Josef Mohyla/E+ via Getty Images

Buying into a company on the cheap is a great way to generate attractive returns, especially if you are patient enough to wait out volatility. But there is a big difference between buying shares at a discount and buying shares in a company that deserves to trade at a discount. In the first case, you are acquiring stock in something that is fundamentally undervalued. And in the second, you are purchasing stock in a company that is being punished by the market because of a lack of consistency in performance or just overall bad performance. In this second category is, I believe, Titan International (NYSE:TWI). Although the company has an interesting set of operations, its overall performance in recent years has been questionable. Shares do trade at a low price, on both an absolute basis and relative to peers. But until we see a substantive change in the company's fundamental condition, it's likely that this discount is warranted and the stock is, as a result, fairly valued.

Rolling with Titan International

According to the management team at Titan International, the company produces wheel, tire, and undercarriage industrial equipment. To best understand the business, we should dive into each of these segments it operates. First and foremost, we have the Agricultural segment. Through this, the company sells agricultural wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for use on agricultural equipment like tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment. These products are often sold to OEMs, but the business also sells its products on the aftermarket through independent distributors, equipment dealers, and its own branded distribution centers. During the company's 2021 fiscal year, this segment was responsible for 53.3% of its revenue and for an impressive 67.5% of profits.

Next, we have the Earthmoving/Construction segment. This unit provides the same kinds of products but for earthmoving, mining, military, construction, and forestry equipment. Examples include, but are not limited to, aerial lifts, cranes, scrapers, self-propelled shovel loaders, articulated dump trucks, haul trucks, backhoe loaders, lattice cranes, and hydraulic excavators. Some of the tires the company produces for this segment can weigh up to 12,500 pounds apiece. Last year, this segment accounted for 38.9% of the company's overall revenue and for 24.2% of its profits.

And finally, we have the Consumer segment. Sales here involve bias truck tires in Latin America and light truck tires in Russia. It also has some other miscellaneous products for ATVs, turf, and golf cart applications. This segment made up the remaining 7.8% of the company's revenue and 8.3% of its profits last year.

Although Titan International is a fairly small company, as measured by its market capitalization of just $1.13 billion as of this writing, the company has a rather sizable global footprint. Of course, not surprisingly, the largest portion of its business is related to the US market. Using last year's results, 47% of revenue came from here at home. A further 26.9% of revenue was attributable to Europe and the CIS market, while Latin America accounted for 17.9% of sales. That left the remaining 8.2% of revenue coming from all other international areas combined. As a note, these revenue allocations are determined by the location of the subsidiary making the sale, not necessarily the country to which the product ends up. So this geographic data can be a bit misleading.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Over the past few years, the financial picture for Titan International has been rather volatile. After seeing revenue rise from $1.47 billion in 2017 to $1.60 billion in 2018, it then fell to $1.45 billion in 2019 before plunging to $1.26 billion in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This general downtrend is rather discouraging. However, we did see a significant improvement in 2021 when revenue soared to $1.78 billion. The increase in sales from 2020 to 2021 specifically came as a result of strength across all three of the company's operating segments. During that timeframe, the company benefited from a 23.4% rise in net revenue associated with higher volume. However, price and product mix accounted for 18% of its sales increase. Although some investors might like the idea that the price and product mix change was due to stronger pricing power, it's just far more likely (and even mentioned by management) that the change was driven in large part by higher raw material costs and other inflationary impacts the company experienced such as a rise in freight expenses. For 2022, management expects revenue to come in even stronger, rising to $2.1 billion or more.

Results on the company's bottom line have been similarly volatile. After seeing a net loss of $66.4 million in 2017, the company turned a slight profit of $3.9 million in 2018. But in 2019 and 2020, the business experienced significant net losses of $50.4 million and $60.4 million, respectively. The improvement in revenue seen from 2020 to 2021 pushed net income up to $49.6 million for that year. Operating cash flow has also been all over the map, with a low point of negative $36.2 million and a high point of $57.2 million over the past five years. In 2021, operating cash flow was just $10.7 million. Even if we adjust for changes in working capital, the picture does not look much better. In fact, in 2021, the company lost $113.7 million in cash. That represents the worst year the business has had in at least five years. EBITDA has demonstrated similar volatility. But at least in 2021, with a reading of $133.6 million, it posted a five-year high. The only guidance management has given is that EBITDA should be around $200 million this year. If we annualize interest expense based on results from the latest quarter, then investors should expect operating cash flow of around $168.4 million for the year.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Speaking of 2022, Titan International is off to an interesting start. Revenue in the first quarter totaled $556 million. That's 37.8% higher than the $403.5 million reported one year earlier. Net income is also higher, having risen from $13.6 million to $23.9 million. At first glance, operating cash flow has actually worsened, turning from a negative $16 million to a negative $18.5 million. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, it would have improved from a negative $77.8 million to a negative $58.4 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA has risen, climbing from $26.9 million to $56.9 million. No matter how you stack it, the business is definitely on its way to achieving the aforementioned targets for the year.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Dealing with a company this volatile can be difficult, particularly when you want to try and value it. As an example, we need only look at the price to operating cash flow multiple for the firm. Using our 2022 estimates, the firm is trading at a price to forward operating cash flow multiple of just 6.7. But if we use data from 2021, this multiple shoots up to 105.6. At least the EV to EBITDA multiple should be less volatile. That number should be 7.8 if management achieves its targets for this year. But if we see a return to 2021 levels, the multiple rises to 11.6. To put the pricing of the company into perspective, I decided to compare it to five similar firms. On a price to operating cash flow basis, these companies ranged from a low of 7.2 to a high of 329.3. Using our 2021 results, four of the five companies were cheaper than Titan International, while the 2022 results would make our prospect the cheapest of the group. If we use the EV to EBITDA approach, the range is from 8.7 to 17.5. In this case, using our 2021 results, only one of the five companies was cheaper than our target, while the 2022 estimates would make our prospect the cheapest.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Titan International 7.8 11.6 Lindsay Corporation (LNN) 329.3 17.5 AGCO Corporation (AGCO) 24.1 8.7 CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) 7.2 12.1 The Toro Company (TTC) 24.0 16.5 Deere & Company (DE) 26.8 16.6

Takeaway

At first glance, Titan International looks to be a compelling opportunity because of the recent growth the company has experienced and the low trading multiples that shares are going for. However, the picture is far more complicated than that. Financial performance has been very volatile for an extended timeframe. Although inflationary pressures and supply chain issues are likely here to stay for a time, it's highly unlikely that they represent a new normal. This means that the company is at an elevated risk of returning back to the kind of weakness that it experienced in prior years. If this does come to pass, shares go from looking attractively underpriced to expensive very quickly. Due to this uncertainty, and the weak track record of the business prior to 2021, I cannot help but be very cautious of this enterprise moving forward.