13% Dividend Yield And A Big Discount To NAV Wrecks 12%

A laptop for trading stocks? It'll do as long as you have the right research on hand. damircudic/E+ via Getty Images

Get ready for charts, images, and tables because they are better than words. The ratings and outlooks we highlight here come after Scott Kennedy’s weekly updates in the REIT Forum. Your continued feedback is greatly appreciated, so please leave a comment with suggestions.

Time for another update. Let’s pick a few good opportunities and some not so great ones. The good choices still outnumber the bad choices in the sector as we continue to have ample opportunities for deploying capital.

Common Shares

MFA Financial (MFA) looks good at $13.43. Shares are trading about 23% below our estimate for GAAP book value as of 5/22/2022. Economic book value is even higher. This is an unusual discount for MFA, but investors dropped MFA hard when they became concerned about a potential recession. While MFA’s share price got hammered during the pandemic-driven financial crisis, the fundamentals for MFA’s portfolio actually look pretty good. MFA is primarily taking on credit risk rather than interest rate risk (though there is still some interest rate risk). While credit spreads have been expanding, the collateral value has been roaring higher:

MFA

That appreciation in home values gives homeowners a strong incentive not to default. Perhaps it’s no surprise then that the 90+ day delinquencies were so low. That number could increase a bit without it being cause for serious concern.

MFA has been intelligent about locking down their financing needs as well. 57% of the REIT’s asset-based financing arrangements are do not include mark-to-market. That protects them if there was another liquidity event like we saw during the pandemic where some banks were taking assets and dumping them at fire sale prices to prove they could sell it at a low enough price to justify taking it. That’s not a great system. How much is your car worth? If the bank was going to sell your car in one day without a care for the price received, how low of a price do you think they could dump it for? Much lower than you’d get with even 5 days to market it, right? MFA is intelligently protecting themselves from that environment by using a large amount of financing that doesn’t permit mark-to-market.

With such a large discount to book value and a 13% dividend yield, MFA is an attractive choice. Investors earn a significant amount of income while waiting for the market to realize it is underestimating MFA. Who doesn’t want to get about $1.30 in book value for each $1.00 spent? That’s a good deal for MFA! We got bearish on MFA a few times in the past because the valuation was just too high. But there’s a big difference between paying $19.43 and $13.43 for a share.

How about an unattractive choice? Two Harbors (TWO) looks too expensive. While there is some great opportunity in the preferred shares, the common shares are completely unappealing. By our estimate, the current price-to-book ratio is around .98 using book value estimates from 5/22/2022. That’s barely even a discount. Who wants to pay around book value for TWO when there are a bunch of great mortgage REITs trading between the low .90s and the .70s?

Why would someone want to pay near book value for Two Harbors today? Perhaps because they don’t understand how to make money. There are just so many other choices offering a materially better risk/reward. The preferred shares are still a fine choice, but the common simply don’t make sense. You get a lower dividend yield at 12.6% and you get about $1.02 in book value for each $1.00 you spend.

You get mortgage-servicing rights as part of the portfolio? You can get that with New Residential (NRZ) or PennyMac (PMT) along with a nice origination platform and a history of success. Beyond including the origination platform and their success, NRZ and PMT trade at materially lower projected price-to-current-book ratios. Seriously, there’s not a good explanation for owning TWO today at $5.39 when you could have MFA at $13.43, NRZ at $11.27, or PMT at $16.17.

Why am I writing the prices so explicitly into the article? Because you should check me in a year or two and see how that call played out.

PMT’s dividend yield is 11.6%, so it isn’t that far behind TWO. NRZ’s is lower at 8.9%, but their dividend coverage is absurdly high. Dividend increase at some point for NRZ?

Are MFA, PMT, and NRZ good enough for me? You bet they are. I own shares in all three. Think I’m getting wrecked because the sector is down? Not really. My biggest unrealized total return among the common shares is just under 8.5%:

The REIT Forum

That’s not bad for the general carnage witnessed over the last year. Remember that Annaly Capital Management (NLY) went from a high of $9.64 nearly a year ago to a closing value of $6.64 on Friday. This was a tough period for investors to make money.

Think I just dumped the positions that were down to avoid showing them? No. Here are all my closed positions for the common shares since the start of 2021. To be clear, that wasn’t a typo. We’re going back to the start of 2021:

The REIT Forum

The only loss I took was on some shares of Dynex Capital (DX). Okay, I lost $215 and $469 in those positions, but I also made $2,080 on more shares of DX sold the same day. How did that happen? We caught the falling knife in December. Now maybe you’re thinking:

“Hey, Colorado, why didn’t you tell us to buy DX on 12/20/2021? Even if we’re not members of your paid service, throw us a bone!”

To that question I say:

I told you to buy DX on 12/20/2021.

It was an article on the entire sector published the same day we purchased shares. But how would you know I purchased DX? Well, I wrote:

“We raised our position in DX from about 3% to about 5% with a purchase today”

In case that wasn’t clear enough, I even included this image:

Schwab

I assume most investors reading my articles understand that image. If someone doesn’t understand a trade confirmation, this is a strange choice of website.

For subscribers, every trade came with a real-time alert when we placed the trade. Each trade you’re seeing in those tables is documented with the alerts and the images of the trade confirmation.

Now, I understand someone might be thinking we should just use a Google Sheet and estimate returns based on the average of some picks rather than actually trade shares and track our performance. No? It’s only other analysts who hate our transparency? Alright then, we’ll keep doing it the same way.

Preferred Shares

We just highlighted AGNCP (AGNCP) the other day. AGNCO (AGNCO) is another great choice. At $23.00, shares of AGNCO cost more than AGNCP at $22.30. However, the call protection ends earlier so the floating rate kicks in sooner. It’s just an extra 6 months of the floating rate, but that’s still nice. The bigger appeal is that AGNCO carries a floating spread of 4.993% vs the 4.697% rate on AGNCP. That spread is in addition to the short-term floating rate. Obviously, getting only that rate would be unattractive when short-term rates are climbing quickly. By my estimates, the combination of floating sooner and the higher spread is worth about $.74, so the value is pretty much equal. Investors can pick either one and be happy.

How about a fixed-rate share to hedge against a scenario where rates come back down?

Note: These next two shares go ex-dividend on 5/31/2022. Consequently, to achieve the same stripped yield investors would want to get the shares at a price that is lower by the amount of the dividend. I’m giving you the price as of 5/29/2022, because that’s when I’m writing the article.

PMT-C (PMT.PC) is a good choice for that. Shares carry a 7.86% stripped yield from the fixed-rate dividend. That’s an attractive yield to be locking in and investors are pretty much locking the dividend rate in. The REIT could call shares, but the current price is $21.89. If shares get called someday, investors get a capital gain worth more than 14% in addition to all the dividends they accumulated while holding the shares. What’s better than 7.86%? Getting 7.86% plus a 14% capital gain if shares get called. That’s a nice hedge against lower rates. I know, some investors are convinced that the 40+ year bull market for bonds is dead. We heard that in 2018 also. The dividend is worth about $.42, so the same stripped yield would be at a price of $21.47 if investors are buying on 5/31/2022 or later.

You want another one? CIM-A (CIM.PA) comes in with a fixed-rate dividend and an 8.66% stripped yield. That’s a huge payout for investors. Prior to the last few months, investors assumed the shares would be called and they constantly traded at a negative yield-to-call. At $23.60, investors would see a nice capital gain if shares were called. That’s in addition to shares going ex-dividend for $.50 on 5/31/2022. For investors to get the same deal after the ex-dividend they would want to be paying $23.10. In my view, $23.60 today is a great price and I think we’ll see prices higher than $23.10 soon after shares go ex-dividend.

The rest of the charts in this article may be self-explanatory to some investors. However, if you’d like to know more about them you’re encouraged to see our notes for the series.

Stock Table

We will close out the rest of the article with the tables and charts we provide for readers to help them track the sector for both common shares and preferred shares.

We’re including a quick table for the common shares that will be shown in our tables:

Type of REIT or BDC Residential Agency Residential Hybrid Residential Originator and Servicer Commercial BDC AGNC CIM PMT BXMT MAIN NLY EFC NRZ GPMT TSLX DX NYMT WMC NEWT ORC MFA RC ARCC ARR MITT GAIN CHMI GBDC TWO SLRC IVR ORCC AAIC TCPC EARN PFLT OCSL AINV FSK PSEC

Let the images begin!

Residential Mortgage REIT Charts

Note: The chart for our public articles uses the book value per share from the latest earnings release. Current estimated book value per share is used in reaching our targets and trading decisions. It is available in our service, but those estimates are not included in the charts below.

The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum

Source: The REIT Forum

Commercial Mortgage REIT Charts

The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum

BDC Charts

The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum

Preferred Share Charts

The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum The REIT Forum

Preferred Share Data

Beyond the charts, we’re also providing our readers with access to several other metrics for the preferred shares.

After testing out a series on preferred shares, we decided to try merging it into the series on common shares. After all, we are still talking about positions in mortgage REITs. We don’t have any desire to cover preferred shares without cumulative dividends, so any preferred shares you see in our column will have cumulative dividends. You can verify that by using Quantum Online. We’ve included the links in the table below.

To better organize the table, we needed to abbreviate column names as follows:

Price = Recent Share Price - Shown in Charts

BoF = Bond or FTF (Fixed-to-Floating)

S-Yield = Stripped Yield - Shown in Charts

Coupon = Initial Fixed-Rate Coupon

FYoP = Floating Yield on Price - Shown in Charts

NCD = Next Call Date (the soonest shares could be called)

Note: For all FTF issues, the floating rate would start on NCD.

WCC = Worst Cash to Call (lowest net cash return possible from a call)

QO Link = Link to Quantum Online Page

Second Batch:ll Strategy

Our goal is to maximize total returns. We achieve those most effectively by including “trading” strategies. We regularly trade positions in the mortgage REIT common shares and BDCs because:

Prices are inefficient. Long-term, share prices generally revolve around book value. Short-term, price-to-book ratios can deviate materially. Book value isn’t the only step in analysis, but it is the cornerstone.

We also allocate to preferred shares and equity REITs. We encourage buy-and-hold investors to consider using more preferred shares and equity REITs.

Performance

We compare our performance against 4 ETFs that investors might use for exposure to our sectors:

The REIT Forum

The 4 ETFs we use for comparison are:

Ticker Exposure MORT One of the largest mortgage REIT ETFs PFF One of the largest preferred share ETFs VNQ Largest equity REIT ETF KBWY The high-yield equity REIT ETF. Yes, it has been dreadful.

When investors think it isn’t possible to earn solid returns in preferred shares or mortgage REITs, we politely disagree. The sector has plenty of opportunities, but investors still need to be wary of the risks. We can’t simply reach for yield and hope for the best. When it comes to common shares, we need to be even more vigilant to protect our principal by regularly watching prices and updating estimates for book value and price targets.

Ratings: