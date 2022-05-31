FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

Atos (OTCPK:AEXAY) is an interesting company, but it's also one of my least successful smaller investments in 2021. In trying to find deals in the IT market, I did not account for the risk (although it wasn't foreseeable) for the significant declines recorded by the company as a result of headwinds.

In this article, we'll revisit the business and see where the upside lies, and why the company is even more attractive now than it was some time ago.

Atos - Revisiting the company

Atos is a multinational French IT consulting company, which derives from a merger of a French and a Netherlands giant a few years back. It's headquartered in France, and while many US investors may not have heard of the company, it's a 21-year-old business with annual revenues of over €11B, an annual income of €500M, and over 100,000 employees worldwide.

The company includes at this stage, former divisions of Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), Bull S.A, Xerox IT, Syntel, and others. The company has been growing primarily through acquisitions, and initially prior to its current iteration, consumed a number of appealing peers.

That is how I described the company about a year ago in my original article. What makes up Atos are qualitative businesses with legacies in other qualitative businesses. There is nothing wrong with the company's segments from a high level.

Atos 1Q22 Presentation (Atos IR)

It carries a BBB+ credit rating, it has a decent dividend record, and it works with a set of extremely attractive customers in a variety of attractive sectors. So, because the problem lies not in what the company works with, it lies in the execution of said work. The company gave a massive profit warning in 1H21 and downgraded the entire forecast around the time I published my first piece. This was then followed by a long-awaited CEO's resignation, replaced with Rodolphe Belmer.

The company is in the midst of a massive reorganization and transformation which, as long as it is ongoing, doesn't have superb trends for profitability.

This hasn't exactly changed (yet) in 2022 either.

1Q22 results, which are the latest results we have, came in at a minor revenue decline. At the same time, Atos bolstered its personnel with 8,000 gross hires YoY, with the headcount now at over 111,000 people working for the company worldwide. Atos is preparing to execute - and hopefully better than it has in recent history.

Atos 1Q22 Presentation (Atos IR)

The company has confirmed its "2022 objectives", calling for a flat revenue (0-1% growth), and operating margin of 3-5%, which is one of the less impressive in the industry. The company has a current low 72% book-to-bill ratio, due to the timing of global contract renewals and increased duration of new contracts in order to make the earnings and revenue trends less choppy. For the quarter, Atos recorded order intakes of €2B, bringing the backlog to 2.1 years of revenue, of €23.2B. The near-term financing and revenues are secured, so that is not the problem.

Atos has also given a number of wins, with large engineering companies, French and German public agencies and authorities, and a transportation company. Revenue was actually up if we exclude FX, but looking at these trends, we should consider it on a constant currency basis.

On a segment-by-segment basis, revenues were down in telecommunications, public, and the financial sector, and up significantly in healthcare and manufacturing. Non-EU geographies grew by double digits, while all of Europe was down more than 1% YoY.

Atos 1Q22 Presentation (Atos IR)

The company can't yet guide for a positive FCF in 2022. Current expectations go from negative €150M to around €200M, at least potentially, which again isn't all that impressive, reflecting the current share price and valuation deterioration.

All in all, 1Q22 came in at a very marginal improvement in the top line, with a substantially lower order intake. The best that can be said is that revenues declined at a slower rate than expected. Supply chain difficulties still impacted Performance computing, and the low book-to-bill ratio was actually a bit of a negative surprise, as far as things go.

Still, with these trends, any improvement is a good improvement. However, these trends do mean that there's no real visibility of when there will be any sort of fundamental improvement or turnaround, at least not from the company itself.

Based on company trends and the Atos's roadmap, I expect 2023E to be the turnaround year, seeing reversion in EPS of at least half of the 2020 level of €5/share. This would constitute a 150% growth in EPS, continued by EPS improvements in 2024.

The corresponding increase in valuation and price would then bring about returns in the triple digits in this BBB+ rated company.

Atos Valuation

There is no question that this is a dicey forecast and expectation. That is also why I'm not pouring money into Atos at this particular time. It's a high-risk investment, in the sense that we don't know when reversal will come - though I think it's well-established that it will come.

My valuation models for Atos show a massive potential upside in every perspective except P/E and dividend yield. This makes a lot of sense, because P/E is dependent on earnings, of which the company had very little in 2021A, and yield is dependent on, you know, dividends, which the company has cut.

Looking beyond this, we see a potential 100% upside in the company's book value to peers, even when impairing the company by 40-50%. The same is true for EV/EBITDA. More importantly, any sort of non-trough, non-impaired EPS numbers and actual earnings call for a triple-digit upside in my DCF model. That DCF model is based on normalized earnings with a growth of no more than 1.5-2.5% in sales and EBITDA, and a WACC of almost 8%. The implied EV/Share is well above €45/share here, implying significant upward potential.

Breaking the company apart and studying the individual components gives us a similar view. We value the company's parts - Infrastructure, Big Data, Business, and the Worldline asset at either listed or sector-relevant pre-tax earnings multiples, and this calls for total gross assets of no less than €11B. This brings us, net of debt and payables, to around €7.5B of NAV, which on a per-share basis comes to €66/share.

You can discount this NAV however you want. You won't reach the company's current share price of €25/share unless you completely abandon logic and fundamentals.

I refuse to do this.

Atos has made plenty of mistakes, and it's currently being hawked at a street corner for around a third of its actual value - half if you impair the company very conservatively.

The only reason and I do mean the only reason I'm not pouring money into this company with a massively high conviction is the very poor forecastability of that turnaround. The company itself doesn't provide much help. I can do guesstimates based on history and revenue trends, but in the end, there is a lot going on that makes this a hard-to-forecast business at this particular point in time.

The only thing I can say with certainty is that Atos is worth a lot more than it's currently being traded for. This is, after all, the essence of being a dividend investor.

Atos Valuation (Atos IR)

Even at a substantially low P/E of 13-14X, which is less than 60% of the typical sector multiple, an investment in Atos here has the potential of yielding 130% until 2024 if forecasts materialize. The company isn't going anywhere - it has too many contracts and too much safety for that to be the case. Remember, BBB+.

I think we can establish the following facts:

Atos SE is not in danger of bankruptcy, even if 11% of its revenues turn out to need massive restatement, or the company is required to pay a fine.

Atos SE has, and maintains, one of the most appealing backlogs and customer lists in Europe, and it's growing all the time.

Atos SE has the potential to more than double your money under current expectations until 2024, and a forward EPS of 10.5-14X.

For that reason, I consider the company as a "BUY", but a speculative one.

Thesis

The thesis concerns what weight you give to an 11% revenue accounting issue. What value do you place on this, with regards to company valuation and multiples?

I will tell you what I think.

I think that even in the very worst-case scenario, the market has once again shown us that it is prepared to exaggerate both the up and the down. I see no scenario where Atos, the 11th largest IT business in the world, is worth 7.5X P/E long term, in one of the best industry situations for decades. While the upside and reversal could take a decade, I view its reversal as an inevitability when we're talking about valuation divergences as we're seeing today.

However, the conservative long-term upside is significant. I won't be selling my shares, and I'll look for the indicator or catalyst that calls for this company to improve its operations. At such a time, I will move forward.

Here are my criteria.

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

Thank you for reading.