation)

Just over two months ago, I wrote on Iamgold, noting that there was no reason to chase the stock above US$3.50 with a limited margin of safety. Since then, Iamgold has been one of the worst-performing gold producers, sinking more than 30% after announcing another increase in capex estimates at its 70% owned Cote Project that's under construction.

This miss in capex estimates shouldn't have been overly surprising given the challenging drop, with supply chain headwinds, COVID-19-related absenteeism, labor tightness, and inflationary pressures all impacting construction. However, it's the size of the capex revision and the fact that this isn't the first that sent the stock plunging. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

Production

Beginning with production, Iamgold actually had a decent quarter, reporting quarterly production of 174,000 ounces, a 14% increase from the year-ago period. From a headline standpoint, this might seem impressive, especially since most producers posted yearly production declines due to elevated absenteeism levels (mostly COVID-19 related). However, it's important to note that even with the double-digit production increase, Iamgold has one of the worst production trends sector-wide, as displayed in the below chart.

Iamgold Quarterly Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Looking above, we can see that while production was up 14% on the back of a strong quarter from Essakane and a return to underground mining at Westwood, production was still down more than 5% vs. Q1 2019 levels and nearly 24% from Q1 2018 levels. Hence, there's nothing to write home about when put in the context of the long-term production trend. The lower production in the 4-year period can be attributed to much lower production at Rosebel and Westwood (62,000 ounces vs. 105,000 ounces combined in Q1 2018) and no production from Sadiola (equity interest basis), sold by Iamgold in 2020.

Iamgold - Quarterly Gold Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

If we look at Iamgold's continuing operations above (Essakane, Rosebel, Westwood), we can see that it was a solid quarter for Essakane, with ~112,000 ounces produced. This was related to higher grades (1.39 grams per tonne of gold vs. 1.34 grams per tonne of gold) and improved recovery rates, offset by lower throughput. The better grades were partially related to positive grade reconciliation, and the solid start to the year has placed Essakane on track to meet the upper end of its guidance (360,000 to 385,000 ounces).

Meanwhile, at Rosebel, production was relatively flat on a year-over-year basis, coming in at 46,000 ounces. The operation benefited from slightly higher grades in the period and improved recovery rates, but this was offset by lower throughput in the period. The lower throughput was related to mill maintenance work and a re-lining of the SAG Mill. Unfortunately, while Rosebel had a decent start to 2022 after a disappointing 2021, costs rose sharply, leaving little room for margins. This was based on all-in sustaining costs of $1,784/oz (Q1 2021: $1,450/oz) related to higher sustaining capital and inflationary pressures.

Westwood Operations (Company Website)

Finally, at Westwood, production was up sharply year-over-year, with gold production of ~16,000 ounces vs. ~7,000 ounces in the year-ago period. This was related to 11% higher throughput, but mostly contribution from the underground, with 63,000 tonnes mined vs. 0 in the year-ago period when the operation relied on lower-grade Grand Duc ore. While this was good news, and the operation is expected to have a much better year, this was partially offset by discussions of elevated absenteeism that wasn't only related to COVID-19 but also labor availability in the Abitibi region.

Given that Westwood is a very small mine that's had its challenges, Iamgold could struggle with labor availability going forward, even excluding COVID-19, given the difficult labor situation for skilled workers in Ontario/Quebec. This is especially true that the company is working against Eldorado (EGO) at Lamaque, which has a much longer mine life, and Agnico Eagle (AEM), the employer of choice in the area. While this may not lead to staffing issues, it could lead to additional cost creep from a labor standpoint, with workers potentially preferring to go where there's better job security (longer mine lives) in the region.

If Westwood were a high-margin operation firing on all cylinders, additional cost creep might not be that problematic. However, this is not the case. Instead, it is a relatively marginal operation even at a ~60,000-ounce per annum run rate, with all-in sustaining costs of $2,376/oz in Q1 2022. While this was partially due to higher sustaining capital in the period, I would be surprised to see it operate at all-in costs below $1,475/oz on a full-year basis post-2023, given the inflationary pressures we've seen sector-wide. Hence, the long-term outlook for this asset isn't great without a $1,900/oz+ gold price.

Costs & Margins

Moving over to costs and margins, Iamgold struggled as usual in this department. This was evidenced by all-in sustaining costs [AISC] of $1,490/oz in Q1, up sharply from $1,238/oz in the year-ago period. While this was partially related to higher sustaining capital, inflationary pressures had a significant impact, with the company citing cost pressure from oil, lime, cyanide, grinding media, and ammonium nitrate. Assuming Iamgold meets its FY2022 guidance mid-point of $1,670/oz AISC, its costs would be more than 30% above the estimated FY2022 industry average ($1,180/oz).

Iamgold - All-in Sustaining Costs Per Ounce (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Iamgold - Quarterly Margins (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Unfortunately, while a few other producers reported margin expansion on a year-over-year basis or were at least able to report relatively flat margins due to the help from the gold price offsetting inflationary pressures, Iamgold was an anomaly. In fact, AISC margins declined more than 40% to $323/oz in Q1 2022 despite a higher average realized gold price of $1,813/oz.

To put Iamgold's poor track record in perspective, nearly every gold producer sector-wide has seen margin expansion since 2018, given that they've been blessed with a $500/oz upwards move in the gold price. However, Iamgold is one of the only producers that has seen margin contraction vs. 2018 levels, with Q1 2022 AISC margins of $323/oz, down from $378/oz in Q1 2018 when the gold price sat at $1,331/oz. Given that costs will rise as the year progresses, especially if inflationary pressures persist, Iamgold will be lucky to report AISC margins of $200/oz in FY2022., roughly one-third of the margins of its peers.

Financial Results & Cote Construction Progress

Moving to the company's financial results, Iamgold reported higher revenue on a year-over-year basis of $356.6 million, helped by increased gold sales and a higher average realized gold price ($1,813/oz vs. $1,781/oz). However, this was partially related to higher gold sales than actual production, which benefited revenue. Meanwhile, free cash flow was down year-over-year to $87.5 million (Q1 2021: $89.5 million) due to higher operation costs, though this was partially related to higher capex in the period.

Iamgold - Quarterly Revenue (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Some investors will argue that the decline in production on a three-year basis and much higher cost profile isn't a big deal, given that Iamgold has a massive project in the wings: Cote. While this is a fair point because Iamgold will see a significant boost from its 70% ownership (~330,000 attributable ounces in H1 2024 through H1 2029), the help from a margin standpoint may not be as significant as previously assumed. Meanwhile, just getting the project into production has been a massive headache.

This is evidenced by upfront capex being revised higher yet again to $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion to complete construction, up from a previous mid-point estimate of $735 million. Not only has this resulted in a funding shortfall for Iamgold, but it will put a further dent in project economics, with the previously estimated all-in sustaining costs of $800/oz looking far too ambitious. In fact, I would not be surprised to see actual life-of-mine all-in sustaining costs come in above $980/oz after adjusting for inflationary pressures.

While these costs are well below the industry average, the previous outlook was that Cote would help drag Iamgold's all-in sustaining costs below the industry average, diluting its high-cost operations at Westwood and Rosebel. Under this new outlook, this does not look to be the case, and we might see Iamgold have to divest an asset or raise capital through selling shares to complete construction at Cote. This has led to a significant downgrade in the outlook for the stock, with net asset value degradation due to worsening Cote economics and the potential loss of net asset value from an asset sale.

Finally, it's now looking like Cote may not begin commercial production until December 2023, behind the previous estimates. Hence, investors could be staring down a smaller asset portfolio or share dilution, a later start to production than initially planned, and an operation with ~$1,000/oz all-in sustaining costs vs. previous estimates of ~$750/oz when production began. None of these developments should be overly surprising, and it's one reason I constantly point out that there is no need to invest in sector laggards in the gold space.

Valuation

After a more than 40% haircut, some investors might think there's immense value here, given that Iamgold has a market cap of ~$1.11 billion at a share price of US$2.30, but three operating mines, one development project (Boto), and one massive mine in construction. However, only one of its active mines has an attractive cost profile, with the other two being marginal at best. Meanwhile, although Cote is a solid asset even after the cost creep, assuming Iamgold can run the operation better than it's managed the construction, we can no longer rely on the share count (~485 million shares) or rule out an asset sale.

In cases where there is a decent likelihood of share dilution or an asset sale, it can be much harder to make a case for a stock being cheap, given that today's share count is no longer reliable. Even if we assume an equity raise of $180 million at current levels, Iamgold would see its share count increase by more than 15%, and there would still be a minor funding shortfall. Hence, to try and figure out whether Iamgold is undervalued, I think it's safer to model 540 million shares on a fully diluted basis.

Cote Project Construction (Company Presentation)

Assuming a share count of ~540 million following equity issuance, Iamgold would trade at a ~$1.24 billion valuation, which compares favorably to an estimated net asset value of ~$1.55 billion. However, this assumes that one believes Iamgold should trade at 1.0x P/NAV, which I struggle to agree with, given that only two of its four assets are decent and more than 50% of production comes from Tier-2 jurisdictions (post-Cote).

Instead, I believe a multiple of 0.90x P/NAV makes more sense, which doesn't point to much upside at all after subtracting our corporate G&A. Based on this view, I see a conservative fair value for Iamgold below US$2.60 per share, pointing to barely 10% upside from current levels. In addition, I continue to see the stock as un-investable with the risk of share dilution, a poor track record, and a narrow margin of safety even after this sharp decline.

Iamgold Operations (Company Presentation)

Iamgold may look cheap and might be tempting to investors looking to buy the sector-wide dip, but I believe the stock is cheap for a reason. Unfortunately, the outlook is even worse following the warnings of higher capex at Cote, with added uncertainty related to patching over the current funding shortfall. In a sector where many producers like Agnico Eagle (AEM) are attractively valued and firing on all cylinders, I don't see any reason to stoop to owning the laggards, especially at ~0.80x P/NAV or higher. Hence, I would view any rallies above US$2.70 as selling opportunities.