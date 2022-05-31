Mercedes-Benz: Industry Premium Arguably Justified

Summary

  • Mercedes-Benz Group is a leading car company from Germany. With annual revenues >$170 billion, Mercedes-Benz is ranked as the world's third biggest automotive company.
  • Over the past few years, Mercedes-Benz has been quite successful in repositioning its passenger vehicles in the luxury class.
  • Mercedes-Benz's fundamentals are strong and are arguably quite defensible in an economic downturn due to the company's premium industry positioning.
  • I value Mercedes based on the residual earnings framework anchored on analyst EPS consensus estimates and calculate a fair implied share price of $104.58/share.
After giving a Buy recommendation to Stellantis (STLA) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), I have been asked to also cover Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCPK:DDAIF)—which I will do with great pleasure. The argument for Mercedes-Benz is very similar to the argument made for other automakers: the company appears materially undervalued based on accounting fundamentals. But Mercedes-Benz requires investors to pay an industry premium since the company offers a slight advantage: As Mercedes is increasingly focusing on the luxury auto segment, the company's margins are more defensible and earnings power less reliant on volume. I value Mercedes based on the residual earnings framework anchored on analyst EPS consensus estimates and calculate a fair implied share price of $104.58/share.

About Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz Group is a leading car company from Germany. With annual revenues >$170 billion, Mercedes-Benz is ranked as the world's third biggest automotive company, making passenger cars, vans, and commercial vehicles such as transport trucks and buses. In addition, Mercedes-Benz also operates a financial service arm and has partnered with BMW AG (OTCPK:BMWYY) to venture into multiple smart mobility solutions such as SHARE NOW and FREE NOW. For reference, SHARE NOW is one of the world's largest car-sharing services with over 20,000 vehicles in over 30 cities. FREE NOW is a ride-hailing service similar to Uber.

Mercedes-Benz operates four segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Trucks & Buses and Daimler Mobility. Notably, Mercedes-Benz Cars and Vans combined account for >60% of the group’s revenues and Daimler Trucks & Buses is about 20% of sales. Geographically, Europe is the company’s biggest market with more than 40% of sales, followed by North America with 30% and the Asia/Pacific with approximately 25%.

Over the past few years, Mercedes-Benz has been quite successful in repositioning its passenger vehicles in the luxury class. That said, if investors expect an economic downturn and slowing consumer sentiment, Mercedes-Benz might be well positioned to perform, offsetting cost inflation and sustaining earnings power on lower volume. Investors should also take note of Mercedes-Benz push into mass-market mobility. Notably, in early 2020 Mercedes-Benz AG and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group announced to form a joint 50/50 venture for the development and commercialization of the auto brand Smart.

Mercedez-Benz Strategy

Mercedes-Benz Investor Presentation

Financials

Mercedes-Benz has enjoyed a strong financial year 2021. The company recorded revenues of $120.6 billion, representing an increase of 4.7% year-over-year. Earnings from continuous operations were $12.5 billion and net-income, including a one-time non-operational gain of $14.1 billion, was $25 billion, or $24.84/share. Cash provided from operations was $29 billion.

Mercedes-Benz closed the year with $38 billion of cash and cash equivalents and $150 billion of total debt. Personally, I find Mercedes-Benz’ debt position quite alarming and as interest rates are rising, I assume the debt burden will add significant headwinds to earnings. Most notably, Mercedes-Benz leverage ratio. Total Debt/EBIT at 9.2 is significantly higher than the same ratio for Stellantis at 2.3.

Analyst consensus estimates that Mercedes-Benz will grow revenues at 5% CAGR until 2025. Respectively, earnings for 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 are estimated at 12, 12.5, $12.82 and $13.14. I feel these estimates are very reasonable.

Mercedes Benz Financials

Mercedes-Benz Investor Presentation

Valuation

Similar to my valuation of Volkswagen and Stellantis, I propose to use the same valuation method to aid comparison and anchor on the parallel assumptions. That said, I have constructed a Residual Earnings framework based on the analyst consensus forecast for EPS 'till 2025, a WACC of 10% and a TV growth rate equal to zero. The effective cost of capital for Mercedes-Benz is considerably below 10%, but I think an adjustment towards 10% reflects the company's high debt exposure and competitive business environment. Furthermore, the long-term growth assumption equal to zero is very cautious, but in my opinion it pays to be conservative when looking at valuations.

Based on the above assumptions, my valuation estimates a fair share price of $104.58/share, implying approximately 50% upside potential based on accounting fundamentals.

Mercedez Banz Valuation

Analyst Consensus; Author's Calculation

If investors might want to consider a different scenario, I have also enclosed a sensitivity analysis based on varying WACC and TV growth combination. For reference, red cells imply an overvaluation, while green cells imply an undervaluation as compared to Mercedes-Benz's current valuation. Most notably, all tested combinations imply an undervaluation.

Mercedez-Benz Valuation Sensitivity Table

Analyst Consensus; Author's Calculation

Risks

As for other auto OEMs, similar downside risks apply to Mercedes-Benz: 1) slowing consumer confidence globally, and especially Europe, due to inflation outpacing wage growth; 2) geopolitical risks including the Ukraine war and Stellantis' exposure to China add to business uncertainty; 3) supply-chain challenges including semiconductor shortages, which could become even more challenging due to the COVID-19 lockdowns in China; 4) higher than expected CAPEX and R&D investments in order to realize the strategic repositioning towards an electric mobility provider; 5) timid EV adoption due to concerns about the EV technology and charging infrastructure build-up; 6) macroeconomic uncertainty relating to the monetary policy actions of the ECB and actions of the European/German government against Russia; 7) increasing competition with other premium brands such as Tesla (TSLA), Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY) or BMW could impact Mercedes-Benz pricing power more than expected.

Conclusion

Mercedes-Benz appears undervalued, although considerably less than Volkswagen and Stellantis. However, I do believe the industry premium is justified, since Mercedes-Benz luxury positioning appears less vulnerable to an economic downturn. Moreover, investors might want to appreciate that the implied fair case target price of $104.58/share still implies very attractive upside potential of 50%. I conclude with a Buy recommendation.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: not financial advise

