My article in November highlighted the strength of the market offering from Sony (NYSE:SONY). As with all companies, its stock price has of course been hit by the market meltdown. It has however been less badly affected than most. News about what Sony has been doing has in fact been very positive since November and during the market fall.

My article detailed the strength of the markets in which Sony is engaged, and their strategic positions in these market sectors. Play Station, Gaming, Music, Pictures, Image Sensors, and semiconductors are growth markets. Sony has the conglomerate strength of vertical integration to take advantage of them. Their new product development areas show promise.

It is quite likely that the bear market for stocks will continue for some time in the context of a recession and high inflation. That is not a good background for stocks. Trying to time the market at any time is usually a fool's errand. In general, though the Sony product range is more recession proof than most.

The company is well placed for whenever an individual investor wants to dip their toe in the water again. The positive vibe from the company is shown by the wide-reaching investments and plans the company has already put into place this year. Sony management appear to see 2022 as a growth opportunity. This was reinforced by the Q4 analyst call comments.

Sony Q4 Earnings Results

These exceeded analyst estimates and company forecasts yet again.

The figures show how the company is operating strongly on almost every metric despite the macro-economic problems. This is illustrated below:

Valuations remain very sound. For example:

PE/GAAP = 15.24.

Price to Book = 1.86.

EV to Sales = 1.58.

Gross profit margin = 27.22%

EBIT Margin = 11.17%

Division by division the company is flourishing after the re-organization of previous years. This is illustrated below:

Video games and Pictures, led by the Spider-Man franchise, were the biggest new driving force last year.

For the 3 months up to 31/3/2022, net income was $852.5 million on revenue of $17.4 billion with per share net earnings of $0.68. Over 2 million PS5 consoles were sold and 70.5 million games. The company was optimistic looking forward. It is likely to get a further earnings boost from the weak yen as the majority of its earnings come from outside Japan. 45% of revenue comes from the USA and Europe.

Music has also been flourishing, driven particularly by music streaming. In general music is a booming secular growth market and Sony is at the forefront of streaming and of music publishing.

Sony Forecasts for 2022

At the earnings presentation Sony remained optimistic for the coming year. The company has a history of cautious forecasts and exceeding those forecasts.

The imaging solutions division is something of a hidden jewel in the crown. At the analyst call Management was very optimistic with growth to accelerate this year especially on the back of higher value products. It looks set to produce stronger results as per the detail below:

It looks to out-perform all divisions proportionally with the exception of Gaming. My previous article detailed the strengths and the short-term caps on revenue growth.

Games & Network Services

Along with Entertainment Technology & Services, these will remain at the forefront of the company's growth and earnings. Sony's strong vertical integration leaves it very well positioned. Its conglomerate status provides some earnings stability. Although nothing is recession proof at a time when the macro economy in 2022 looks troubling, this sector should hold up better than most.

The new Sony PS VR2 was showcased early this year. Its revenue impact may however be affected by the worldwide semiconductor chips shortage. However, the PS5 is selling well this year. In general in the market video game sales have been declining this year whilst console sales have been mixed. Console sales have been dependent more on product availability rather than consumer demand sentiment.

At a recent investor briefing, Sony emphasised they would be focusing more on making games available on PCs and on mobile rather than just on consoles. They expected the proportion of this to increase from 25% now to 50% by 2025. At the same time, they announced plans to greatly increase PS5 production capacity.

A new gaming subscription service is set to be launched. This will start in June and offer 3 different levels of subscription. There will be over 700 games titles. It is seen as competing with the "Game Pass" service of Microsoft (NYSE:MSFT) and the "Switch Online" service of Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY).

The company has bought boutique gaming company Haven Studios which looks positive. Haven is responsible for hit franchises such as "Assassin's Creed" and "Watch Dogs".

It has invested further in independent game maker Bungie. They are responsible for the "Halo" and "Destiny" game franchises. This could well be a further cash cow for the company.

Sony is however growing this side of its business mainly through organic growth and the superiority of the PS5 product. Microsoft has been trying to buy growth through large-scale purchases such as that of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI). Long-term I prefer the Sony approach.

Pictures

This division had a huge turnaround last year with the Spider-Man franchise at the forefront. COVID had come at a bad time just as the previously sleepy division had shown rich promise.

Last year this promise got fulfilled and 2022 should be good as well. The division will not be able to maintain the rapid ascent of last year from the Spider-Man franchise. The company forecast shows this. It does have a promising list of movies coming up though. It topped the box office in March with "Morbius" which earned over $90 million worldwide in its opening week. At the analyst call Management also stressed they expected media network revenue to be strong this year.

A great vertical integration strength comes with characters and franchises in the Pictures division being extended back and forth with the gaming division. This is boosted further by the huge subscriber base PS has given Sony. They can feed new products to consumers in the same way as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) does with its iPhone base.

New Product Areas

* There has been much talk of the "Metaverse", even if many find it difficult to understand what the word really means. At a recent conference though the company highlighted the promise it saw in this through its combination of strengths in video games, movies and anime. The latter is yet another secular growth area in which the company is a leading player.

This was part of the reason why they invested further with another $1 billion in Epic Games recently. Epic are the creators of "Fortnite". Sony's investment in the company was matched by a similar stake from The Lego Group. Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) remains the biggest investor in Epic with about a 40% stake. These companies represent a strong Metaverse play.

* There has been much talk of Sony becoming engaged in the EV market. CES 2022 in Las Vegas showed the debut of the Sony VISION-S EV. This is the latest in a line of EV prototypes. Personally, I doubt Sony will become a mass EV producer. Currently they are working with contract auto manufacturer Magna from Canada. Earlier this year they also signed an MOU with Honda ((HMC)(OTCPK:HNDAF)) aiming to get a product on the road by 2025.

They may have good revenue opportunities in EV car peripherals, especially through their expertise in image sensors and autonomy. If and when cars mutate into being mobile entertainment and information services, then Sony would be very well placed with all its integrated strengths and expertise.

Other promising new product areas include robots and drones. I have previously written on these.

Conclusion

Sony has excellent secular growth and is very well vertically integrated. This should enable it to continue to out-perform the market even if the macro economy continues to look bad. Their strong Finance and Insurance divisions give added stability and management of risk in a period of low growth or recession. The company is generally benefiting from the weakness of the yen. Only about 35% of the company's revenues are from Japan.

The investments by the company and the new directions it is taking already in 2022 are a very positive sign in my opinion. Sony seems unusually bullish about this year and next.

The company has organic growth. It can expand further through pinpointed investments from its cash hoard.

For me it continues to be a long-term Buy & Hold. Its 5-year return is 158%. This is a high number for an established and relatively safe investment. Individual investors must decide on timing as to the market as a whole.