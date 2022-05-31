PonyWang/E+ via Getty Images

When we covered Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last time, we described the company and listed several reasons why we thought it is a remarkable business. Nonetheless, we said shares were overvalued and that we would wait for a 20-30% pull-back before investing.

The recent -23% change has under-performed the market by more than 2x, but does not automatically make shares a 'Buy'. Since we already spent some time describing the company in the previous article, this time we will focus mostly on the business performance since then, and if the valuation is attractive enough to buy at current prices.

Business Performance

Trane's Q1 2022 results and guidance were solid, with organic revenue increasing 12% y/y, but adj. operating margin declining 70 bps to 11.5%, largely due to supply chain challenges and increasing operating costs due to inflationary pressures. The 12% organic growth in revenue was split 7% in price increases, and 5% volume growth, showing the company has pricing power.

It still outperformed most of its competitors. Johnson Controls (JCI), for example, did not maintain its full-year EPS guidance. Trane on the other hand did maintain previous EPS guidance of $6.75 to $7.15 per share despite the headwinds it is experiencing. Trane even increased its revenue growth guidance to 10% from 9% previously. Backlog is at a record $6.2 billion, up ~50% y/y and more than 2x historical norms. This gives us confidence that revenue can continue growing at a good pace.

Overall, Trane demonstrated that there continues to be strong demand for its products across geographies. One weak spot was global transportation refrigeration bookings, which were down compared to the previous year, however the backlog is still expanding.

Financials

As can be seen in the graph below, the supply chain and rising inflation costs had an impact on margins, driving a down-tick on both gross profit and operating margins. Still, margins continue to look healthy, and we believe that they should recover once the supply chain and inflationary pressures recede.

One metric to keep an eye on is net total long-term debt, which has been increasing, although it still remains at manageable levels for the company.

One of the reasons that debt has been increasing is that management is being aggressive with share repurchases, and this has led to a significant decrease in shares outstanding.

In fact, the company has been deploying more capital to share repurchases than any other use. The graph below shows that in the period from 2016 to 2021, 39% of capital deployment was targeted at share repurchases. We think this is reasonable as long as the shares are repurchased below intrinsic value, and that the balance sheet remain strong.

Despite the increase in net debt, debt to EBITDA has trended down thanks to the increases in profitability. We hope management remains disciplined to keep debt to EBITDA comfortably below 3x.

To judge the financial strength of the company we also like to look at the Altman Z-score, which combines several financial metrics. In general it is considered that a company with a score above 3.0 has negligible bankruptcy risk in the short/medium term.

Looking at the dividend we see that it has been increasing nicely, and currently has a forward yield of ~1.9% after it was raised 14% in Q1 2022. This represents an annualized dividend of $2.68 per share. The company has said that is expects to raise the dividend at or above the rate of earnings growth over time.

Valuation

Thanks to the recent share price correction shares are now trading a lot closer to its ten year valuation averages. For example, the EV/Revenues is at ~2.5x and the forward version at ~2.3x, this is close to the ten year average ~2x.

Similarly the EV/EBITDA ratio is very close to the ten year average of 14.5x, and the forward EV/EBITDA is actually a bit below this average at 13.8x.

The price/earnings has also moderated considerably, with the P/E ratio very close to the ten year average, and the forward P/E at ~19.9x. We believe this are more realistic multiples, but to make sure the valuation is reasonable we will perform a simple discounted cash flow model.

DCF Model

For the discounted cash flow model we use analysts' estimates for earnings for the next three years as compiled by Seeking Alpha.

We assume 12% EPS growth until FY2030. For the last ten years, despite a number of headwinds including the European debt crisis, the COVID pandemic, and other challenges, the company managed to increase revenue by 13% on average. The most recent revenue growth rate was a little below, at 11.2%. Given the number of mega trends benefiting the company, from the rise of the middle class in developing economies, to the increasing need of HVACs due to climate change and more extreme weather, as well as more refrigeration in food supply chains, we believe the company can grow at a similar rate in the next ten years as it did the last ten. We believe earnings can grow a little faster than revenue thanks to cost efficiency measures the company is implementing, and to operating leverage, so we believe we are being conservative with the 12% rate assumption.

We assume a GDP-like 3% terminal growth after FY 2030, and discount everything with a 10% rate, which is the minimum we would require for an investment such as this one. We arrive at a net present value estimate of $154 per share, which means that according to this model shares are slightly undervalued at current prices. Still the margin of safety is not that considerable at ~10%.

EPS Discounted @ 10% FY 22E 7.05 6.41 FY 23E 7.88 6.51 FY 24E 8.63 6.48 FY 25E 9.67 6.60 FY 26E 10.83 6.72 FY 27E 12.12 6.84 FY 28E 13.58 6.97 FY 29E 15.21 7.10 FY 30E 17.03 7.22 Terminal Value @ 3% terminal growth 243.34 93.82 NPV $154.68

Guidance 2022

The new outlook for 2022 remains very similar to the previous outlook, with the biggest change being higher organic revenue growth guidance. This increase in revenue is expected to come primarily from price increases to offset inflationary pressures. The adjusted EPS guidance remains at a midpoint of $7.05, and free cash flow is expected to be equal of bigger than adjusted net earnings. Overall we see this guidance very positively, and believe this reflects confidence from the management team that they can navigate successfully this challenging macro environment.

Conclusion

After a significant share price correction, and operational performance continuing to be strong, we believe that shares are now reasonably priced. We estimate an intrinsic value per share a little above recent prices, but the margin of safety is only ~10%, therefore cautious investors might want to wait for a bigger discount. In any case, we believe shares are now priced to deliver ~10% returns to long-term investors, which we view as quite decent in relation to the risk in investing in the company.