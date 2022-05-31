LilliDay/E+ via Getty Images

The Federal Reserve’s attempt to slow down inflation is raising the possibility of higher unemployment, a slower-growing economy, and the feared R-word:

Recession

Increasing warnings about a downturn (i.e., recession) coming next year have muddled the economic picture. More than the experts surveyed by the National Association of Business Economics say the 12-month risk of such is greater than 25%.

Even now, investors are now wrestling with inflation trending near a four-decade high, shaky consumer trust, and headwinds caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine. So when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently said “there could be some pain involved” in bringing down inflation and that unemployment might rise slightly…

It was a fairly obvious statement. Maybe even insultingly so.

On the plus side many economists believe the next recession will be much less severe than the Great Recession. U.S. consumers are in good financial shape right now, with few signs of excesses that have triggered past downturns.

On the negative are rising rates on house loans, car loans, and credit cards that put added pressure on consumers. Corporate profits are being squeezed too, as evidenced by the chart below for the S&P 500 (SPY).

Now, I’m not trying to promote fear here. My job is to help you manage risk in such a way that will help you sleep well at night.

Here’s how…

From Recession to Recovery… to Recession to Recovery

I’ve now lived through eight recessions, starting with the one from December 1969 to November 1970. It was a mild recession under the Nixon administration.

The Fed raised rates and unemployment rose to 5.5%. So the Fed lowered it again in 1970, allowing the economy to go back into growth mode.

Next up was November 1973 to March 1975:

The longest slump since the Great Depression. It was caused by the oil embargo of 1973 and price and wage freezes in major U.S. industries. Also under Nixon, it resulted in “stagflation” and a 16-month recession.

Unemployment jumped to 8.8%, and the Fed had no choice but to lower interest rates to handle the situation.

Then, from January 1980 to July 1980:

The economy contracted after oil prices skyrocketed in 1979. That was thanks to disruptions to the oil supply during the Iranian Revolution.

Inflation grew to 13.5% and so the Fed raised interest rates, which put the brakes on the booming ‘70s.

From, July 1981 to November 1982:

The oil crisis caused another recession. And the Fed’s timid interest rates hikes in 1980 weren’t enough to slow inflation.

So Fed Chief Paul Volcker pushed interest rates to new heights: 21.5% in 1982. The resulting long and deep recession finally ended following a combination of tax cuts and defense spending under Ronald Reagan.

Moving on to the stretch from July 1990 to March 1991:

We have the failure of thousands of savings and loan institutions in the late ‘80s, which hit the mortgage lending market particularly hard.

Fewer mortgages meant record-low levels of new construction. Also, oil prices doubled, leading to an eight-month recession that saw GDP decline by 1.5% and unemployment peak at 6.8%.

Many of us can easily remember the March 2001 to November 2001 period:

After irrational exuberance led to a stock market bubble. Investors pumped money into unproven internet businesses, artificially inflating their values to unsustainable levels.

The economy was able to improve again thanks to low interest rates that buoyed the housing sector.

And the December 2007 to June 2009 era is even more recent, of course.

It was also the longest and most calamitous economic downturn since the Great Depression.

The so-called Great Recession was part of a global financial meltdown triggered by the collapse of the U.S. housing bubble. Unemployment reached as high as 10%, and GDP shrunk by a whopping 4.3%.

The economy only turned around after massive government stimulus spending – more than $1.5 trillion – was infused into failing banks and the shell-shocked economy.

Last but not least, we have the February 2020 to April 2020 period we know as the Covid-19 recession – a global recession caused by the shutdowns. Which I’m sure I don’t need to detail.

There’s no forgetting that one just yet.

Understanding a Downturn

Severe recessions are often triggered by dramatic imbalances. That was certainly true in the 1990-1991 real estate-caused recession, the dotcom meltdown, and the housing crash of 2007.

But guess what asset class has performed the best during the resulting panic attacks… even with the real estate failures?

Now, 12 variables have historically foreshadowed a looming recession. And, as viewed below, wage growth and money supply are flashing risk right now:

Here’s something else to consider… U.S. household net worth has increased by $34 trillion (28.7%) since the end of 2019.

Revolving credit (primarily credit card borrowing) dropped substantially during the pandemic as consumer balance sheets were bolstered.

Admittedly, with prices on the rise, some consumers have begun to tap revolving debt again. However, balances are still well below pre-pandemic levels and don't yet pose a threat to economic expansion.

Moreover, following the 2020 GDP collapse, 2021 experienced the strongest growth in 37 years – which is currently expected to persist into 2022 with the second-best increase since 2005.

That’s why I’m not worried about going through the ninth recession of my lifetime. My main concern is taking advantage of the selloff to reposition my real estate investment trust (REIT) portfolio for the middle innings…

Dividend growth has been a highly desirable trait for equities during periods of less accommodative Fed policy. And, of course, REITs are one of the best dividend growers.

Medical Properties Is Poised to Profit

Medical Properties Trust (MPW) is one of the world’s largest non-governmental owners of hospital properties. It has 440 properties consisting of roughly 46,000 beds leased out to 53 different operators within 10 different countries.

As of the company’s last quarterly report, 72% of its portfolio were general acute care hospitals. Another 11.8% were behavioral health facilities.

As many of you know, MPW has been under intense pressure, with shares down 21% year-to-date.

Increasing the damage done was analyst firm Hedgeye. It said the REIT was misusing straight-line reporting: that there was a disconnect between that and actual cash flow.

It also questioned (some might say ranted) about MPW’s executive pay and recent insider selling.

Straight-lining is how long-term leases are accounted for under generally accepted accounting practices (GAAP). Instead of recording rental revenue based on cash received, landlords levels it out over the long-term.

We prefer adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) when tracking REITs, and Hedgeye understandably does too.

But it also asked MPW to disclose a troubled tenant’s (Steward) financials, which seems a little ridiculous. Steward isn’t a public company and therefore doesn’t need to do any such thing.

As for AFFO, MPW grew it by 13% per share in 2022. And analysts are estimating 6% growth in both 2022 and 2023. Most importantly, the dividend is well-covered by an 84% payout ratio and should grow by roughly 5% per year.

MPW trades at $25.43 with a 13.3x p/AFFO against a norm of 14.3x and a 6.2% dividend yield. We maintain a Strong Buy and expect shares could return over 25% in the next 12 months.

Simon’s Malls Are Calling (and I’m Picking Up)

Simon Property Group (SPG) is a mall REIT with an interest in 199 income-producing U.S. properties:

95 malls

95 malls 69 premium outlets

69 premium outlets 14 Mills

14 Mills 6 lifestyle centers

6 lifestyle centers 15 other retail properties.

Those are distributed in 37 states and Puerto Rico. And that’s to say nothing about its almost entire takeover of Taubman Realty Group.

As viewed below, SPG shares are down by 29% year-to-date:

In terms of net operating income, its entire portfolio is made up of:

72% U.S. malls and premium outlets

72% U.S. malls and premium outlets 11% mills

11% mills 9% international

9% international 8% other assets.

In Q1-22, SPG generated $1 billion in free cash flow, up 10% year-over-year. Domestic property NOI increased 7.5% and it performed well internationally too.

All told, portfolio NOI increased to 8.8% and occupancy to 93.3%, an increase of 250 basis points (bps).

Leasing momentum was also strong, with more than 900 leases signed for more than 3 million square feet. And it still has a significant number of leases in its pipeline.

Notably, mall sales volume for Q1-22 was up 19% year-over-year. Simon reported that mall and outlet sales reached another record at $734 per square foot, up 43%. And its rock-solid liquidity stands at $8 billion.

SPG recently boosted its dividend by 21% year-over-year to $1.70 per share. It’s now paid more than $37 billion in dividends during its time as a public company.

SPG also announced a new common stock repurchase program for up to $2 billion that became effective May 16. On its recent earnings call, CEO David Simon explained:

“When we look at the valuation of our stock today at an FFO multiple of approximately 10x relative to the historical valuations closer to 15x, and an applied cap rate of around 7% for our real estate assets, we see substantial value in our stock, particularly given our belief and conviction in our future growth opportunities.”

Recession or not, analysts forecast AFFO growth of 3% in 2023 and 8% in 2024. As for us, we’re patient investors, recognizing that SPG is well-positioned to continue delivering steady growth.

We forecast a 25% return over the next 12 months.

An Essential Properties Play During Downtimes

Essential Properties Realty (EPRT) is a net-lease REIT that owns 1,545 properties in 46 states totaling 14.3 million square feet. These are rented out by 323 tenants across 16 different industries.

Its portfolio is 100% occupied with no tenants on non-accrual. And unit-level rent coverage is 3.8x, with 99% of annualized base rent (ABR) required to report unit-level sales.

As seen below, EPRT shares are down by over 20% year-to-date:

EPRT began trading on June 21, 2018, to join Realty Income (O), STORE Capital (STOR), and EPR Properties (EPR) in our net-lease coverage. But EPRT uniquely concentrates on smaller-scale, fungible properties leased to service-oriented and experience-based tenants.

Given its focus on sale-leaseback transactions with middle-market companies, EPRT derives a large part of revenue from properties subject to master leases and requires unit-level financial reporting.

Around 93% of its cash ABR comes from service-oriented and experience-based tenants. Plus, customers must come to the tenants’ location for the service and/or experience, which insulates EPRT from e-commerce pressures.

In Q1-22, EPRT invested $238 million into 105 properties at a 7% weighted average cash yield. More specifically, 100% of these investments were directly originated on EPRT’s standard form – with 83% containing master lease provisions and 83% being sourced from prior relationships.

At the end of Q1, it featured a 13.9-year weighted average lease term. And only 4.9% of ABR expires over the next five years.

Meanwhile, its weighted average unit level coverage ratio was 3.8x, up from Q4-21’s 3.7x.

Plus, EPRT’s balance sheet remains strong with net debt to analyze adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization for real estate (EBITDAre) at 4.6x and total liquidity of $467 million with no debt maturities until 2024.

As a result, EPRT increased its 2022 AFFO per share guidance range to $1.50-$1.53. This implies a 13% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.

We recently increased its quality score to 80.

Shares are trading at $22.99 with a p/AFFO of 16.2x (normal is 15x) and a 4.5% dividend yield. Given their potential for rapid dividend growth, we see shares returning over 25% during the next 12 months.

In Conclusion…

So no. I’m not worried about another recession.

In fact, I’m taking advantage of the market drama to further build out positions in some of the most dominant dividend growers. And the three REITs above offer some very attractive total return prospects

As far as I’m concerned, the combination of rising inflation and escalating rates has created the perfect storm for REIT investors like me – and hopefully you too. Though I have to also caution readers to pay close attention to fundamentals.

There are certain REITs and property sectors that should be avoided. So I plan to cover those names later on in the week.

Have a great day!