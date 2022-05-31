Funtay/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is an onshore oil and gas company. According to Devon's sensitivities estimates, the stock is priced at less than 7x free cash flow. Meanwhile, Devon has a capital return program of approximately 8.9% yield via dividends and share repurchases.

While I argue that Devon Energy is a compelling investment opportunity, I would like to see Devon be slightly less aggressive with paying down its debt and more aggressive in returning capital to shareholders.

Moreover, I argue that energy companies with very clear shareholder return programs are the stocks that the market is rewarding the most.

In sum, while I am bullish on this name, I'm hopeful that management could improve its capital allocation policy.

Why Devon Energy? Why Now?

On the surface, the bull case for Devon Energy is straightforward. With oil prices slightly higher than $115 WTI, Devon Energy is going to make a significant amount of free cash flow in 2022.

For its part, Devon Energy has what it contends is an attractive capital return program.

Devon Energy has a fixed-plus-variable dividend payout of $1.27, which annualizes at 6.7%. It also has approximately $1.1 billion left on its $2 billion share repurchase program. Altogether, this capital return amounts to approximately an 8.9% yield at current prices.

And this leads me to discuss Devon's capital allocation priorities.

Devon Energy has signaled its ambition to repurchase significant amounts of debt. During the earnings call, management said:

The next step in our debt reduction plan is to fully retire the $390 million of 2027 notes that become callable in October of this year. We will have the opportunity to retire another $600 million of debt in 2023 with a call of our 2028 notes in June followed by the maturity of another note in August.

And this makes little sense. Why repurchase 2027 notes that carry a 7.5% coupon when your stock has a free cash flow yield of at least 16%? In fact, the vast majority of the 2027 notes have a coupon of 5.85%, which makes the upside from paying down these notes even less attractive.

Being so aggressive in paying down debt when one is so bullish on the oil environment seems a little too risk-averse.

What's more, as of Q1 2022, Devon's net debt to EBITDA was already 0.6x. I personally believe that Devon has little need to be so aggressive in paying down its debt. Accordingly, Devon Energy could set out a clearer capital allocation policy.

Clear Capital Allocation Policy?

I have followed enough oil and gas companies to know that investors are rewarding the most the companies that have a very clear capital allocation strategy.

Companies that are returning capital without crystal clear capital return mandates are not getting rewarded as significantly.

To illustrate my point, consider the following chart:

Marathon Oil (MRO) has a capital allocation policy with little ambiguity.

I've discussed Marathon Oil here. At least 40% of cash flow to return to shareholders. You can look at the price of WTI and make some estimates as to your capital return. Simple.

And you can push back and charge that Marathon Oil is a higher beta stock, therefore it will do better in a bull period. But I can assure you that's not the case.

Even outside of oil and gas, to other energy and commodities, companies that have a clear mandate are getting better rewarded.

Here's another example, within oil and gas, Suncor Energy (SU). In fact, in the case of Suncor, the business had such a poor capital allocation strategy that investors were positively disregarding its full potential.

This led Elliott, the activist shareholders, to take a position with that purpose. To clarify and improve the capital allocation strategy.

Yet, all these oil and gas businesses have some commonalities. Most analysts following this sector are expecting that oil prices are going to retrace lower in H2 2022. And that things fall off a cliff in 2023.

And while I make no claim to profess to have any powers to see the future, what I do know is that people honestly believed just over a month ago that the oil supply shock that got oil to $120 WTI was a one-off event that would quickly dissipate.

In fact, I've heard investors arguing that they won't touch energy stocks because oil prices will rapidly swing lower in 2023 as EVs start to hit the road en masse. These ideas are just so wild. It's like, just look at a map of the world!

From China to India to Africa, there are billions of people that need oil, for everything.

My argument goes further, just because oil companies have seen their share prices move higher, it's difficult to argue that these companies are being priced at an expensive valuation. Something we'll discuss next.

DVN Stock Valuation - Less than 7x Free Cash Flow

If we assume that oil prices stay around $100 over the next twelve months, this puts Devon Energy priced at around 7x free cash flow.

Now, here's the thing, as I look far and wide to other sectors, particularly in tech, there are no significant companies that are priced at anything below 20x free cash flows once we factor in management's stock-based compensation.

And haven't we learned anything over the past 12 months, that investing in tech can also be highly volatile? In fact, 12 months ago, everyone investing in tech was a buy-and-hold forever investor.

Right now, investors are just happy that the bulk of the earnings season is behind them. Nobody wants to embrace another Netflix (NFLX), Upstart (UPST), or Snap (SNAP) experience.

The Bottom Line

There's no denying that commodity companies have come up materially in the past year. Particularly, in the past 6 months. But that's as far as the bear thesis goes.

Similarly, many investors argue that tech companies are down plus 65% from their highs, in countless cases, therefore that space has to be undervalued.

While I make no argument either way, what I will say is that looking back tells you nothing about the company's prospects ahead.

For now, the market is still playing with the strategy that worked so well in the past decade. Stay long tech and avoid commodity companies. But what if the geopolitical risks, high energy prices, and high inflation persist for longer than we imagine? What then?

I don't know the answer to that question. But to me, paying single-digits for a commodity company is a superior bet than paying approximately 30x free cash flow for a tech company, once we factor in stock-based compensation.

With the commodity company, the risks are in your face. Everyone knows the risk. Oil prices at some point will suffer from demand destruction. In other areas of the market, it's the opposite, the risks are still there, but they are hidden, yet bubbling away.