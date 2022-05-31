Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

The first five months of the year have been tough ones for SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) and other fintech companies. Shares of SoFi are down 52% in 2022 as investors became more wary of the fintech sector due to deteriorating growth prospects in a post-pandemic world. SoFi is not the only fintech that is looking at steep losses this year, however: PayPal's (PYPL) shares are down 55% year to date and Upstart (UPST) has seen a 67% valuation decline. Taking advantage of the decline, SoFi’s CEO has purchased shares of SoFi throughout the correction period, with purchases accelerating in May. I believe investors should pay attention to these smart money flows!

SoFi has some short-term problems

Shares of SoFi dropped to an all-time low of $4.82 in May. SoFi represented deep value for me during the last down-leg because it seemed to me that SoFi was unfairly punished for the extension of the Federal Student Loan Payment Moratorium in April.

SoFi’s problems, from the market’s point of view, are two-fold.

The first problem is that SoFi’s post-pandemic growth is decelerating, which has raised valuation concerns. SoFi, in absolute numbers, had a great first quarter in which the company on-boarded 408 thousand new members. It was the third-largest quarterly increase in new members in SoFi’s history. However, in relative numbers, SoFi’s growth has started to moderate and the market has grown more cautious in 2022 because of it: The fintech saw its member base grow 70% in Q1’22, which was the slowest growth rate in two years. SoFi ended the last quarter with 3.87M customers in its ecosystem and although member growth is slowing, SoFi could add approximately a million new accounts to its platform by the end of the year.

The second problem for SoFi, again from an investor point of view, was that the unexpected extension of the Federal Student Loan Payment Moratorium resulted in SoFi lowering its guidance for FY 2022. In April, SoFi cut net revenue guidance for the current year from $1.57B to $1.47B and adjusted EBITDA guidance from $180M to $100M. In May, SoFi slightly increased its outlook for FY 2022 to $1.50-1.51B for net revenues and $100-105M for adjusted EBITDA.

Student loans are big business for SoFi: The fintech originated close to $1.0B in student loans in the last quarter which calculates to a 30% origination share. In FY 2021, SoFi originated $4.3B in student loans (34% origination share).

SoFi

The CEO is buying

The most recent down-leg in shares of SoFi has been exploited by SoFi’s CEO, Anthony Noto, who purchased shares aggressively in the March to May period, which is when concerns over SoFi’s revenue and earnings prospects -- related to the extension of the Federal Student Loan Payment Moratorium -- reached a peak. Between March and May, SoFi’s shares skidded from $11.96 (opening price March 1, 2022) to $7.55 (closing price May 27, 2022), showing a decline of 37%. In May, shares of SoFi dropped as low as $4.82, at which point shares showed a negative return of 60%.

SoFi’s CEO purchased shares between $6.50 -- purchase volume of 39 thousand shares on May 13 -- and $9.96 -- purchase volume of 15 thousand shares on March 4 -- resulting in a total spend of $2M. Share block purchases also increased in May, relative to March, with the average block size doubling to about 30 thousand shares per transaction.

Yahoo

In the last twelve months, insiders have been net buyers of SoFi’s shares...

Tipranks

At the same time, SoFi’s short interest has surged during the last down-leg. About 143M shares, or about 16% of shares, have been sold short in May. The recent increase in SoFi's valuation may have resulted in some of those short positions getting dissolved.

Data by YCharts

Risks with SoFi

SoFi’s commercial risks chiefly relate to another extension of the Federal Student Loan Payment Moratorium at the end of August. A renewed extension could result in SoFi lowering its net revenue and earnings guidance again, which could potentially have negative short-term effects on the valuation of the fintech's shares. Slowing post-pandemic top line growth may also be an issue for SoFi in the short term as investors re-calibrate their earnings expectations.

Final thoughts

SoFi’s CEO has leaned into the fear in recent months and purchased a ton of the fintech’s shares at deeply discounted prices. Also, the CEO bought larger share blocks in May which is when SoFi’s shares reached a bottom. The purchases show fintech investors reeling from SoFi losses that the CEO has a high degree of confidence in SoFi’s long-term growth prospects and that he sees the exaggerated dip as a buying opportunity!