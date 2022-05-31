Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

Driving Growth and Prosperity

Much of the growth and prosperity enjoyed by Western nations over the last 60+ years can be attributed to the gains in productivity. These productivity gains have been driven in large part by advances in computing and processing power. These advances in computing and processing power in turn have been propelled throughout the decades by the ability to place ever increasing numbers of transistors on wafers to create increasingly more powerful microchips. Back in 1965, former Fairchild Semiconductor engineer and Intel (INTC) cofounder Gordon Moore, predicted that the processing power of microchips would double about every year. By 1975, this prediction was mostly correct, but Moore amended the prediction moving forward to more like doubling every 18 or so months.

This prediction has held for nearly 50 years, with some industry observers believing the trend has already ended (Moore's Law Is Dead. Now What?). Others believe that we are just at the tail end now and will be at the limit within the next few years (We're not prepared for the end of Moore's Law).

This limit to placing a greater number of transistors on wafers per fixed area is caused by certain physical limitations. The size of the transistors is approaching the size of atoms, a natural barrier to continued progress, while electrons do not always behave as intended and can “wander” where they shouldn’t be (Heisenberg’s Uncertainty Principle). These limitations will spell the end of Moore’s law in the near future, if they haven’t already. Furthermore, the cost of R&D to support Moore’s law with conventional chip making techniques has also grown exponentially in recent years, making it a less attractive endeavor for many companies.

The bad news is that new technologies that could help drive future productivity gains and economic growth are not quite ready for mass production and adoption. The good news is there are several strong candidates for alternatives. What is also potentially good news is the ability to eke out more processing power/speed through the use of specialized chips. Think chips developed by NVIDIA (NVDA) specifically for graphics.

For an all-purpose chip for general processing, that is in the works through experimenting with new materials and architectures, but isn’t quite where we need it yet. This will require specialized architecture of processing through wider use of GPUs (graphics processing units) and TPUs (tensor processing units) that are better adapted to certain algorithms. There are numerous start-ups developing these products and manufacturing processes, with some of the companies with the brightest prospects recently acquired by mega cap tech names. For example, Microsoft (MSFT) has backed Graphcore, a UK-based company that is developing what it calls the Graphcore IPU (Intelligence Processing Unit), a 3D wafer-on-wafer configuration for AI infrastructure and machine intelligence applications. Intel purchased Habana Labs for $2 billion at the end of 2019. Habana develops AI processors with the goal of driving processing performance exponentially above level currently attainable. Furthermore, Alphabet (GOOGL) has also introduced its own design and use of TPUs in an effort to advance AI.

Gaining Exposure

The most direct approach to investing in this evolving space is owning the names listed directly above. With any changes to a critical piece of technological infrastructure, there is much uncertainty. While the names listed above might be leaders given their exposure and investments in what is currently available, It is likely that numerous alternatives arise over time. While these alternatives will be created by start-ups, when, where, and how cannot be predicted, as is their ability to manufacture breakthrough technology on a mass scale. Furthermore, start-ups with promising technology are often gobbled up by large incumbents with deep pockets.

An enhanced indexing approach might be a better option for long-term investors that want to limit idiosyncratic risks while maintaining healthy exposure to the space. Probably the most widely known ETF in the semiconductor space is the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) that holds a relatively concentrated portfolio of 25 stocks located around the world, but excludes names like Microsoft and Alphabet as they are not classified as semiconductor businesses. The ETF could be paired with the individual names to ensure exposure. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.35% and is allocated approximately 78% to the U.S. and 22% rest of the world. BlackRock’s (BLK) iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) offers a similar portfolio of 30 names for an expense ratio of 0.43%, but again excludes Microsoft and Alphabet. For a slightly more diversified option with a greater focus on mid and small cap names, the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) holds 40 stocks and has an expense ratio of 0.35%.

Alternatives driven by investments in the metaverse by Meta (FB) and advances in AI and machine learning can change the trajectory of the industry quickly, leaving some players on the wrong path. The winners are difficult to predict within the development of field-programmable gate arrays (FPGA), for example. This is hardware that can be programmed/reprogrammed after it is manufactured. Limited forms of this technology are already in use by Intel and Microsoft in their data centers, a rapidly growing business segment. Quantum computing is another interesting area of research. Our current computers operate linearly, completing one calculation after another. However, quantum computing would potentially allow processes to completed in parallel, greatly increasing processing power, speed, and efficiency. Unfortunately, we are not quite at the point where quantum computers are ready for large-scale manufacturing and distribution. Microsoft and Alphabet, as well as IBM (IBM) are some of the largest leaders in the space, joined by numerous smaller publicly traded firms Rigetti (RGTI) and IonQ (IONQ).

Given the downturn in cryptocurrencies and associated “assets”, the future of developing technologies related to that space, including application-specific integrated circuits (ASIC), used in cryptocurrency mining, is uncertain

Final Thoughts

Other alternatives including spintronics and optical computing are still in research stage and do not have wide adoption or use currently. Also, the use of materials other than silicon is being researched; compounded semiconductors combine at least two elements. Elements being researched include gallium, nitrogen, germanium (combined with silicon to create graphene). There is a lot to be learned about these new and exciting efforts, and I am optimistic in the future of productivity and advances in technology as a result. That said, this topic is too large to be covered completely within a single article. It is also probably too early to determine who the breakout winners will be, but certainly an area to keep a close watch on. I look forward to your feedback in the comment section below.