Nicholas Wright/iStock via Getty Images

Skunk Works

Lockheed (LMT) realised, many decades back, that being a large and profitable corporation had excellent advantages to it. But also that being agile and nimble in product development wasn't one of those advantages. If engineers trying ideas out, playing with designs, racing to be first to market perhaps, had to deal with the managerial overhead and "direction" of one of the American economy's behemoths, then nothing ever would get developed.

The solution was to create an entirely different division and place it off in the desert somewhere. There the engineers could play at engineering and it's only if an idea worked and needed to be rolled out at scale that the central corporate bureaucracy got involved. This was known as the "Skunk Works".

Something very similar happened with the development of the IBM PC (IBM). It wasn't something directed from the centre at all; it was a small team, off out there somewhere, who jury rigged likely market sourced components to make something that worked.

There's a significant school of management thought which believes that this is true of all large organisations. They're not able to be inventive. Continual process improvement (innovation as it's called within economics, although the wider meaning blurs this distinction a bit) they can do just fine, it's invention (something new, not just an improvement on something extant) that large organisations find near impossible. The exceptions are indeed the exceptions - it took Steve Jobs to haul Apple (AAPL) up with the iPod and iPhone, the computer business was near dead in the mid-1990s.

There's even a significant school of academic economics (based around the work of William Baumol) which runs with the same theme. Which then goes on to predict that significant technological change doesn't come from large extant corporations at all, but from insurgent upstarts. VW (OTCPK:VWAGY) never would have done what Tesla (TSLA) has, even if VW is likely to copy what Tesla has been doing.

Like all observations and theories this is somewhere between a tendency and a prediction, it's not an absolute rule. But this is, from the inside at least, the explanation being suggested for Johnson Matthey's (OTCPK:JMPLY)(OTCPK:JMPLF) problems with the battery materials division.

Battery Materials

The battery materials division has been sold off for £50 million plus some shares to EV Metals. They might well have a bargain there, for Johnson Matthey also says that the sale will lose them as much as £500 million.

At which point we need to think about why JM is willing to take such a loss, what went wrong and the implications of that for the future.

The story from inside (this is somewhere between gossip and the directly retailed experience of some involved, so I can't source it and you'll have to apply whatever level of disbelief you prefer) is that Johnson Matthey simply couldn't run a Skunk Works.

We'll leave aside the technical details of what the battery materials division was supposed to do. But it's worth noting that it did do it. It did develop interesting tech for modern batteries, anodes, cathodes, that sort of thing. Between very little and nothing wrong with the chemistry or production process. The problem was that it was late and expensive.

That Johnson Matthey would be good - in the chemistry sense - at this sort of development should be obvious enough. They've a commanding position in several closely related fields. Their platinum group metals refining is second to none. There's a substantial rhenium business (the origins of which may well be from dealing with platinum/rhenium catalysts for oil refineries). Their being at the forefront of metallurgical developments has a long history - they were one of the first to be extracting germanium from coal immediately post-WWII.

They're good engineers that is, there's nothing in their knowledge base that suggests they wouldn't be good at process development for battery materials. From that internal gossip what was developed was perfectly fine, even better than most other things on the market.

The corporate problem

Really, the problem is that it's a large and profitable corporation. This means that things are done in the manner that large and profitable corporations do things. I've had dealings, for example, with both their rhenium business and the catalytic converter refining one. Each is a well-honed and profitable business. But the margins are wide, they're well established with a commanding market position.

This is different from developing a new product. Especially when we're talking about something like battery materials, when everyone and their granny is trying to force forward the level of market accepted technology. This means that things have to be done quickly. The first to market might well be able to charge premium prices. The second and third not so much.

This means that a large company needs to be able to develop quickly like a start-up - like a Skunk Works that is.

This is where Johnson Matthey failed. In their varied releases about this it's possible to find vague references to it not being possible to charge premium prices, that sort of thing. They thought that they could do that great engineering work, apply the usual sorts of large company overheads and the beauty of the product would lead to large company prices being paid.

Which isn't what happened at all. The technology, the market, are moving too fast for that. Too many other people are flooding into the market with their own ideas - some of which work too - for that deliberate and stately approach to work.

Which is what I'm also being told from those I know who were inside the process. It was all being done that "right" way which is in fact not the right way to develop new tech. Where speed is more important than the corporate process.

What this really means

JM is out of battery materials so in that sense why it didn't work doesn't matter. They're out, it's written off, done and dusted. But in another sense it does matter hugely. Because Johnson Matthey has to develop a new product line.

The rhenium business really feeds through into jet engines. Which, given climate policies, may or may not exist as a future business. Vastly more important is the catalyst business. This is really about catalytic converters both in producing the PGMs necessary for their production and in recycling the PGMs out of old ones. But with the looming death of the ICE (internal combustion engine) this is a business that's going to disappear. Sure, not next year but in a couple of decades it is.

More than that, the values of the varied PGMs are going to decline as by far the largest global usage - those catalytic converters - falls out of the technology envelope.

JM is going to have to develop a new product line. But if they can't develop new product lines then where does that leave us?

The medium term future

In the short to medium term this isn't a problem of course. Those changes to the markets are going to take those decades to work through. Good profits can be made - and, absent the battery materials write off, are being made - so there's no short term problem here.

The medium term also looks good on that very same basis. Johnson Matthey still does have a dominant position in that catalyst business and the industry's not going away in the medium term either. It's the long term that's a problem.

That long term

JM simply has to develop a new product line. The one that has some hope is the hydrogen business. This may or may not become the fuel for future cars but it will for at least some trucks. Fuel cells will be a part of that future energy mix and that implies hydrogen, whether green or blue in its production methods. There's also the point that if you can make green H2 cheaply then formulation up to basic hydrocarbons - much easier storage - is well known and fairly easy chemistry.

All of this depends upon catalysts so there's a market to chase. But it does require that Johnson Matthey be able to develop products for new markets at the sort of speed required. That is, can they learn to run a Skunk Works?

My view

I don't take this selling off of the battery materials division to be a terminal problem for Johnson Matthey. But I do take it to be indicative of a problem they're going to have to overcome.

They need a new business line in the next few years. They've got the internal engineering skills to be able to develop one or more. But do they have the structural and management skills to be able to do so?

The investor view

For anything like likely investment horizons, Johnson Matthey is going to continue to be a profitable and dividend paying company. So, judge it on that basis. But the longer term capital value is going to depend upon their ability to actually design and launch a new product line. Something they've just failed in doing, despite the tech itself being just fine. So, that's the thing to be looking out for. Success in building that new tech - that will tell us much about their long-term valuation.