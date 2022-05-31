Fabian Montano/iStock via Getty Images

This is the latest in an irregular series of articles relating to my own investing, in what is often called the “RPD Portfolio.” This one traced my evolution as an investor with increasing focus, experience, and knowledge.

My focus here is on the portfolio of funds directly managed by me. The other funds are the subject of the most important article I have written on SA: Define A Strategy For Your Own Cognitive Decline. If you have not read it, you should.

My current investing approach can be summarized as follows

Focus primarily on the niche markets of energy and REITs.

Hold a basket of MegaCap Tech stocks for reasons discussed here.

Hold about 30 overall businesses and watch them closely.

Hold quality firms with solid balance sheets and excellent debt management.

Favor dividend payers but not exclusively.

Invest primarily for upside to fundamental fair value.

In strong markets, take gains and use them to diversify.

In weak markets, use gains and positions that drop modestly to maximize portfolio upside.

The rest of this article will share how this went from late 2020 to the present. In summary, each of my two main focus areas took a turn growing strongly and then was able to fuel diversification.

RP Drake

REITs After the Pandemic Crash

Many REITs spent most of 2020 substantially undervalued. There were exceptions in Tower REITs and others who were seen to benefit from the narrative that we would all stay locked in our houses and stream in our own juices forever.

But many REITs languished for a long time. A good example is the Shopping Center REITs, which dropped like stones in March 2020. (At present this REIT sector is fulfilling their traditional defensive role in downturns, and has dropped less than the average REIT of high quality.)

Here is the price behavior from April 1 2020 through January 3, 2022 of three of them I bought in 2020 and sold during 2021.

YCHARTS

BRX had dropped the most in March 2020 and so came up more from the start date of this plot. Other than that, though, what we see is quite similar.

The prices of these three languished until November 2020, when the realization of a vaccine for Covid-19 was followed by a substantial jump. They then climbed steadily through mid-2021, after which relatively little happened for the rest of the year.

I pulled money out of my REIT holdings at intervals from March 2021 through January 2022. In the process the REIT fraction of my self-managed portfolio came down from a high of 55% to 33%. On REIT positions sold in 2021 and early 2022 I took only one loss of 5% on a busted thesis.

Here is the list of REIT positions sold for gains above 20%. The rows shaded blue show those that were closed permanently (so far at least). Some of these were victims of my decision to move to a more concentrated portfolio.

RP Drake

The story for the rows shaded green is this:

STOR and EPR were sold to do a Roth Conversion and replaced by new positions in the Roth.

The SPG position was reduced significantly in November 2021 at prices near $170.

Most of the present AVB position was acquired during May 2022.

The holdings of iStar (STAR) were part of a more complex story also involving Safehold (SAFE), not our subject today. But they did make good gains, not yet wiped out by recent, related paper losses.

Those gains from the REITs went two places during 2021. Some of them went to REITs positioned to reliably produce total returns in the 10% ballpark, one example being Equity LifeStyle (ELS).

Other gains went outside the REIT sector, some to energy and some to stocks for which decorrelation was plausible. An example is Altria (MO).

REITs in 2022

By late 2021 the importance of doing nothing became a theme in my monthly memo to members of High Yield Landlord. The first part of 2022 was similar, although some of my REIT positions did begin fading.

I was thinking that bungee jumping might be needed to get some adrenaline going. Then April came, and life got really interesting again. Here is the price action for four of my current REIT holdings:

YCHARTS

These four are all blue-chip REITs with solid balance sheets. They all are down to levels well below my view of fair value.

I’ve been pumping up my positions in these four stocks as they have fallen. Technical types see this as catching falling knives.

I see it as putting rockets on launchpads. The opportunity to do this is what I love about bear markets.

The REIT fraction has now moved up from 33% to 39%. If these stock prices keep sliding, it will move up further.

The money from this has come from three sources. The first two involved selling REITs that had gains or have fallen less far, and also selling some of the other stocks bought for diversification. Those have mostly been sold for gains and never at a loss as large as 10%.

The third source has been with funds from the energy holdings. While the REIT gains added to the energy investments in late 2021, now it is gains from energy that are adding to the REIT investments, as is discussed next.

Energy in 2021

The onset of the pandemic nearly coincided with the day that oil prices went negative in the wake of a brief dispute over production volumes involving Saudi Arabia and Russia. Demand for oil and gas dropped rapidly.

This quite sensibly caused the prices of Exploration and Production (“E&P” or “upstream”) firms to crash. But the prices for the midstream firms that get paid for transporting oil and gas from place to place, and whose incomes are not strongly sensitive to the price of oil, also crashed. This made about as much sense as what happened to the Shopping Center REITs, discussed above.

Michael Boyd, of Energy Income Authority, highlighted the best midstream opportunities and led his members to some massive gains. Positions with large gains I closed out in full or in part in 2020 included DCP Midstream (DCP) and Targa Resources (TRGP).

I also got large gains from Enbridge (ENB), of all things. Enbridge is darn near a utility. Any year you can get large gains from ENB is strange indeed.

This graphic illustrates the pattern that developed in 2021:

YCHARTS

The midstreams, including DCP Midstream, went to near their target prices by mid-summer, leading me to sell the rest of my holdings. After that, the upstream plays began to take off.

I got big gains from the fall jump in the price of Devon Energy (DVN) and after that from the rise in Vermillion Energy (VET) through the end of the year.

My preference would be to own few E&P positions. One can find a fair value based on some price for oil or gas, but one cannot really find a likely price for oil or gas, and especially for oil.

Oil and gas prices fluctuate wildly over time and often crash without warning. The setup looks good now, but who knows? Every time I sell one, I celebrate escaping it with the shirt on my back.

Here are the energy (and resources) positions I sold for gains above 20% in 2021:

RP Drake

The resource plays benefited from surges in the prices of copper and of thermal coal.

My only significant loss in energy in 2021 was selling Genesis Energy (GEL) after concluding that my investment thesis had blown up. My interest in holding firms that repeatedly dabble with covenant violations is minimal. Other than that, I have taken no losses as large as 10% in energy during 2021 and 2022 to date.

Most of the gains in energy in 2021 came from compounding of the value of the energy portfolio, but some funds from selling REITs also contributed capital. The energy investments really ran through the end of 2021 into 2022, so that their fraction of the portfolio reached 41% at the end of January.

At that point I started looking for chances to draw it down, although one after another the investments kept making money. By the end of May it was down to 33%.

In the process, I took gains in the firms shown here:

RP Drake

The proceeds went into the opportunistic REITs and also into maintaining the target minimum portfolio fraction for my MegaCap Tech collection.

Takeaways

For the past year and a half, REITs and energy have taken turns getting opportunistic. This has enabled me to generate gains in one and then use those funds to generate gains in the other. I’ve also used the gains to increase portfolio diversity, in part to store resources that can be used in responding to crashes.

And with some blue-chip REITs crashing hard at the moment, I have been pumping up that sector. If I’m lucky enough, about the time REITs come back to reasonable values the energy sector will next crash. Time will tell.

To whatever extent you get or perform good research and find sectors that do not prove to be tightly correlated, you can hope to do something similar.