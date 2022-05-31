Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The topline of Comerica Inc. (NYSE:CMA) is highly sensitive to interest rate changes; therefore, the rising interest-rate environment will prove to be quite beneficial for the company. Further, elevated provision reversals will likely keep the net provision expense below normal this year. Overall, I'm expecting Comerica to report earnings of $6.63 per share in 2022, down 21% year-over-year. Compared to my last report on Comerica, I have significantly increased my earnings estimate as I have revised upwards my margin estimate and reduced the net provision expense estimate. The year-end target price is quite close to the current market price. Therefore, I'm maintaining a hold rating on Comerica.

High Rate-Sensitivity to Boost the Top Line

Comerica’s commercial-loan-heavy loan portfolio is highly sensitive to interest rate changes. This is because commercial loans, by nature, have more flexible rates than other loan subclasses, especially residential mortgages. The management also mentioned in the latest conference call that the bulk of the portfolio is based on floating rates. Therefore, the net interest margin will jump up this year amid a rising interest-rate environment. I'm expecting the Federal Funds rate to increase by a further 100 basis points to close the year at 2.0% (the upper limit of the target).

Further, the deposit mix will aid margin expansion. Non-interest-bearing deposits made up 55.0% of the total deposit book at the end of March 2022, according to details given in the 10-Q filing. As more than half the deposit book will not re-price after a rate hike, the average deposit cost will remain mostly upward sticky in the year ahead.

On the other hand, the large balance of investment securities will restrict margin growth. The investment securities portfolio totaled $17.3 billion at the end of March 2022, representing 21.6% of total earning assets. The average duration of the securities portfolio was 4.6 years, as mentioned in the 10-Q filing. Therefore, the hike in the Federal Funds rate will have quite a lagged impact on the security portfolio’s average yield.

The management’s interest-rate sensitivity analysis given in the 10-Q filing shows that a 100-basis points increase in interest rates can boost the net interest income by a whopping 8% over twelve months.

The above analysis is based on the existing balance sheet positioning. Comerica also has the opportunity to significantly improve its asset mix, which can augment the margin. The opportunity stems from the excess cash position, which has plunged in the first quarter of the year but remains well above the pre-pandemic level. Comerica can quickly deploy the excess cash into higher-yielding assets as the opportunity arises. The following chart shows the trend of interest-bearing deposits with other banks, which is the biggest cash component.

SEC Filings

Considering the factors mentioned above, I'm expecting the net interest margin to increase by 60 basis points in the last nine months of 2022 from 2.19% in the first quarter of the year. In my last report on Comerica, I estimated the margin to increase by only six basis points this year. I have substantially increased the margin estimate because of economic reports released since the issuance of my last report on Comerica.

Meanwhile, balance sheet growth will remain muted this year, and consequently, will have barely any impact on the top line. The management mentioned in the conference call that loans will likely remain stable this year, including the impact of Paycheck Protection Program forgiveness. Further, the management is targeting a modest decline in the deposit portfolio in the remainder of the year. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates, which are mostly based on the management's guidance.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E Financial Position Net Loans 48,461 49,492 49,732 51,343 48,697 49,156 Growth of Net Loans 0.2% 2.1% 0.5% 3.2% (5.2)% 0.9% Other Earning Assets 16,707 15,350 17,398 29,936 38,626 31,543 Deposits 57,903 55,561 57,295 72,869 82,339 78,778 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 4,632 6,507 7,340 5,728 2,796 2,690 Common equity 7,963 7,507 7,327 7,656 7,503 7,071 T. Book Value Per Share ($) 44.7 44.1 48.4 54.7 56.5 53.2 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified)

Reducing the Net Provision Expense Estimate

Comerica surprised me with a large provision reversal in the first quarter of 2022. The company has now reported net reversals of provisions for the last six consecutive quarters. Further big provision reversals cannot be ruled out as the allowance for loan losses currently appears to be somewhat excessive relative to the portfolio's credit risk. As mentioned in the 10-Q filing, allowances were 2.2 times the total non-performing loans at the end of March 2022.

Moreover, the management mentioned in the latest earnings presentation that it expects net charge-offs to be at the lower end of the normal range, i.e. 20 to 40 basis points. Negligible loan growth will also keep provisioning for expected loan losses subdued.

Considering these factors, I'm expecting the provision expense, net of reversals, to make up around 0.01% of total loans in 2022. In comparison, the net provision expense averaged 0.10% of total loans from 2017 to 2019. Compared to my last report on Comerica, I have revised downwards my net provision expense estimate for 2022 mostly because of the surprise in the first quarter of the year.

Expecting Earnings to Plunge by 21%

Margin expansion and subdued provisioning will likely help the bottom line. On the other hand, the normalization of non-interest income will drag earnings. The non-interest income was elevated last year on the back of some non-recurring items as well as unusually heightened fee income. The management mentioned in the conference call that maintaining last year’s record levels of fee income was challenging.

Moreover, inflation-driven growth in non-interest expenses will lead to an earnings decline this year. Overall, I'm expecting Comerica to report earnings of $6.63 per share in 2022, down 21% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E Income Statement Net interest income 2,061 2,352 2,339 1,911 1,844 2,071 Provision for loan losses 74 (1) 74 537 (384) 5 Non-interest income 1,107 976 1,010 1,001 1,123 1,009 Non-interest expense 1,860 1,794 1,743 1,784 1,861 1,906 Net income - Common Sh. 738 1,227 1,191 459 1,140 882 EPS - Diluted ($) 4.14 7.20 7.87 3.27 8.35 6.63 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified)

In my last report on Comerica, I estimated earnings of $5.87 per share for 2022. I have now significantly increased my earnings estimate because of the upward revision of the net interest margin. Further, I have decreased the net provision expense estimate following the first quarter’s surprise.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to inflation, and consequently the timing and magnitude of interest rate hikes.

Current Market Price is Close to the Year-Ahead Target Price

Comerica is offering a dividend yield of 3.3% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.68 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 41% for 2022, which is easily sustainable; therefore, I don’t think a drop in earnings will threaten the dividend payout. Comerica does not change its dividend often and has maintained the dividend at $0.68 per share since the first quarter of 2020.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Comerica. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.46 in the past, as shown below.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 Average T. Book Value per Share ($) 44.7 44.1 48.7 54.7 56.5 Average Market Price ($) 73.0 91.6 72.2 44.0 74.4 Historical P/TB 1.64x 2.08x 1.48x 0.80x 1.32x 1.46x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $53.2 gives a target price of $77.8 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 6.0% downside from the May 27 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 1.26x 1.36x 1.46x 1.56x 1.66x TBVPS - Dec 2022 ($) 53.2 53.2 53.2 53.2 53.2 Target Price ($) 67.2 72.5 77.8 83.2 88.5 Market Price ($) 82.8 82.8 82.8 82.8 82.8 Upside/(Downside) (18.9)% (12.4)% (6.0)% 0.4% 6.8% Source: Author's Estimates

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 12.4x in the past, as shown below.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 Average Earnings per Share ($) 4.14 7.20 7.87 3.27 8.35 Average Market Price ($) 73.0 91.6 72.2 44.0 74.4 Historical P/E 17.6x 12.7x 9.2x 13.5x 8.9x 12.4x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $6.63 gives a target price of $82.1 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 0.9% downside from the May 27 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 10.4x 11.4x 12.4x 13.4x 14.4x EPS 2022 ($) 6.63 6.63 6.63 6.63 6.63 Target Price ($) 68.8 75.5 82.1 88.7 95.4 Market Price ($) 82.8 82.8 82.8 82.8 82.8 Upside/(Downside) (16.9)% (8.9)% (0.9)% 7.1% 15.1% Source: Author's Estimates

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $80.0, which implies a 3.5% downside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of negative 0.2%. Hence, I'm maintaining a hold rating on Comerica. I wouldn't consider investing in the stock unless its market price dipped by more than 15% from the current level.