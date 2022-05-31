ValeryEgorov/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Step One: Wide-moat stocks with 5-star and 4-star ratings

Historical evidence says that while quality alone is a poor indicator of outperformance, when combined with a decent valuation filter, Morningstar’s moat rating proves to be more than useful. Based on the available data, stocks with a wide-moat rating that also fit into the 4- or 5-star category deserve to be the subject of further analysis. See the detailed explanation and the underlying evidence of our first step in this article.

We focus on those companies that are covered by a Morningstar analyst as assigning a wide-moat rating without thorough analysis is a questionable practice in our opinion. As of May 27, there were 184 wide-moat stocks meeting our criteria, the same as last month, as Julius Baer Gruppe (OTCPK:JBARF) got excluded, while James Hardie Industries (JHX) got included.

Only 13.0% (24 stocks) of this wide-moat group earned a 5-star (most attractive) valuation rating. Here are they:

Company Name Ticker Adobe Inc ADBE Alphabet Inc Class A GOOGL Amazon.com Inc AMZN Biogen Inc BIIB Equifax Inc EFX Etsy Inc ETSY Meta Platforms Inc FB Guidewire Software Inc GWRE MercadoLibre Inc MELI Polaris Inc PII Salesforce.com Inc CRM ServiceNow Inc NOW Tyler Technologies Inc TYL Veeva Systems Inc Class A VEEV Yum China Holdings Inc YUMC Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc ZBH Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD Imperial Brands PLC OTCQX:IMBBY JD.com Inc JD Roche Holding AG OTCQX:RHHBY Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd TSM Tencent Holdings Ltd OTCPK:TCEHY Unilever PLC UL

We believe that the percentage of 5-star-rated wide-moat stocks is a good indicator of market sentiment. When this percentage is high, even the best companies are on sale. When the percentage is extremely low, market conditions may warrant caution. (Please note that this is not an indicator for market timing!)

As these best of breed companies may be worth a closer look even when they are just slightly cheaper than their fair value but are not in the bargain bin, we also list the 4-star-rated wide-moat stocks as of May 27:

Company Name Ticker 3M Co MMM Applied Materials Inc AMAT Autodesk Inc ADSK Bank of America Corp BAC Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK Berkshire Hathaway Inc B BRK.B BlackRock Inc BLK Boeing Co BA Brown-Forman Corp Class B BF.B Charles Schwab Corp SCHW Clorox Co CLX Comcast Corp Class A CMCSA Compass Minerals International CMP Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ Ecolab Inc ECL Emerson Electric Co EMR Gilead Sciences Inc GILD Graco Inc GGG Harley-Davidson Inc HOG Honeywell International Inc HON Intel Corp INTC Intercontinental Exchange Inc ICE International Flavors & Fragrances IFF Intuit Inc INTU JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM Kellogg Co K Keysight Technologies Inc KEYS Lam Research Corp LRCX MarketAxess Holdings Inc MKTX Masco Corp MAS Microchip Technology Inc MCHP Microsoft Corp MSFT Monolithic Power Systems Inc MPWR Moody's Corporation MCO NIKE Inc B NKE Rockwell Automation Inc ROK Roper Technologies Inc ROP S&P Global Inc SPGI Starbucks Corp SBUX State Street Corporation STT T. Rowe Price Group Inc TROW Teradyne Inc TER The Estee Lauder Companies Inc EL The Walt Disney Co DIS The Western Union Co WU Tradeweb Markets Inc TW TransUnion TRU U.S. Bancorp USB VeriSign Inc VRSN Wells Fargo & Co WFC Workday Inc Class A WDAY Zoetis Inc Class A ZTS ABB Ltd ABB Airbus SE OTCPK:EADSY Allegion PLC ALLE Ambev SA ABEV ASML Holding NV ASML Baidu Inc BIDU British American Tobacco PLC A BTI Check Point Software Technologies Ltd CHKP Core Laboratories NV CLB Experian PLC OTCQX:EXPGY Fanuc Corp OTCPK:FANUY GlaxoSmithKline PLC GSK James Hardie Industries PLC JHX Medtronic PLC MDT

All in all, we have 90 firms that pass our very first criteria. (Up from 75 a month ago.)

Step Two: Historical Valuation in the EVA Framework

We believe that the most widely used valuation multiples are terribly flawed. See this article on why we consider the Future Growth Reliance metric the best-of-breed sentiment indicator that addresses accounting distortions, thus gives us a true picture of which wide-moat companies seem attractively valued in historical terms. We want to buy our top-quality targets when the baked-in expectations are low, since that is when surprising on the upside has the highest probability. As investment is a game of probabilities, all we can do is stack the odds in our favor as much as possible.

52 of the 90 stocks survived this second step. Here’s the list:

Company Name Ticker 3M Co MMM ABB Ltd ABB Adobe Inc ADBE Airbus SE OTCPK:EADSY Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA Allegion PLC ALLE Alphabet Inc Class A GOOGL Amazon.com Inc AMZN Autodesk Inc ADSK Baidu Inc BIDU Berkshire Hathaway Inc B BRK.B BlackRock Inc BLK Brown-Forman Corp Class B BF.B Comcast Corp Class A CMCSA Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ Equifax Inc EFX The Estee Lauder Companies Inc EL Etsy Inc ETSY Experian PLC OTCQX:EXPGY Fanuc Corp OTCPK:FANUY Harley-Davidson Inc HOG Imperial Brands PLC OTCQX:IMBBY Intel Corp INTC Intercontinental Exchange Inc ICE Intuit Inc INTU James Hardie Industries PLC JHX Kellogg Co K Keysight Technologies Inc KEYS Lam Research Corp LRCX MarketAxess Holdings Inc MKTX Masco Corp MAS MercadoLibre Inc MELI Meta Platforms Inc FB Microchip Technology Inc MCHP Nike Inc B NKE Polaris Inc PII T. Rowe Price Group Inc TROW Roche Holding AG OTCQX:RHHBY Salesforce.com Inc CRM ServiceNow Inc NOW Starbucks Corp SBUX State Street Corporation STT Tencent Holdings Ltd OTCPK:TCEHY Teradyne Inc TER Tradeweb Markets Inc TW TransUnion TRU Unilever PLC UL Veeva Systems Inc Class A VEEV VeriSign Inc VRSN The Western Union Co WU Workday Inc Class A WDAY Zoetis Inc Class A ZTS

We are rather strict when it comes to historical valuation. There are stocks that unquestionably fail both or short- and long-term tests. There are some targets, however, that may look attractively valued if you only focus on the short-term (like the last 5 years), but the longer you zoom out, the more you lose your appetite. It comes down to personal preference where you draw the line. For us, only those stocks are allowed to appear on the heat map in our third step that seem attractively valued in both a short-term and long-term context. (We go back as far as 20 years, calculate averages and medians on different time frames and let our algorithm do the ruthless work.)

Step Three: The Heat Map of the most investable wide-moat stocks

Seeing the stocks of our shortlist on a heat map with a quality and valuation axis is something that can prove very useful when we need to make a decision on which candidates to analyze thoroughly. As explained in our previous article, we use the PRVit (Performance-Risk-Valuation investment technology) model of the EVA Dimensions team.

All in all, PRVit is a multifactor quantitative stock selection model based on EVA-centric measures of Performance, Risk, and Valuation. It first estimates the fundamental value of a company based on its risk-adjusted EVA performance (shown on the vertical axis) and then compares it to its actual valuation (shown on the horizontal axis). All factors in this model were chosen heuristically based on common sense, and not by data mining, yet strong and statistically significant backtests prove the soundness of the PRVit approach both in the U.S. and globally. (See the details here.)

Here is the heat map as of May 27:

We also present the results in a table format to make your decision easier.

Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., Morningstar

(Stocks highlighted in light blue are Morningstar’s 5-star-rated wide-moat names that survived the second step of our process.)

In PRVit, the factors are grouped into three categories: Performance, Risk, and Valuation. Each company has a composite 0-100 score in each category, where higher is better for Performance and lower is better for Risk and Valuation. We believe that stocks in the upper quintile of the PRVit ranking (with a PRVit score above 80) are worth a closer look.

We plan to run this three-step process on a monthly basis and publish the shortlist of targets it produces.