Elena Rycova/iStock via Getty Images

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) owns and operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform. The Company develops technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platforms. ATRenew serves customers worldwide. RERE owns end-to-end capabilities, supply (AiHuiShou, C2B), proprietary inspection, grading, and pricing technologies (Matrix 2.0, Automated Inspection, Camera Box 3.0, AI-based Defect Inspection), and marketplace (PaiJiTang, B2B; Paipai, B2C). See more details in prior article, ATRenew, Business Fundamentals Improving, but Some Risks Remain.

Q1-22 Financials

RERE had a strong Q1, and also reported early wins in city-level expansion strategy. Here are the details according to their earnings release.

Revenue 2.2B RMB, +45.7% YoY; 1P Revenue 1.9B RMB, +45.7% YoY, and 3P Revenue 0.3B RMB, +46% YoY.

GMV 9.4B RMB, +51.6% YoY; 1P GMV 2.2B RMB, +57% YoY, and 3P GMV 7.2B RMB, +50% YoY.

Non-GAAP Op Income 3.9MM RMB, the 2nd profitable quarter in a row.

In Q4-21, RERE announced city-level operation that leveraged cities as the operating units to increase penetration in local markets. This worked well, especially in balancing the differences between different cities. RERE aimed to roll out this model in 50 cities in 2022. As of Q1-22, there are 22 cities, and 12 cities, such as Shenyang, Nanchang, Hefei, etc. generated more than double B2B GMV YoY.

In Q1-22, RERE had 138 newly opened stores, reaching a total of 1,446 stores across 214 cities. The 1,446 stores included 598 1P, 825 franchises, and 23 selected retail stores.

Its processing is now through 7 regional operation centers, 23 city-level operation centers.

ATRenew is an ESG leader in China, operating in a favorable regulatory environment.

Shenzhen Development and Reform Commission, Shenzhen Commerce Bureau, Shenzhen Bureau of Industry and Information Technology, Shenzhen Department of Transportation, Shenzhen Department of Culture and Tourism, and Shenzhen Health Commission jointly announced a series of measures to stimulate sustained economic recovery in Shenzhen. It specifically mentioned plans of expanding the market of consumer electronics, which highlighted the support of pre-owned consumer electronics, and 5% of sales subsidy for enterprises recycling and selling pre-owned and renewed consumer electronics.

The benefits will be twofold. First, it helps scale the supply of pre-owned consumer electronics. Second, consumers will have access to reliable and high ROI products through established channels. The regulatory support is likely to revitalize a massive market. As per China Investment Corporation (CIC), the transaction volume of pre-owned consumer electronics reached 1,900MM in China in 2020, and is expected to grow to 5,500MM in 2025. GMV of pre-owned consumer electronics is forecasted to grow at a 31% 5-year CAGR from 252B RMB in 2020.

I think RERE is one of the biggest beneficiaries of this regulatory development. There are two things I consider especially positive. First, the green consumption could be a national-wide trend following Shenzhen's announcements. Second, as RERE continues its city-focused efforts, RERE could potentially be a strong partner, helping local government with growing green consumption for the mass consumers across many cities.

ATRenew saw solid growth rates in Q1-22, benefiting from its city-level strategy and investment in technology.

In my opinion, in this pre-owned Consumer Electronics market, a leader has to be strong with two pillars, robust supply and advanced technology for inspection, grading, and pricing. RERE had strong evidence on both fronts.

Supply: RERE launched city-level expansion strategy in Q4-21, aimed to drive increased penetration in local markets. Post its successful pilot in Q4-21, RERE is planning on launching 50 cities in 2022. RERE's vision is to establish city-level operations in several hundreds of cities and to exceed GMV of 100B RMB by 2025. I liked this strategy for several reasons. First, as different cities continue to explore regulatory measures to grow green consumption (like what Shenzhen did), with a city-level focus, RERE is one of the best partners for driving green consumption for consumer electronics. Second, the city-level operation significantly shortened the supply chain, and seamlessly mitigated the gaps between cities with high/low/medium income. Third, city-level expansion appears a scalable way for RERE to strengthen its leading position on the supply side.

Technology: According to the company, its proprietary Matrix 2.0 was able to reduce operating labor by 85%, overhead by 83%, and quality check cost by 20%. Its newly developed Camera Box 3.0 leverages artificial intelligence algorithms, detecting over 30 types of appearance defects on a mobile phone within no more than 20 seconds, with an accuracy rate of over 99%. Its technology competence has built a moat for the company.

ATRenew is expecting a soft Q2-22 due to lockdown, implying a downward pressure on RERE Stock price.

Although business fundamentals continued to be strong, and business strategies started paying off, investors should be cautioned with a soft Q2-22 ahead, mainly due to the lockdown in China. RERE is currently already priced at low levels; however, its stock price may face downward pressure around the upcoming earnings release. Its continuous wins in city-level expansion could help offset the negative impact (so we should closely monitor RERE's execution in city expansion).

Investment Risks

There are a couple of risks associated with RERE.

First, city-level footprint expansion will require capital investment. Investors should keep an eye on its balance sheet.

Second, prolonged impact from COIVD could affect ATRenew’s ability to source products to match online demand, although RERE has fared well during COVID (according to the company, the impact of COVID was limited).

Conclusion:

RERE is an ESG leader in China, and a tier-1 player in the pre-owned Consumer Electronics market. Its years of investments in supply, technology, and demand are expected to pay off in the long run. Investors should definitely add it to their ESG watch list while being prepared for potential market reaction to a softer Q2.