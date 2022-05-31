primipil/iStock via Getty Images

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) sells a specialty line of hair care treatments including shampoos and conditioners. If you haven't been following the latest trends in beauty products, Olaplex has shaken up the industry in recent years through a string of Hollywood celebrity endorsements while also capturing a buzz on social media. The brand momentum helped launch the company's IPO in 2021 supported by impressive growth trends.

While shares of OLPX have been highly volatile this year amid the broader market selloff, we think the stock looks interesting at the current level nearly 20% below its IPO price and also down 40% from its peak valuation. The attraction here is a brand that has already proven it can compete with much larger players but is still in the early stages of its long-term potential. We are bullish on the stock which is well-positioned to benefit from several growth drivers and overall solid fundamentals.

Seeking Alpha

OLPX Earnings Recap

The company reported its Q1 earnings on May 11th with non-GAAP EPS of $0.13, which was $0.02 ahead of expectation and up 44% year-over-year. Net sales this quarter reached $186 million, an increase of 58% y/y and well above the estimates closer to $170 million.

The story this quarter was the impact of higher spending and expenses to support the company's expanding scale. SG&A nearly doubled from the same period last year which ended up being reflected in lower margins including the adjusted EBITDA margin at 67.9, down from 72.6% in Q1 2021. Nevertheless, the takeaway is that the top-line growth has driven a strong increase in earnings which is a trend expected to continue.

source: company IR

A big development has been the launch of Olaplex products at Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) stores and online, the largest specialty beauty retailer in the United States. Separately, Olaplex also expanded distribution at "Sephora" sections located within the Kohl's Corp. (KSS) department stores. The result is that the "Specialty Retail" segment within total revenues was a growth driver in Q1 with sales up 103% y/y to $64 million and now representing 35% of the net total.

The core "Professional" segment which refers to distribution from hair salons has also been strong, with sales up 63% y/y in Q1 to $77 million and representing 41% of the total. Notably, the company offers a loyalty program that works as an incentive for stylists while also making recurring orders easy. Finally, the smaller direct-to-consumer segment also contributed to growth with sales climbing 15% y/y to $45 million.

Overall, management highlights omnichannel distribution as synergistic and reinforcing to the business model. In essence, some customers may be introduced to Olaplex through a professional stylist and end up buying the product at a specialty retailer followed by additional purchases of the full lineup of products directly from the company website. The emphasis is on the 'hair bonding' category and multi-step treatment regimen that makes Olaplex unique.

source: company IR

In terms of guidance, the company is reaffirming its 2022 targets previously announced with the Q4 results. Olaplex expects full-year net sales between $796 and $826 million, representing a 36% y/y increase over 2021 at the midpoint. The guidance for adjusted net income between $363 and $379 million, approximately 35% higher than 2021, considers a roughly flat profit margin against the higher spending as a continuation of the Q1 trends.

The company ended the quarter with $143 million of cash and cash equivalents against $658 million in long-term debt. Considering the adjusted EBITDA target for 2022 around $515 million, we calculate a net debt to an adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio of 1x, which we believe is well supported by underlying cash flows.

source: company IR

Is Olaplex a Good Long-Term Investment?

The strength of Olaplex starts with its high quality and differentiated products that have built a loyal following of customers. Part of the rapid success is the company's ability to leverage social media platforms helping the company expand its global reach. Users share their experiences, and photos of the results, which work as a form of free organic advertising. Management explains that Olaplex is the number one haircare brand in terms of earned media value which considers the value of online exposure.

source: company IR

The bullish case for the stock is that consumers trying the product for the first time can evolve into lifetime customers with repeat purchases representing a growth runway. The potential for the company to expand into related areas of beauty products, including body lotions and facial cremes, adds upside to the long-term outlook. We see the company transforming into a diversified global beauty and cosmetics giant over the next decade, taking market share from larger and more established peers.

According to consensus estimates, the market forecasts of 2022 revenue growth at 38% and EPS of $0.55, up 37% over 2021, are both within the range of management's guidance. Looking ahead, the market expects revenue growth to average 26% for each of the next 2 years while EPS is closer to 23%. We believe these estimates are achievable with the latest Q1 results providing a road map for how the company's growth builds on itself across the various distribution channels.

Seeking Alpha

As it relates to valuation, OLPX is trading at a forward P/E of 32x, which narrows down to 21x by 2024 based on the current consensus estimates. Again, this is in the context of 58% y/y revenue and 44% EPS growth this past quarter with an outlook for earnings to nearly double over the next two years from 2021 levels. In other words, while OLPX trades at a lofty valuation, the premium is justified considering the positives including the brand strength and financial trends.

We note a couple of "beauty industry" comparables. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) stands out as a global leader focusing on cosmetics but also covering a line of hair products. EL is an industry benchmark with a market cap of nearly $90 billion compared to OLPX at $11 billion. In this case, EL trades at a premium to OLPX with a forward P/E ratio of 35x even though the company grew sales less than 10% y/y in the last quarter. Indeed, with a group of peers like Ulta Beauty, Inc. and e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF), OLPX is growing significantly faster than the group. By this measure, we argue that OLPX is undervalued given its stronger momentum.

Data by YCharts

Is OLPX a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

There's a lot to like about Olaplex. This is a company that is on track to approach $1 billion in annual sales by next year, checking off all the boxes of what makes a high-quality growth stock. The current level of profitability and segment leadership support a positive long-term outlook.

We rate OLPX as a buy with a price target for the year ahead at $25.00, which corresponds to the IPO debut price and a forward P/E of 45x on the current consensus 2022 EPS. Our thinking here is that there is room for the company to outperform expectations over the next few quarters supported by the expanding distribution channels that can add momentum to the stock. Longer-term, new product launches and expansion into new international markets can send shares even higher as earnings evolve.

The main risk here to consider is a scenario where the product base loses market traction. Any signs Olaplex is failing to keep customers as repeat buyers or signs competitors are receiving more engagement in the category would likely force a reassessment of the growth outlook. Weaker than expected results would open the door for the stock to sell-off.