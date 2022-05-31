FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) is a leading sports-first live TV streaming platform that operates internationally with a major focus on the US, Canada, and Spain. The company offers different sports channels, which include major professional sports leagues such as MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, and college sports leagues. It also has a more expensive optional tier that includes other non-sports channels such as FOX, ABC, BBC, NBC, CBS, and more. The company aims to replace traditional cable packages by offering more flexible and personalized content with easy access from different devices. Besides sports streaming, the company also recently started entering the sports betting market by introducing its sportsbook business. It is trying to combine both sports streaming and sports betting to create a unique interactive streaming platform for its users.

“Online live sports video streaming” and sports betting are two very fast-growing markets that present a huge opportunity for fuboTV. According to Verified Market Research, the TAM (total addressable market) for the “online live sports video streaming” market is expected to grow at a strong CAGR of 21.26%, reaching $87 billion in 2028. While the TAM for the US sports betting market is expected to increase to around $39 billion by 2033 according to Goldman Sachs, which represents a CAGR of 40%. fuboTV is already benefiting from the industry’s tailwind, showing strong continued growth in revenue and subscriber counts. However, the company is burning cash quickly with little sign of profitability. I believe the stock is a hold at the current price until we see more visibility into the path towards profitability.

Financials and Valuations

For the first quarter of 2022, fuboTV reported revenue of $242 million, up 102% from $119.7 million in the prior year. Subscribers for the North American region increased by 81% from 582,000 to 1.1 million. Subscription ARPU ticked up slightly from $62.69 to $64.16, representing a 2% increase. It is showing strong results for the top line however profitability keeps worsening. Total operating expenses increased 104% YoY (year over year) from $184.8 million to $377.3 million, resulting in the net loss also widening from $(70.2) million to $(140.8) million. Adjusted EBITDA loss increased 127% YoY from $(46.5) million to $(105.5) million, with the Adjusted EBITDA margin deteriorating from -38.8% to -43.6%. Advertising ARPU for North America surprisingly decreased 5% from $7.20 to $6.87. While the adjusted contribution margin went from a positive 5.2% to a negative (0.8)%. This is a bit concerning as advertising revenue has a much higher margin compared to subscription revenue, a slowdown in ad revenue will possibly slow down its path to positive cash flow and EBITDA.

fuboTV

John Janedis, CFO, on operating cash flow

Now turning to cash flow. Operating cash flow in the quarter was negative $120.1 million inclusive of the impact of $2.6 million of non-recurring payments and $7.5 million associated with the wagering business. Relative to 1Q ’22, our expectation is that operating cash flow losses will moderate meaningfully over the rest of the year.

The company is failing to get its expenses under control. Subscriber-related expenses alone more than doubled from $113 million to $246 million, accounting for over 65% of its total operating expense. While sales and marketing also increased by almost 110% from $22 million to $46 million. For the quarter, operating cash flow was negative $(120.1) million, or 50% of its revenue. To put in perspective how much cash the company is burning, fuboTV's current market cap is only around $650 million. The cash burn this quarter alone amounts to 18.5% of its market cap. The company ended the quarter with $456 million of cash in hand.

fuboTV

The management team expected positive cash flow and adjusted EBITDA in 2025, which is 3 years away, or 11 quarters. While they claim a modest cash requirement is needed in 2024, the company may already run out of cash before 2024. Their current liquidity is only able to afford 6 more quarters of cash burn if they don't improve their operating expense. Worst-case scenario, an equity raise may be needed in 2024 which will create massive dilution with the share price currently trading at such a compressed level.

John Janedis, CFO, on profitability

Importantly, we strengthened our balance sheet, ending the quarter with $456.0 million in cash. This increased financial flexibility is expected to take us through 2023, and we are targeting positive cash flow and Adjusted EBITDA (AEBITDA) in 2025, with a relatively modest cash requirement anticipated in 2024. We have sharpened our focus on our strategies to achieve profitability as we continue to scale. We believe that the initiatives we are undertaking strike an appropriate balance of capturing market share while driving the operating leverage inherent in our model.

It is hard to value such a company using traditional metrics as it is posting a negative profit, EBITDA, and cash flow. The company guided revenue for FY22 to be around $1.04 billion, which translates to a price to sales ratio of only 0.61. This is extremely cheap compared to other streaming companies like Netflix (NFLX), Disney (DIS), Paramount (PARA), and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD). However, the margins and profitability differences between fuboTV and these companies are huge as well. If fuboTV is able to significantly improve its bottom line, I believe the stock will see a huge multiple expansion.





Conclusion

In conclusion, I believe fuboTV has strong potential, but its bottom line is a total mess. The company’s total addressable market is huge as it is operating in two markets that are forecasted to grow significantly in the coming years. Its live sports video streaming is already seeing strong success with paid subscribers topping 1 million. This leads to strong revenue growth with the latest quarter's revenue increasing by over 100%. It is also worth noting that the recently launched sportsbook business is still not contributing any revenue yet. Once the business starts to get on track, I believe it will be able to further accelerate top-line growth.

The company is operating with a “growth at all cost” mentality which is leading to a worrying bottom line. The net loss continues to widen as operating expenses doubled year over year. The most concerning part is its cash burn with operating cash flow being negative $(120) million for the quarter. The current cash in hand isn't able to afford these kinds of cash burns for long and the management team will have to find a way to get expenses under control. An equity raise at the current level will be very bad for shareholders. I believe the stock is a hold at the moment as I like the potential of the company, yet it is struggling to improve its bottom line. I will upgrade it to a buy if the company is able to show a clear path to profitability while reducing cash burn in the coming quarters.