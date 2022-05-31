This is a transcript of the interview we published on May 17. We hope you enjoy it!

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) is one of Seeking Alpha's highest-rated stocks and top 3 in Steven Cress' housing stock picks. Dave Flitman, CEO, discusses the challenges and opportunities of supply chain constraints amid a housing shortage.

Dave Flitman: The demand is so under satisfied over the last 12 years in this industry. I think that the demand will continue to drive growth for a long time. I see any downturn now -- obviously, if rates just continue to skyrocket and double or triple from here, all bets are off, of course. But if these rates level off in the mid-single digits, I think the industry will adjust with some of the things that I talked about and the demand will just continue to drive growth.

Josh Kincaid: Welcome back to Seeking Alpha. I'm Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst today, interviewing CEOs. My guest today, Dave Flitman, President and CEO of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR).

Dave, thanks for being with us at CEO Interviews.

Dave Flitman: Great, great to be with you, Josh. Appreciate it.

Josh Kincaid: As you guys, Builders FirstSource, you guys are on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol BLDR. You are the largest supplier of building products for new residential construction, repair, remodeling in the U.S. But describe -- being the biggest of anything has a double-edged sword. And maybe you can describe the challenges and opportunities that you faced recently, from supply chain constraints, shortages and labor. And then there's moratoriums on evictions, which all kind of disruptive in the space, dive in all that?

Dave Flitman: Well, I like -- excuse me -- I like to think of it be more of a blessing than a curse. But you're certainly right. There are challenges, as well as opportunities. But maybe just for a little context, I'll just share with you how the company was formed. Because while Builders FirstSource has been around for a while, we merged 16 months ago with a company that I used to run. It was formerly called BMC Stock Holdings. So, BFS at the time was about $8 billion, BMC was about $4 billion. So we came together 16 months ago, and did $12 billion roughly in revenue. Last year, in 2021, we delivered $19 billion, over $19 billion in revenue. So that just speaks to the tremendous growth that our company has seen largely fueled by what's been going on in industry.

And to your question that's certainly presented a lot of challenges on the supply chain front. And it really started, when COVID started. New single family starts were ramping up for COVID. The industry was quite healthy, and COVID hit, and we slowed down. And we came to a stop for about 60 days. But then what started to happen quite quickly was people realized, hey, maybe I can start to work from home. And maybe I want to move from an urban area to the suburbs, and that would require a new house. And so we started to see was a significant ramp up in single family starts.

At the same time, as you'll recall, everyone was experiencing the effects of COVID, including the manufacturers in our industry. And so, at a time where demand was going off the charts, the suppliers couldn't operate because they were having trouble staffing their facilities. And so as that demand just continued to accelerate in the back half of 2020, and in the last year, it was a real challenge to catch up.

And so we've been feeling the effects really for 18 months now on supply chain. We deliver any building material products that you can think of, but in particular, lumber, windows, doors, hardware. We don't supply appliances, but I still hear to this day that appliances and garage doors, things like that are holding up closings on homes, because they just can't get them.

Now given our size and our scale, that's the opportunity, right? We have great relationships with our manufacturers, our suppliers. And we have, we believe gotten a disproportionate amount of share in the marketplace and we've been able to satisfy that need as evidenced by our performance and our organic growth has been outpacing single family starts for five quarters in a row now.

We've just reported earnings yesterday and had 15% organic growth, about 17% in the single family portion of our business, while single family starts in the first quarter, were only about 4%. So it's been a nice tailwind, but certainly it's presented a lot of challenges for the industry as well as for us.

Josh Kincaid: You guys are operating -- you mentioned your growth. You guys are in at least 40 states you have approximately 550 locations, market presence in 85 of the top 100 metropolitan areas. I'm seeing a lot of activity in single family residential starts in the Southeast and South of U.S. A lot of people moving from New York to Florida, for example.

Dave Flitman: For sure.

Josh Kincaid: So lot of those new building permits. Where are you seeing the biggest growth opportunities in single family housing versus mixed use or commercial?

Dave Flitman: Well, I would say -- so about three quarters of our business is single family housing, new start exposed, with R&R and multi-family making up the remainder. But we have seen, and I just said yesterday on our earnings call, we saw double-digit organic growth in all three of our divisions and we're split up geographically. So West, Central and East. All of them saw double digit growth in the first quarter. But to your point, we see that growth is most significant in the South. The Southwest, certainly here in Texas, where we're headquartered has seen tremendous growth for the past several years, as well as up the East Coast, into the Carolinas, and Arizona has been an area of significant growth for us as well.

Josh Kincaid: And then talk to me about commodity prices. That hasn't been easy. You mentioned you have a really good relationship with your suppliers. I can't imagine that that's still been easy, though, given what we've all been seeing and going through. You guys are primarily focused on lumber and related products requiring to build single family homes. That's three quarters you mentioned of your overall business. Where are you anticipating commodity prices like lumber to be this time next year? And the availability, consistent availability, reliability, dependability?

Dave Flitman: Well, the second question is easier to answer than the first. Predicting lumber prices has been a real challenge, particularly in the past couple of years. And I'll just share with you a couple of data points to just show what that was. So if you look at the historical average for lumber, and its price per thousand board feet, the long-term average over the last 10 years has been $400 per thousand board feet. If you look at this time last year, it was four times that. In May of last year, lumber prices peaked at $1,600 per thousand.

In the first quarter of this year, lumber was 30% higher than it was in the first quarter of last year. But already in the second quarter, lumber's 40% below where it was last year at this time. And so I said all that to tell you it's very difficult to predict. And it's been quite volatile here over the last couple of years.

Our expectation that we guided yesterday, we think lumber is going to average about $850 per thousand this year, which is still twice that historical average of $400 that I mentioned to you. And I think that reflects the significant demand that has impinged on the industry, that continues to this day, and we expect will continue through the rest of this year.

But also, some of the supply chain challenges that we mentioned, some of these mills, who went dark during COVID really had a challenge to start back up. These are large, behemoth mill operations and staffing has been a problem. And then as you know, when you said that -- when you shut down a large complex operation like that, they don't just come back on by flipping a switch. And so, there's been a lot of challenges in the supply chain, you throw on top of that -- of course, if the lumber comes out of Canada, some of the weather challenges, the rail challenges, and even to your earlier comment around labor, just getting drivers, truck drivers has been a real challenge for not only our industry, but industry in general.

So you put all those factors together, it's really hard to predict where lumber is going to go. But we think it's going to settle over that long term average, if for no other reason than the significant demand that we're seeing in the industry.

Josh Kincaid: Talk to me about the opportunities behind that, though, because there -- you're starting to acquire smaller suppliers, some of those distressed operators that couldn't get back online after the shutdown could create opportunities. And I'm wondering if it did. You guys have completed like seven acquisitions at least and the most recent one, I think is National Lumber, largest independent material supplier in New England. That was back in January. Where are you looking at in terms of acquisitions in this space, as it is right now, with some operators still not coming back online as of yet?

Dave Flitman: Well, so I think it's important to understand that an important part of our strategy is to continue to grow both organically and investing in the company, and particularly in the value-added portions of our business. And when I say value add I mean, component manufacturing. So we produce -- we actually manufacture roof components, roof trusses, floor trusses, as well as wall systems, and we rebrand that as ready frame. So we do a lot around the structural design and manufacturing for the home. In addition to that, we pre-hang doors, we pre-hang windows.

So if you take that as a package, Josh, what we do to help our customers is we try to move as much of that assembly as we can off the job site. Because as we already -- we talked about labor challenges persist in this industry. I think they'll be here for a long time and that really plays to some of our strength on the value-added side of the business.

So I said all that to say to your question around M&A, we are disproportionally investing money organically to grow our capacity around value add, but that also is in the crosshairs for us around what we acquire. And so, to your point these operators we've acquired, if you go back the last four that we've done, going back to late last year, and we announced two additional acquisitions yesterday, our earnings call, have all been in this value added space and had significant component manufacturing capability. That's important to our growth story. But more importantly, it's important for our customers.

Josh Kincaid: I want to shift gears to your stock price and the value add from going from NASDAQ to the NYSE. You went public in 2015 on NASDAQ, but you recently shifted to the New York Stock Exchange. Wondering what the advantages are on listing on the NYSE over NASDAQ.

Dave Flitman: Yeah, we -- listen to your point, the middle of January last year, we switched to the New York Stock Exchange. I'd say there were two main points that drove us to make that decision is first of all, if you look at our industry, and in particular, the public homebuilders, the overwhelming majority of public companies in our space are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and not on the NASDAQ.

But secondly, and importantly, we felt, being the premier operator in our space, being listed on the premier stock exchange in the world made a lot of sense for us. So those were really the two reasons we shifted over. And we're glad we did.

Josh Kincaid: You guys were looking at 7.4x earnings. That's significant top and bottom-line growth. You're buying back stocks aggressively, you've beaten earnings per share and revenue estimates 100% of the time over the last two years. And yet recently, shares sold off more than 20%, and currently they're under $65 per share. What is your reasoning for the disconnect?

Dave Flitman: I always have a tough time figuring out the stock market, Josh. But I would say there's a lot going on, right. There's a lot going on geopolitically. There's certainly a lot going on in our country around inflation. Our industry has not been immune to that. We talked a lot about how difficult it has been to get building products. They've also significantly escalated in cost over the last couple of years during that that period of time. And so, affordability broadly has become a challenge for our space. And that's why we're so excited about what we do in the value-added portions of our business because we help our customers get more efficient, take cost and efficiency off the job site and help our customers.

But broadly, interest rates have risen here recently as well. And I think there's just a lot of concern about what that might mean, not so much today, but to the future of the industry. And I've got a perspective on that. And I think there's a couple of things that are being missed. So rates are up about 250 to 300 basis points so far this year, sitting at about 5.5% for the 30 year mortgage rate. High by recent standards, but low by historical standards in terms of interest rates, but still there's been a significant run up in a short period of time.

There's a couple of things that I think will allow our industry to continue to grow certainly over the long term that gets missed a lot. First of all, the demand environment is very different than it was during the last downturn, back in '07, '08 timeframe. And in particular, we've got millennials really driving a lot of the new home ownership growth. And as I look back in the depths of the last downturn, there are about 23 million people in that in that 27 to 35 year age range where they're either buying their first home or moving out of apartments into a single family home for the first time. That number right now is about 27.5 million. By next year is projected to be 29 million.

So the demand picture is extremely different than it was during the downturn. But maybe even more importantly than that, over the last 12 years, this industry has been under built by somewhere between two million and six million single family housing units. So pick the middle of that about four million. So if the industry -- if you believe the industry has been under built over the last decade or so by four million, at last year, single family starts number which was about 1.1 million units, it would take the industry about a decade to clear off that backlog.

So those two factors, I think will continue to drive growth. We're just going to power through whatever happens. There might be some near-term slowdown as people adjust to what's the reality of the interest rates. But the last thing I would say around that is there are a lot of levers that our customers have to help continue to spur demand. There's incentives that they can offer on the homes. They can help the consumer by buying down those rates. They can also shrink the size of the homes a bit and take out some of the amenities to deal with some of the cost challenges.

None of those levers have been pulled reasonably to any significant extent. So I think there's a long runway over the course of time. I think there's obviously some near-term things that our customers can do to keep that demand picture growing.

Josh Kincaid: When do you think those levers will need to be pulled? I'm looking at the next three years. You guys are estimating that you're going to grow 100 to 300 basis points faster than the overall building supplier market. You guys are intending to play about $7 billion to $10 billion in capital during that period. But with the inflation and the high cost of living, there's a lot of millennials still living in the basements or with their parents.

Or are you at all worried about that potential shift in consumer spending habits, including with high rent and mortgage payments and not moving in or are you ready to pull levers in order to make that shift happen?

Dave Flitman: Yeah, we stay in close contact with our home builder customers, and I think they will at the right time. To this point, they haven't sensed the need. Demand is still fairly robust. And one thing I would point out to you is there's been such a demand for single family housing here over the last couple of years. You hear all these stories, and I'll tell you the real. There are bid wars for homes all the time where you get not one or not two offers, but 10, 12, 14 offers. And so what may happen is instead of getting 10 or 12 offers per home, you might get 3 or 4. But if you're the person selling home, and it really doesn't matter, right?

So I think there's a lot of runway for growth here. Obviously, there'll be some near-term pressure, but things like you talked about rents, rents are going up as well. So if you look at the relative affordability of single family housing to staying in your leased apartment or condominium, that gap is continuing to shrink as rates go up, which bodes well for new family construction as well.

Josh Kincaid: What aspect of your business, Dave is most important, in your opinion for investors to understand?

Dave Flitman: Well, I think it's hard to answer that with just one single thing. I think what's underappreciated is just the size and scale of what we do and say and see, right, where, as you mentioned earlier, 85 of the top 100 MSAs. We have a really good handle on what's going on in the industry all across the country. And as I said earlier, it's really, really strong and robust.

Secondly, we spoke about lumber, and we are a building materials distributor. Lumber is a portion of that. But it's an increasingly small portion of what we do, because we are focused on the value-added portions of our business, which is helping our customers solve the problem. So as I said earlier, Josh, that's where we're putting our internal investment around capacity and expansion. It's also where we're spending our M&A money. It's a winning proposition, as evidenced by the growth that we've been experiencing here and the way that we're outpacing the market.

Our customers need the products and services that we're bringing to the market. And that's why I'm so bullish on the future of the company. The last thing I mentioned is something that we hadn't spoken about, one of those acquisitions that you mentioned that we did last year, was in the digital space. And I think that's something to watch for the future. So we bought a company last year, spent $450 million, and bought a company called Paradigm, which has outstanding configuration capabilities.

So they can take a two-dimensional design, and make it configurable to be able to visualize that and then estimate and price those products. Now what Paradigm did was very focused on millwork. So think about doors and windows. And what we've done is we saw a fantastic platform from which to build, to take that to the whole house design, right? They have to have a platform.

So right now we're putting a bunch of effort, headcount money into developing that platform. So I already spoke about our component manufacturing, and what we do around windows, millwork and doors. So if you think about what we do, we have 700 designers in our company that do the structural design of these homes that are being built all over the country.

So think about our ability to digitize that and just get more efficient in doing that design, getting those designs to our customers and ultimately estimating it. And then in the future, think about taking that same capability from just the structural design of the home to the entire design and visualization of the home. So then our customers can sit in front of their customer, the home buyer, and make design changes real time, have it reconfigure what that looks like, but importantly, also re-estimate what that cost is going to mean to the consumer going forward.

So we think there's a large platform for growth here. In the future we think we're on the leading edge of that for our industry. We looked at some data before we made that Paradigm acquisition, and there aren't many industries that are currently less digitized than homebuilding. In fact, the one I can point to that's less digitized is agriculture and farming. So we're pretty low on the totem pole in terms of digitization. And given our strength and platform, we thought becoming the industry leader around digital was something that that could be important for our customers going forward. And so we made that investment.

So I think that's underappreciated by the investor community and something to watch for the future.

Josh Kincaid: I don't want to be disparaging against the industry, but it seems like it's really easy to put cookie cutter communities together, and visually it's not that appealing. So it would be nice to have a variety of different constructed houses. But how do you deal with that though, Dave, the dichotomy between repetitive buildings so that the people that are on the project, maybe for only that project alone know how to do it. Cookie cutter versus Kanban organizational system, that's efficient.

Dave Flitman: Yeah. So I would say the industry is kind of split 50-50. So the large national, what I'll call production builders are about half of the industry today. And the other half are the smaller, either local, or regional custom builders, which tend to be that less cookie cutter design. Now we have plenty of national home builders that are branching out well beyond the cookie cutter design, as well. But the beauty of what we're able to do is our customers look like the industry. So about half of our customers are those custom builders, and about half of those customers are the large national builders.

So our ability to influence those designs, and provide that capability to visualize that and price it and provide those estimates to our customers will run the gamut of the market. So we think we can influence that through the course of time, through this digital technology that we're putting a lot of money and effort and energy into.

Josh Kincaid: Do you anticipate that demand to shift at all. We're kind of entering a bear market, kind of exiting the longest bull market in history. These new permits, we're seeing a lot in Florida and the South, Southeast, if or when this recession, hits Main Street, and there is an official bear market and everyone starts to really pull back, how are you going to pivot to stay relevant in that time? There is a lot of ramp up to single family starts right now. Will you just cancel those permits, and then readjust with the new prices? Or how is that going to work?

Dave Flitman: Yeah, so I think our customers will make some of those adjustments to keep the demand coming that I mentioned earlier, buying downgrades, adjusting the size and scale, amenities in their homes to keep that demand going as long as they can. But in any down market, there's still going to be new single family homes constructed right. And nobody's better positioned in that than us. We've got great relationships with all the national home builders.

Importantly, we've got local relationships with all the customer, custom builders. And we think a downturn, and we'll have to prove this through the course of time, will be our ability as a company to shine even brighter. Because we think that will provide an opportunity for us to take market share from some of our weaker competitors at that time, and continue to show the market what we're able to do. So I won't deny that there may be some slowdown in the future. It's a cyclical industry, for sure. But I've got a lot of confidence that our organization, our team, the strength of the management team that we have will outperform in any market. And that's our goal.

Josh Kincaid: We've got record low inventory in the housing market, record low interest rates, still even though they're rising. There's going to be a continued rise with record home buyers' remorse, people buying and then regretting it immediately. Do you feel like we're in a housing bubble, Dave?

Dave Flitman: I actually don't. I think, I keep pointing back to this and I don't want to sound like a broken record. The demand is so under satisfied over the last 12 years in this industry. I think that the demand will continue to drive growth for a long time. And I see any downturn -- now obviously, if rates just continue to skyrocket, and double or triple from here, all bets are off, of course. But if these rates level off in the mid-single digits, I think the industry will adjust with some of the things that I talked about and the demand will just continue to drive growth for a long time to come actually.

We're very bullish on the industry over the long term with some of those dynamics that I mentioned.

Josh Kincaid: Talk to me a little bit about that. Where do you think the industry is going to be in the short term, two to three years and highlight a couple of things, you're going to do to remain on that pace of 100 to 300 basis points above the market?

Dave Flitman: Yeah. So I think the industry will continue to grow. We're projecting between now and 2025 that it'll be mid-single digits kind of single family starts. It'll ebb and flow. Some years, it'll be stronger than that. Some years, it'll be weaker. But if you think about 3% to 6%, single family starts growth that really will play to our strength. And in particular, I think there's been a sea change around labor in this industry.

So a lot of skilled labor left the housing industry during the last downturn and it hasn't returned. And so with the lack of skilled labor, that really plays to our strength around component manufacturing and pre-hanging doors and the windows because that labor doesn't exist at the job site to do that work. And so we think it's an opportunity to your point to continue to outpace the market with our capability to drive growth and the things that are important for our customers, right.

Taking that work off the job site, I think is going to be important for many, many years to come, because the labor just doesn't exist. And the beauty for us as a company, is the less labor, skilled labor that there is an industry and the more adoption there is of what we do around the value-added portions of the business, the less of a need there is for that skilled labor, right, because our customers get comfortable with our offerings, and we continue to drive growth and they see that they work. These products are very sticky.

We don't see customers adopting them and then going back away from them. Again, if for no other reason the labor doesn't exist to get the job done elsewhere.

Josh Kincaid: If people want to get some more information, Dave, you're available under the New York Stock Exchange ticker symbol, BLDR. What's your website? Where else can they find you at?

Dave Flitman: www.bldr.com.

Josh Kincaid: Okay, I think with that, we're going to have to wrap this one up. So, I want to thank my guest, Dave Flitman, President CEO of Builders FirstSource again, under the New York stock exchange, under BLDR. Dave, thanks for being with us at CEO Interviews.

Dave Flitman: Thanks so much, Josh. Appreciate it.

Josh Kincaid: I'm Josh Kincaid. This is Seeking Alpha. Don't forget to like share and subscribe. Thanks.