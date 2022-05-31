Solskin/DigitalVision via Getty Images

When it comes to the medical industry, there are countless different niche categories that investors can choose from to buy into. One well-established niche to consider involves the application of radiation to those who are sick. This narrows down the list of prospects rather considerably, one of them being a company called Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY). Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company had been exhibiting steady growth on its top line and improving fundamentals on the bottom line. The pandemic caused the company to take a step back, but financial results, at least on the top line, are showing signs of improvement today. Despite this, the track record the company has achieved in recent years is just not that great, and I see no reason to be overly optimistic that this might change.

Diagnosing Accuray

Accuray operates today as a radiation therapy company that focuses on developing, manufacturing, selling, and supporting solutions better designed to deliver radiation treatments for the end-users of its technologies. The company boasts a portfolio of innovative technologies. One example is what management calls CyberKnife. This platform is set up as a non-invasive treatment for both cancerous and non-cancerous tumors and other conditions that would benefit from radiation therapy. This technology uses what management calls a linear accelerator that is directly mounted on a robot that enables it to deliver high-energy X-rays or photons to specific areas of the body. Combined with real-time image guidance, this procedure allows precision treatment for customers who need it.

An alternative to the CyberKnife platform is what management calls its TomoTherapy platform. This utilizes image-guided radiation therapy and intensity-modulated radiation therapy that utilizes 3D image guidance in order to provide both personalized and precise radiotherapy cancer treatment. In addition to this, the company also has a technology called the Radixact System, which is considered a next-generation version of the TomoTherapy treatment that shapes radiation to the tumor in a way that hopes to spare normal, healthy tissue from being negatively affected by the treatment. The company also provides a wide array of other innovative solutions such as hypofractionation and adaptive radiation therapy. It also specializes in various software solutions that they intend to provide for integrated treatment planning and data management for all of its platforms.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

In the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, Accuray managed to achieve consistent, if modest, revenue growth. Between 2017 and 2019, for instance, revenue grew from $383.41 million to $418.79 million. But then, in 2020, revenue fell, declining to $382.93 million. Investors experienced a partial recovery in the company's 2021 fiscal year, with sales increasing to $396.29 million. However, it has not been until the present day, with the 2022 fiscal year now underway, that the prospect of a complete recovery for the business has become a reality. For the current fiscal year, management expects sales to come in at between $420 million and $430 million. For the first three quarters this year, growth has already been demonstrated. Revenue in this timeframe totaled $319.9 million. That represents an increase of 12.1% over the $285.4 million generated the same time one year earlier. But there is some trouble brewing on the horizon. Over the same period of time, backlog for the company actually decreased, falling from $610.8 million to $580.4 million. This comes amidst a weakening in net orders. In the year-to-date period, net orders totaled $124.5 million. That's down from $128.9 million last year. However, much of this weakness came in the latest quarter, with net orders of $43.5 million coming in far lower than the $62.8 million seen the same time period of 2021.

When it comes to the bottom line, things have been a bit more volatile. But the general trend has been favorable for shareholders. Between 2017 and 2019, the company's net loss narrowed from $29.6 million to $16.4 million. But then, in 2020, the company achieved a net profit of $3.8 million. Unfortunately, this was short-lived. Because in its 2021 fiscal year, the company reported a net loss of $6.3 million. Operating cash flow has been much less consistent. Its toughest year was in 2019 when the company lost $29.6 million in cash. However, by the 2021 fiscal year, the company saw some improvement, with a net inflow of cash in the amount of $38.5 million. More consistent has been EBITDA. According to management, this metric dropped from $20.4 million in 2017 to $17.09 million in 2018. Each year since then, this metric has risen, eventually hitting $38 million during the company's 2021 fiscal year.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

For the current fiscal year, things on the bottom line have not been so great. In the first three quarters, the company generated a loss of $1.9 million. This compares to the profit of $4.8 million the company generated the same time one year earlier. The firm went from generating $32.3 million in cash to only $2.2 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, cash flow would have risen, however, climbing from $23.7 million to $42.8 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA declined from $31.3 million to $17.7 million. When looking through the company's financials, it became clear that the decline in profitability was driven by a couple of factors. One was weaker service revenue growth relative to product revenue growth. Service margins are always higher than product margins. The other issue was that the company was affected by higher product costs driven by current global supply chain problems.

For the current fiscal year, management has provided some guidance for the bottom line. At present, they anticipate the company generating EBITDA of between $15 million and $20 million. The company's net loss should be between $7 million and $12 million, for a midpoint of $9.5 million. And it looks as though operating cash flow, at the midpoint, should be about $7.2 million. These numbers are all far worse than what the company achieved in 2021. EBITDA last year was $38 million and its net loss was $6.3 million. Meanwhile, operating cash flow was $38.5 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Taking these figures, we can effectively price the enterprise. Using forecasted figures, the company is trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 27.8, while the EV to EBITDA multiple stands at 16.1. If, instead, we were to use figures from its 2021 fiscal year, the company would look even cheaper. On a price to operating cash flow basis, it would be trading at a multiple of 5.2, while the EV to EBITDA approach would yield a multiple of 7.4. I tried to compare the company to multiple other players that are similar to it, but their financial figures were unreliable.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems to me as though Accuray is on the right path from a sales perspective, but I am worried about its bottom line. Looking at it from the perspective of its profitability, shares definitely look more expensive at this time. Having said that, this picture changes if we see a return to the profitability the company achieved in 2021. My only problem with relying on a return to that kind of profitability is that the company just does not have the kind of financial track record that would suggest this is a reasonable thing to expect. Yes, the overall trend for EBITDA may have been positive over the years, but that has not been the case for operating cash flow. Up until 2021, the trend for net income was looking better. But that doesn't change the fact that the company is now going onto its second year in a row where that picture will worsen. In all, I just don't see this as anything other than a mediocre prospect at this time and I believe that investors can likely find better opportunities out there.