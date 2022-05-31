Is KLIC going to miss the train on the Semiconductor industry growth trend? Drazen_/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

Demand for the semiconductor market continues to expand, with supply chain constraints and a general shortage of semiconductor products globally.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) CEO Fusen Chen in the May earnings call, described the industry's expansion outlook as follows:

...industry growth through calendar year 2022 is still anticipated to remain well-above average, creating the ongoing need for capacity expansion across our served markets. We continue to be in a multi-year industry expansion period, which is consistent with market assumptions shared at our Investor Day last September.

Yet despite the excellent outlook and KLIC's own forecasts coming true, revenue and earnings forecasts for the next 3 quarters are in a downward trend and are suppressed for the following 4 quarters.

I explore in the following how KLIC's financial reporting indicates the firm is not positioning itself to take advantage of the market, and instead appears to be taking a defensive stance.

First, The Good News

In the May Q2 2022 earnings report there were some really good signs for the firm's financial health and outlook.

Firstly, gross margins rose 400 basis points to 52.5% on net revenue of $384.3m, beating estimates by 1%, and EPS results beat guidance by a solid 24% at $1.95.

The firm repurchased a total of 2.94m shares through the open market and accelerated its repurchase program to the tune of $146.2m. This, along with increasing the quarterly dividend by $0.03, paints a picture of a firm enjoying some very healthy and profitable business.

Warning Signs Of A Slowdown?

Quarterly revenue has begun to marginally fall QoQ, which is blamed on headwinds, including production constraints due to supply chain disruptions.

Further, consensus revenue estimates are falling lower over the next 3 quarters, in sharp contrast to almost all KLIC competitors seeing entirely upward forward revenue estimates.

Competitors include Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT), Lam Research Corporation (LRCX), ASML Holding N.V. (ASML), KLA Corporation (KLAC), Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR), all have strong revenue forecasts outshining KLIC.

KLIC Quarterly Revenue graph (Seeking Alpha)

KLIC quarterly revenue projections (Seeking Alpha)

Despite all the projected growth discussed by Chen in the earnings call, KLIC has the 3rd lowest CAPEX/Sales ratio in the Semiconductor industry, at just 1.11%, versus an industry average of 5.81% (or an 8.27% weighted average by revenue).

Looking at absolute CAPEX numbers, KLIC has seen CAPEX fall to pre-COVID levels in the last 2 quarters, this is despite commentary from the CEO that he expects to see growth across the business in multiple product areas.

So, the question is whether peak CAPEX of $7.8m in July 2021 will service that growth, or if the firm isn't as confident, they will pick up additional top-line revenue in line with the broader industry.

KLIC Quarterly CAPEX Figures (Seeking Alpha)

The low CAPEX/Sales ratio and falling quarterly CAPEX figures aren't exactly painting a picture of a firm scaling up for growth and is at odds with the CEO's statements and assurances that momentum in the industry is building. This feels more like consolidation and defensive positioning when you take into account how excess cash is being spent.

Cash Hoarding Continues, Despite Share Buyback, Dividends

Back in November 2021, I wrote how KLIC was cash-hoarding despite enjoying the market tailwinds, however, the growth the firm was enjoying has considerably slowed, and earnings forecasts are being revised downward marginally.

KLIC Consensus Revenue Revision Trent graph showing revenue expectations marginally falling (Seeking Alpha)

The firm's cash balance has grown from $362m when I wrote about the firm in November, ballooning to $690.5m (up 90%) in the May earnings report.

So how is KLIC using its excess cash?

The firm broadened its share buyback program in March this year, allocating an additional $400M to the program (doubling the existing authorization), and accelerating $150m in buybacks shortly after. There is still a roughly $340m remaining authorization available, expiring August 2025, with roughly 59.5m shares outstanding.

Further, the quarterly dividend was increased 21%, up $0.03 to $0.17 from $0.14, with total dividends of $36.6m being paid in the MRQ.

This further indicates the firm is using its available capital in a more consolatory, defensive manner by returning capital to shareholders, rather than taking an aggressive growth strategy to take advantage of the market's momentum.

CFO Lester Wong's Cryptic M&A Message

In the May earnings call, CFO Lester Wong was asked by Christian Schwab from Craig-Hallum the following

Do you think we’re at a stage where, there’s limited M&A opportunities to create greater scale for the business through M&A versus just repurchasing stock, or do you think the best way is, doing what you’re doing invest aggressively in which you know and understand in a stock that’s undervalued as well as expand opportunities through partnerships, but like a PDF Solution versus maybe more consolidation in the backend if you will.

The question was in relation to the use of free capital, specifically the share buyback program and a partnership with PDF Solutions. Further, the question is clear in asking whether KLIC would take a growth stance toward M&A opportunities, or simply use this excess capital to continue to buy back shares.

On the transcript, Lester seems to be juggling the question in his mind as he answers, giving a firm response to the question of the share repurchase program (that KLIC is undervalued), but uses double-negatives in response to the question of M&A strategies.

At first, he answers:

But we don’t actually think that M&A is not something we would look at. We’ve always looked at it. And I’m not sure whether we look at it from a consolidation standpoint in the back end. I think what we look at is to basically adjacency, particularly in things that, again, we think there’s a lot of opportunity and automotive and advanced display along the supply chain for mini and micro LED. I think we look; we’re looking a lot of different things there, as well as, things that enhance our core technologies, and basically accelerate our development. And that was shown for example, in the Uniqarta acquisition.

And later in the same answer...

...we definitely are not saying that M&A is not something we would consider. We think definitely there are opportunities in M&A.

My own interpretation of Wong's answers is that M&A opportunities are certainly under consideration for KLIC, however, the firm is not looking at them to expand its existing business lines, but rather, to expand into adjacent verticals.

This strategy of diversifying within the semiconductor industry rather than growing existing lines of business further suggests KLIC is taking a defensive view of capital use rather than a growth view of its current product lineup.

Valuing KLIC Is Difficult

It's hard to place a big potential upside valuation on KLIC given the defensive stance of the firm towards its use of capital, which leaves margin expansion or sudden changes in the business' fortunes (such as bringing online high-volume customers) as the two major catalysts for positive changes in valuation.

With falling revenue & EPS projections, contrasted by share buyback programs and growing dividends, I'm biased to be relatively neutral on the stock.

Upward macro trends and a strong balance sheet make a strong defensive case for the firm's financial future, while a good pipeline of new product opportunities and a dominant position within the automotive space give some hope to the future of the firm.

FWD valuations are higher than TTM valuations according to Seeking Alpha's valuations tab on KLIC, giving a tough short-term view of the share price.

Cash per share in November was $5.86, versus $7.74 MRQ, yet the share price fell 6.4% since my previous article, giving investors a 14.5% balance of cash per share versus the share price, compared to 6.75% in November.

Given the above reasoning for a neutral outlook on the stock, with a healthy balance sheet and signs of positivity, I would target an absolute top-end price for KLIC at the Semiconductor industry's average Price To Book value of 3.99, giving a value of $76.32 to KLIC.

KLIC's profitability however is much greater than its peers, with slightly over double the industry's average FCF margin (12.77% vs 6.28%). Additionally, a 28.33% Net Income Margin vs an industry average 15.99%, KLIC is in a strong position to see outsized profit upside if it can increase its top line, compared to its peers.

If any significant announcements were made about onboarding new high-volume clientele, then it would appear the KLIC share price is coiled tight like a spring.

Investor Takeaway

KLIC's management are taking a very defensive stance to the firm's levered capital and cash holdings, continuing to hoard capital and repurchase stock rather than invest in growth or prepare to take advantage of the significant market tailwinds that the CEO talks about in earnings calls.

Despite this, KLIC is a very profitable and healthy firm with a solid product mix and dominance in the automotive space. Any top-line improvement would result in outperformance for the KLIC share price vs its competitors, given the firm's ability to generate profit.