Ryhor Bruyeu/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Over the past year, fear has gripped the RV industry and Thor Industries, Inc (NYSE:THO) investors. Shares are now down more than 50% from their highs back in 2018. The macro picture of high inflation, higher interest rates, and a looming recession have led the market to conclude that THO is at a cyclical peak in earnings. No disagreement there, but we do disagree with Wall Street's mere hold rating on the stock. Thor Industries has the economic moat, low valuation, and proven record to outperform.

A Cyclical Game

Let's take a look at the history of the industry. The RV industry is one full of ups and downs, gyrating with the vicissitudes of the economy. From 2003 to 2008, RV sales were booming. This was proceeded by a sharp drop-off in 2009 as a result of the Great Recession. In the five years following the recession (2009-2014), the average operating cash flow for THO was about 20% lower than the average from 2003-2008.

Data by YCharts

Moving forward to more recent events, the cyclicality has continued. As the economy boomed in 2017, there was a shortage of RVs. This led retailers to over order from Thor Industries. Retailers purchased way too many RVs from Thor Industries in 2018. That same year, we saw THO's stock peak around $155 per share. In 2019, those same retailers cut their orders, causing a significant drop in Thor Industries' net income. Since then, an accommodative Fed cut interest rates to near zero. The combination of low interest rates, an increased money supply, and a work-from-home trend have led to a massive spike in THO's earnings.

Looking forward, we expect Thor Industries' net income to experience a significant reduction. That is just how the boom-bust cycle works.

A Resilient U.S. Consumer

The RV industry relies on consumers being able to take on affordable and sustainable debt to finance their next RV purchase. Fortunately for THO, we believe that part of the Macro is favourable.

The Great Recession was a generational crisis, and we would expect the next U.S. recession to be far less severe. In 2007, the U.S. consumer was significantly over-leveraged with the affordability of debt service payments at a 40-year low. The figure stood at 13% of disposable income. Fast forward to Q4 of 2021, and debt service affordability is near its 40-year high. Consumers' debt payments only represent 9% of their disposable income. This is a huge contrarian indicator for U.S. cyclicals, including Thor Industries.

The Economic Moat

Thor Industries benefits from a significant economies of scale advantage. At the end of 2021, Thor held a 47.5% share of motorized sales and 40.9% share of towable sales in North America. The company also acquired the leading market share globally and in Europe with its recent acquisition of Erwin Hymer Group out of Europe. This means the company can reduce its per unit manufacturing costs by buying enormous quantities of supplies.

Thor Industries' Market Share (Thor Industries' Financial Results)

Source: Thor Industries' Financial Results

Thor's scale and diversification make it a powerful company. Because of its scale, Thor Industries has significant control over the price of wholesale RVs, in the same way Apple (AAPL) has control over the price of smartphones. Thor is also more diversified than competitors like Winnebago (WGO), who have very little share in towable sales. The company has the ability to cut costs quickly during a recession because it also owns several RV parts suppliers, such as Postal Aluminum, Togo (Digital Products), and Airxcel. For reference, just look at THO's financials; the company has grown cash flows through thick and thin. THO even miraculously reported a profit at the depths of the recession in 2009.

Risks

There are three emerging macro factors that are bad for Thor Industries:

A rising interest rate environment increases the cost of financing. Inflation increases the cost of manufacturing RVs. A looming recession could cause a big drop in sales.

We believe that this macro environment, along with Thor's debt accumulation from its recent acquisitions, are the primary reasons we see such a deep discount in its stock. Investors must weigh a THO holding accordingly.

Q2 2022 Balance Sheet (Thor Industries' Press Release)

Source: Thor Industries' Q2 2022 Press Release

We must do our due diligence checking THO's financials. The company has a current ratio (Current Assets to Current Liabilities) of 1.68x. We would like to see this improve to 2x. A current ratio of 2x is preferable for cyclical businesses and is recommended by the author of "The Intelligent Investor", Benjamin Graham. Long-term debt stands at 4.8x our normalized earnings estimate. The company should reduce this debt to around $1.35 billion (3x normalized earnings) to improve its financial strength. Although the dividends ($93 million) and interest expense ($92 million) are well covered by normalized earnings, we would still like to see management improve the balance sheet to better weather a recession or rising interest rate environment.

The Valuation

THO is currently trading at a low price-to-book multiple, much like we saw in 1992, 2002, 2009, and 2020. Because of the cyclicality of earnings, this metric is more reliable in determining when the stock is cheap, and when it is expensive. Of course, it is likely to be cheapest during times of fear.

Data by YCharts

A Market Beating Return

To normalize earnings, we have simply taken the average of THO's free cash flows over the past 5 years. As we discussed, the past 5 years represented both cyclical lows (2019) and cyclical highs (2022). The average free cash flow for that period was $450 million ($8.18 per share). We believe this is a conservative number given Thor's recent acquisitions of Tiffin Group and Erwin Hymer Group.

We are projecting THO to grow its normalized earnings at 6% annualized over next decade. The company's already impressive market share, as well as its current debt levels are likely to prevent the company from growing as fast as it has in the past. However, the company should still grow its per share cash flow through share buybacks, prudent acquisitions, and organic growth.

From today's price levels, we estimate a return of 12% per annum for Thor Industries. Compounding $8.18 per share, at 6%, for 10 years gives us cash flows of $14.65 per share in 2032. We assigned at 13x multiple for what should still be a dominant, but cyclical company in a decades' time. This gives us a 2032 price target of $190 per share.

Conclusion

In cyclical stocks, the time to buy is when the economic outlook is at its worst. A cyclically low price-to-book valuation indicates now may be the time to buy Thor Industries. On a conservative valuation, Thor Industries is likely to produce a market beating return of 12% per annum over 10 years. The company has a definite economies of scale moat. We have a buy rating on the stock and believe it will outperform in the long run, with the caveat that management must reduce its debt to sail easily through the next recession.