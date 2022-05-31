grandriver/E+ via Getty Images

Danaos Corp Overview

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) is a shipping holding company focused on container vessels with long-term fixed contracts. They were extremely distressed for much of the 2010s, but they survived a decade of downturn and have emerged as one of the biggest winners in the ongoing market upswing. Danaos was perfectly positioned to benefit from the containership boom, and they have successfully rolled nearly the entirety of their fleet onto fixed-term contracts with durations of 3-5 years.

DAC has also benefitted significantly from their large equity stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM), which they have partially divested throughout 2021. DAC had an outstanding 2021, not only due to charter rolls at increasingly profitable levels, but also due to ZIM’s IPO (and subsequent outperformance). Although Danaos stock might appear 'expensive' since it has rallied from around $30/sh in early-2021 to the $80s today, it is actually cheaper today than it was last year once the ZIM profits, massive organic free cash flow, and considerable debt paydowns are factored into valuations.

Danaos has approximately 20.6M shares outstanding, for a market cap of just over $1.7B. DAC offers a common yield of 3.6% but has room for substantial dividend increases in the future. If shares continue to trade at these extreme discounts (nearly 50% discount to adj. NAV), I expect to see a significant share repurchase program in the near- to medium-term.

The rest of this report includes a Q1-22 earnings review, capital allocation discussion, and a valuation assessment.

Q1-22 Earnings Review

Danaos Corporation reported adjusted EBITDA of $269.5M, and adjusted net income of $235.3M, or $11.36/sh. However, this includes $110M in net dividends from ZIM, which once excluded, result in adjusted net income of closer to $125.3M, or $6.05/sh, which landed slightly above our $5.50-$5.60/sh pre-earnings estimate.

Danaos sold 1.5M ZIM shares during April for $85.3M in net proceeds (for an average net selling price of $56.90/sh). Unfortunately, this was a weaker selling range, but they did also secure the $17 dividend via a tax-optimization structure (only 10% tax rate vs. 25% for most holders), so this is equivalent to selling around $72-$73 pre-dividend. DAC still holds 5.69M shares as of mid-May and management is likely to continue divesting their ZIM stake throughout the rest of this year.

Operational performance was outstanding, but the (lack of increased) shareholder returns unfortunately stole the spotlight in a negative fashion. Management has continued to prioritize financial strength and selective growth above accelerated shareholder returns, whereas most investors are clamoring for higher dividends and/or a repurchase program. Given the current market environment, it is wise to lower leverage levels and potentially increase cash balances, but with the company’s massive secured contract backlog they could certainly afford to repurchase shares at the current discount to NAV to accrete shareholder value. DAC could also easily increase the common dividend.

Unfortunately, management seems to currently view repurchases as selective returns as opposed to an accretive way to grow the company on a per-share basis. Many shipping companies have been burned in the past with poorly timed repurchase programs, and perhaps John Coustas has unpleasant memories from the last cycle? Danaos is no stranger to repurchases, as the company executed a monster buyback of 4.34M shares at just over $7/sh back in October 2020. Ironically, DAC is actually cheaper today by several metrics (e.g., EV/EBITDA, P/NAV, fwd P/E ex-ZIM) at $80/sh than it was at $7/sh in October 2020... but psychologically, it's a tough barrier to break, especially for management teams who are naturally more conservative.

Massive Charter Backlog and Recent Fixtures

Considering Danaos already disclosed a significant tranche of fixtures in mid-January, we have not seen a lot of new action on the chartering side of the business. In the January update, DAC announced it had agreed to re-charter 11 vessels sized between 2,500 and 10k TEU which were coming open between February 2022 and April 2023 (with some extended up to May 2028).

The positive surprise on earnings was that we received some clarity regarding the index-linked component of the charter on the “CMA CGM Musset”, which will achieve an average TCE of $152.5k/day between April and October this year. This also bodes well for the “Nerval”, "Rabelais," and "Racine" which will also be exposed to market rates between June and September of this year (and will most likely end up realizing a similar rate if the charter market does not fall off a cliff between now and June). Management suggested on the earnings call that upcoming rates will likely be in a similar band ("more or less the same").

As can be seen in the image below, DAC's fleet is nearly 100% covered throughout 2022, and management has already chartered out 78% of 2023 days, and 57% of its 2024 open exposure. Going forward, we expect the company will continue to forward fix its open exposure well before it effectively becomes open (which is a trend we have consistently seen in the sector over the past year).

For instance, GSL also recently announced that it had forward fixed a 8,600 TEU 2004-built vessel for 48-52 months starting in July 2023. The vessel is set to generate annualized EBITDA of $16.6M, which equates to $45,479/day (on a 365 days per year basis). However, to make it comparable to most chartering agreements, we should add operating expenses to that number, which in this case most likely amount to around $7k-$7.5k, for a TCE of around $52.5k-$53k. Another smaller peer, Euroseas (ESEA), also recently announced two monster-rate ($48,000/day) 3-year forward charters for 2,800 TEU vessels which do not begin until March and June of 2023.

At Value Investor's Edge, we have expected containership leasing rates to cool down during 2022, but the rate environment has remained stubbornly high, easily exceeding even our most bullish of predictions. Although macro conditions have not been very conducive over the past couple of months on the back of recession fears and the Chinese lockdowns, these recent fixtures underpin that underlying ship leasing rates have held up remarkably well and liners remain extremely nervous about future tonnage availability. There is an obvious disconnect in the market as stocks like DAC have fallen back by nearly 25% in the past month even as fundamentals remain rock solid and liner companies are still desperate for tonnage throughout 2023.

Upside from Forward Fixtures

Although DAC has nearly 100% charter cover for the remainder of 2022, they have decent open exposure going into 2023 and 2024. For instance, the “Express Berlin”, a 10,100 TEU built in 2011 is coming open in September 2023 (including extension options). This vessel is both larger and younger than the one GSL recently placed into a four-year contract at $50k+ rates, implying we could potentially be looking at a TCE of around $60-$70kpd for the same contract duration (assuming current chartering conditions persist for just a few more months).

Additionally, re-chartering the vessel is not the only option: alongside the January update, DAC also disclosed it had agreed to sell two of their older vessels, "Catherine C" and "Leo C" (two 6,422 TEU vessels built in 2001 and 2002) for $130M with forward delivery in November 2022. These sales were an interesting development, and further solidify DAC’s strong financial position. Danaos may decide to sell additional vessels in 2023-2024, which will raise further cash and derisk future prospects.

Fortress Balance Sheet

DAC finished the quarter with cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $198.7M, a significant increase over the $129.8M it held as of December 31st. Going forward, cash balances will only continue to increase, especially considering the increasing operating cash flows as well as the ZIM dividend, which was effectively distributed on April 4th (and netted DAC $110M).

Additionally, in April, the company sold 1.5M ZIM shares for $85.3M, which will further bolster cash balances ahead of Q2 earnings. Looking towards the end of the year, we can also include the $130M in gross proceeds from the sale of the Catherine C and the Leo C, expected to close in November.

Alongside the earnings release, management acknowledged they had liquidity (cash and marketable securities) of $708M as of March 31st. Danaos finished the quarter with $998M in long-term debt, $120.5M in long-term leaseback obligations, $94.2M current portion of long-term debt, and $86.1M current portion of leaseback obligations, for total gross debt consideration of $1.3B. Management is working to further improve the company’s financial position by repaying a total of $437M of debt and leasing obligations during Q2, which will result in 13 unencumbered vessels.

The company’s precise pro forma liquidity position is a bit challenging to calculate, but with the information given in the Q1-22 results, we can derive the following numbers:

Cash and equivalents as of 31 March: $198.7M

Net proceeds from the ZIM dividend: $110M

1.5M ZIM shares sale: $85.3M

Advance charter hire proceeds: $239M

ZIM stake (5,686,950 shares at $68.03/sh): $386.9M

Minus: $437M debt repayment

Total pro forma liquidity position: $582.9M, which compares to pro forma debt (prior to newbuild capex of $528.7M) of just $861.8M. Investors should be cautious with this number given it considers the value of the company’s ZIM stake as current liquidity (roughly $200M in Q2 pro forma cash, before operating cash flows, aside from ZIM), but it does illustrate how DAC’s net debt position is extremely low.

In addition, DAC is finalizing a new $130M facility to secure its 6 acquired vessels from last fall. DAC's operating cash flows will also surge throughout the rest of the year, adding another $300-$350M in net cash by the end of the year. Finally, DAC will receive $130M in vessel sale proceeds during Q4-22. DAC could likely have over $1B in liquidity by the end of 2022 and could be sitting on a net cash position prior to newbuild capex. This is a massive transformation from the Danaos of late-2020, which was drowning in debt.

The newbuild program will require some limited capex in 2022, but operating cash flow will easily cover these levels. On the earnings call, management acknowledged they will face around $80M in capex requirements during Q2, and an additional $90M-$95M for the remainder of the year, for a total of close to $180M during 2022. When asked about leverage targets for these vessels, management floated the idea of initially trying to have them delivered on a debt-free basis, but this would be extremely conservative as most newbuilds are financed with leverage between 60-80%. If DAC is able to achieve a strong medium- to long-term charter (5-10+ years), then 70-80% leverage is easily achievable.

Overall, DAC clearly has an extremely strong financial position, which will only improve for the foreseeable future. Proceeds from the divestment of ZIM shares coupled with the sale of some older vessels will further boost liquidity levels. The prepayment of outstanding debt in Q2-22 alone will lower interest expenses and boost core EPS by roughly $1/sh.

(Lack of) Shareholder Returns

Shareholder returns have been the weakest point for many containership firms, and Danaos has been one of the slowest to transition from defensive maneuvers to shareholders returns. The company is sitting on a very strong financial position, and even after the recent 50% dividend raise, they still paid out a mere 12.4% of quarterly net income for Q1-22. Share repurchases are a no brainer at current pricing, but management remains reticent (even when asked directly about it on the conference call), mentioning the Board prefers to further boost balance sheet strength to be able to invest in selective assets when the time is right and returns are attractive.

This is a repetitive false dichotomy, which in common across the industry, where repurchases are erroneously classified solely as "returns" instead of growth. When a company repurchases shares significantly below their intrinsic value (which we estimate at close to $160/sh), this creates growth in every per-share metric and is typically far superior to funding newbuild growth. Another oddity in shipping (likely due to PTSD from the previous decade-long downcycle) is the obsession over extremely low debt. Although older vessels should have lower debt levels, leverage can be a beautiful thing when properly employed, especially with modern assets on fixed charters.

In contrast to Danaos, MPC Container Ships (OTCPK:MPZZF) (Oslo: MPCC) has been the most aggressive with shareholder returns over the past year, which has resulted in the distribution of a total of NOK 5.5 in dividends (which represent 17% of the company’s current market cap). Global Ship Lease (GSL) has been the second highest returner with $15M in repurchases since last September along with a current dividend yield of 6.7%.

DAC has not yet resumed repurchases and their current yield is just 3.6%, although this represents just one-eighth of core cash flows. However, Danaos has a promising past and management was very active with repurchases in late-2020, when they repurchased 4,339,271 shares for $31.1M (that same number of shares would be worth $363M at current share pricing!). DAC shares are even cheaper today at $84/sh than they were in late-2020 at less than $10/sh.

As can be seen in the image below, MPCC’s superior dividend policy (distributing 75% of net income as well as special distributions for vessel sales proceeds) has resulted in better performance over the past year relative to both GSL and DAC. GSL has been the second-best performer, although its outperformance over DAC has been quite slim. However, DAC benefitted from a massive shareholder in ZIM Integrated Shipping. Once we strip out the ZIM contribution of roughly $28/sh in value contribution, Danaos shares have been decimated by peers over the past year and are down about 15% y/y on a core basis.

In case the chart wasn't clear (and the ZIM effect not clearly stripped out):

MPCC (High Return Policy): +59% y/y (roughly +90% including dividends)

GSL (Medium Return Policy): +40% including dividends

DAC (Lower Return Policy): +35% including dividends

DAC (Adjusted for ZIM contribution): -15% y/y

Danaos shares have been absolutely demolished by peer comps over the past year, but this is not due to weaker operating performance or poor core management. Rather the culprit is a combination of management's reticence to repurchase shares at nearly 50% discounts to intrinsic value along with a public market that sees a 5-year DAC chart that looks like this and fails to adjust for massive ZIM profits, core free cash flow, and forward charter improvements:

Seeking Alpha

Investors Want Larger Returns

Shareholder returns usually lead to premium valuations, especially in shipping stocks, and this impact is clearly evidenced by recent dry bulk sector stock rallies. Inversely, lower dividend yields can also lead to mediocre performance relative to peers. Danaos has been reticent to commit to shareholder returns over the past year and recent earnings call commentary was also weak: “And I think with the environment overall as it is today, we prefer to be, let's say, on the conservative side rather than just, let's say, spending the cash”.

We understand the shipping industry will undergo substantial changes over the next few years, but newbuild investments can be balanced with shareholder returns, especially when trading at a huge discount to NAV. These are not mutually exclusive priorities and treating repurchases as "returns" instead of "growth" is also a misdirection and false dichotomy. There is nothing more accretive Danaos can do to grow the company than to repurchase shares at massive discounts.

Although DAC has been frustratingly slow to adopt a renewed share repurchase program, they have moved in the past when valuations became extreme, and we expect a similar move in the near- to medium-term.

Conclusion: DAC is a Top Pick, Fair Value Estimate: $125

Danaos Corp provided better-than-expected results for Q1-22, although shareholder returns (the lack thereof) stole the spotlight in a negative fashion. Management is committed to improving the balance sheet and shareholder returns (via dividends or repurchases) remain in the backseat for now. The most frustrating part is the prevailing false dichotomy between "growth" and "repurchases" as the latter would arguably grow the company on a per-share basis on a far more accretive level than any conceivable alternative.

Although some conservativeness is warranted given the unsustainability of current charter rates, there is a clear balance to strike. We do not expect containership companies to distribute 100% of net income or free cash flow, but given the significant discount to adjusted NAV, share repurchases should be top of list going forward.

Despite macro headwinds and broad market negativity, containership leasing rates remain very strong throughout the board, as witnessed by recently forward fixtures from both Euroseas and Global Ship Lease. The most shocking part of these forward fixtures is that the new multi-year charters do not even begin until mid-2023! Although DAC management commentary on the recent earnings call was a tad more conservative, they also have some promising charter openings starting in mid-2023, which should be eligible for similar contract extension deals.

At Value Investor's Edge, we have recently raised our ‘fair value estimate’ to $125/sh, which reflects roughly a 20% discount to our calculation of adjusted NAV (close to $160/sh), but we are disappointed with the lack of share repurchases as this would drive additional value in the most accretive manner. Management had also previously hinted at a potential share split to boost trading liquidity and sentiment during the Q4-21 conference call, and in a January 2022 company interview, but they haven't taken this route yet.

Although our team is very bullish on DAC and it remains a top pick, we are also lowering our ‘Management Rating’ from to “B-” to reflect recent suboptimal capital allocation decisions. This lower rating is also reflected in our 20%+ discount between the $125 'fair value estimate' and $160/sh adj. NAV estimates. If DAC shifts to prioritize repurchases, then a valuation of $150+ would be clearly feasible by late-2022.