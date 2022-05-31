Maddie Meyer/Getty Images News

Investment Conclusion

We were highly pleased with The Cheesecake Factory’s (NASDAQ:CAKE) F1Q2022 financial performance. Consistent with what appears to be a developing trend among full-service restaurants, and which we believe is driven by a pent-up customer demand for experiential dining, year-over-year growth in total sales and comparable sales expanded significantly. The dramatic boost in sales was supported by an uptrend in both traffic and menu prices. In addition, despite substantial improvement in dine-in sales, the off-premise category continued to outperform, with first quarter average weekly sales double that generated during F1Q2019. Consequently, although wage inflation, Omicron related employee disbursements, and higher natural gas prices impacted operating margins, the revenue leverage from sharply higher sales, reflected in a considerable surge in earnings and free cash flows for the first quarter. Zero new restaurants were launched during the period.

Over the remainder of the year, although we expect sales growth levels to moderate somewhat, due to tough comparables, as pandemic related dine-in restrictions were lifted during the previous year’s second quarter, overall, in line with trends witnessed in April, the strong momentum in customer demand is likely to persist in our opinion. In addition, although CAKE’s third quarter sales are typically weaker due to seasonality, we anticipate solid sales growth during the period, driven by pent-up demand for full-service dining and off-premise transactions.

Therefore, based on: revenue leverage from substantially higher sales and a menu price increase scheduled for the summer; our expectations for lower cost inflation related to wages (as the labor market softens) and commodities (as prices associated with 2/3rd of the firm’s commodity requirements are locked in through futures contracts); and anticipated greater productivity due to improved staffing levels, we expect considerable margin expansion, overtaking that generated over FY2019, during upcoming quarters. Consequently, given our thesis for escalation in sales and margins, we anticipate significantly higher profits and free cash flows for FY2022 on an annualized basis. In the context of new unit development, CAKE expects to open between 15 to 16 new restaurants over the year, comprised of four domestic Cheesecake Factory locations (and one international), four to five North Italia outlets, and seven other FRC restaurants, including three to four Flower Child locations.

Longer-term, the company has committed to ~7% annual net new unit development, comprised of ~1% to ~3% year-over-year increase in the The Cheesecake Factory footprint, ~20% annual growth in the number of North Italia restaurants, and between ~15% to ~20% expansion in the FRC Concepts restaurant base every year, including that of Flower Child. Incremental revenues from the launch of new stores will be supported by comparable sales growth through menu innovation, the continued uptrend in off-premise sales, and loyalty programs (associated with all of CAKE’s brands), which we expect to be rolled out in the near future. As a flow-through of revenue expansion, and economies of scale related to corporate spending, the digital platform, and advertising, leverage at the restaurant and corporate levels will kick-in, reflecting in higher margins, which in turn will ensure surges in profits and free cash-flows over an elongated time horizon.

Considering that F1Q2022 results have only improved our confidence that CAKE is likely to meet and exceed our conservative 10-year normalized revenue growth rate of ~6% and 10-year straight-lined operating cash flows growth rate of ~10.7%, we remain bullish on the stock. Therefore, we’re maintaining our 1-year Price Target of $71/share for CAKE. Reiterate Buy Rating. (Please go through our initiation report “The Cheesecake Factory: Undervalued With Little Downside Risk Over The Medium Term” and associated notes for our long-term opinion on the stock).

Key Takeaways From The First Quarter

F1Q2022 Results Summary. For the quarter, revenues came in at ~$794 million (+26.5% compared with F1Q2021), above consensus estimates of $783 million, and earnings per share were $0.45 (vs. a loss per share of $0.03 during the prior year’s same quarter), missing analyst projections of $0.51. In addition, comparable sales at The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia restaurants increased by 20.7% and 32% compared to F1Q2021. Net income for the period was ~$23.2 million versus ~$3.87 million during the previous year’s same quarter.

Several Revenue Expansion Opportunities On Tap. A significant fraction of restaurants associated with all three of CAKE’s brands are located in urban and tourist heavy regions, which have been relatively slower to rebound from the pandemic. However, as domestic travel returns to pre-COVID levels, and a larger fraction of the nation’s employee base is required to work from the office, sales associated with CAKE’s metropolitan areas located restaurants are likely to meet and exceed pre-pandemic levels, reflecting in a substantial improvement in the firm’s sales growth. In addition, CAKE’s dine-in traffic remains below pre-viral outbreak levels, by ~10% to ~15%, representing an opportunity for sales growth. Further, although CAKE relied heavily on advertisements and promotions during the initial months of the pandemic, to increase customer demand for off-premise transactions, the firm has avoided the strategy over recent years, focusing instead on building awareness around its three brands. Therefore, increasing marketing associated with off-premise sales might likely advance sales in the category and reflect in an uptick in total sales.

Given CAKE’s business dynamics and that the pandemic is over, we believe that revenues associated with the above described opportunities are likely to materialize over the near-term, favorably impacting the firm’s top and bottom lines.

New Concepts Continued To Deliver. For the first quarter, North Italia’s comparable sales experienced solid growth across all geographies and all parts of the day, coming in at 32% on a year-over-year basis. In addition, the strong momentum in sales continued into the second quarter, with comparable sales growth on an annualized basis trending at ~18%, and average weekly sales improving to 150,600, compared to 139,900 in the first quarter. Management has guided to a long-term year-over-year sales growth target of 20% for North Italia. In addition, FRC Concepts restaurants, including the Flower Child outlets, drove strong top-line growth.

Considering management commentary, it appears that North Italia appeals to people from a wide range of demographics, including millennials and families, and that the brand would likely succeed in all markets that The Cheesecake Factory has a presence in. Therefore, given North Italia’s current limited presence in domestic markets, the opportunity for geographic expansion, and as a flow-through the potential for earnings growth, appears significant.

Further, although margins associated with North Italia and FRC Concepts have typically been above that of The Cheesecake Factory, they contracted during the pandemic and continue to suffer due to staffing shortages. Therefore, as the labor shortfall gripping the nation eases, there is an opportunity for margins to revert to pre-COVID levels, which represents a ~500 bps improvement.

Macroeconomic Environment Appears To Be A Non-Event. Over recent quarters, The Cheesecake Factory appeared to be firing on all cylinders, with off-premise sales maintaining their significant growth since FY2019, despite the rebound in dine-in sales. Moreover, considering that any surge in COVID has reflected in higher off-premise sales at The Cheesecake Factory restaurants, it appears that the category has significant legs for the long-term. In addition, the concept has benefited from the macroeconomic challenges that smaller full-service restaurants are encountering.

Overall, The Cheesecake Factory is not feeling any pressure from the macroeconomic climate. Average checks are relatively higher, as customers are opting for premium priced menu items and adult beverages. As per management, the brand’s patrons appear insulated from higher gas prices, as the significant wage inflation that has unfolded over the past several months is protecting the lower-end customer from cost inflation, and the surge in 401-K’s and real estate prices, is reflecting in higher-end customers feeling secure about the future. In addition, given data showing that Americans have saved an additional $2.5 trillion in bank accounts, compared to the pre-pandemic levels, declines in discretionary spending are likely to be more balanced.

Nonetheless, management believes that CAKE is well equipped to handle a downturn, as the substantial growth in revenues and earnings the business has experienced over the pandemic, provide the firm with a considerable cushion to continue to be profitable, even if revenues somewhat decline. In addition, CAKE, with its strong balance sheet, is well positioned from a liquidity perspective to weather an economic downturn, without having to scramble, as it had to at the onset of the pandemic.

Guidance Appears Conservative. For F2Q2022, management guided to revenues in a range of ~$830 million and $850 million representing a year-over-year growth of 9.2% from the mid-point, compared to 26.5% during F1Q2022.

For FY2022, revenues are anticipated to come in between ~$3.3 billion and ~$3.4 billion, reflecting an annualized growth rate of 14.3% from the mid-point, versus 47.6% in FY2021.

In addition, CAKE expects The Cheesecake Factory’s average unit volumes to expand to $12 million by YE2022 relative to $11.1 million evidenced at YE2021.

Balance Sheet Remains Strong. At the end of F1Q2022, the company had a cash and cash equivalents balance of ~$184 million and long-term debt of ~$475 million on its balance sheet. CAKE can borrow an additional ~$240 million to fund operations under a revolving credit facility, it has available. Given its funding position, we believe that the firm is well equipped to operate efficiently and execute on its considerable footprint growth targets. Management indicated that CAKE is contemplating announcing a share repurchase program over upcoming quarters. The company declared a dividend of $0.27/share for the period.

Bottom Line

CAKE is on the cusp of a breakout. Based on business trends associated with its brands, we expect runaway growth in the firm’s revenues and earnings, over the next three to five years. In addition, even if a recession were to materialize during the next several quarters, we believe that although demand might somewhat moderate due to macroeconomic conditions, based on the strong customer appeal CAKE’s brands enjoy, its restaurants are likely to outperform the competition.

Overall, there is a mismatch between the current market value of the company’s shares and its intrinsic value determined by the future value of its three restaurant chains. Therefore, we suggest investors view pullbacks in CAKE’s stock due to market volatility, as an opportunity to dollar cost average down on shares, to generate almost guaranteed significant returns on capital.