Expected Sixth Lévy Flight Of 2022 Arrives For The S&P 500
Summary
- The final week of May 2022 saw the S&P 500 (Index: SPX) deliver the index's sixth Lévy flight event of the year. In doing that, the index rose 6.6% from where it ended the previous week.
- The week-over-week increase breaks what had been the worst start for the S&P 500 for any year since 1939.
- The move came as investors shifted their forward-looking attention away from 2022-Q2 toward 2022-Q3.
The move came as investors shifted their forward-looking attention away from 2022-Q2 toward 2022-Q3. This shift has been expected since investors drew in their focus on 2022-Q2 back on May 5, 2022. Here's what the shift in the time horizon of investors looks like on the latest update to the dividend futures-based model's alternative futures chart:
The news that prompted the shift were the May 23, 2022 comments by Atlanta Fed President suggesting the Federal Reserve would pause its planned rate hikes after September 2022 (2022-Q3). Such a pause would be needed should the economy slow faster than the Fed desires as it tries to slow inflation, so Bostic's comments effectively closed the door on the possibility of the Fed announcing a three-quarter point rate hike in 2022-Q2. His comments then combined with other news during the remainder of the week to redirect investors to reset their forward-looking attention onto 2022-Q3 as the period of interest to focus upon next.
All that was left was a short-squeeze to provide the mechanism by which the large upward move in stock prices would take place. Here, a number of unlucky hedge fund managers were happy to fuel what became the S&P 500's sixth Lévy flight event of 2022.
We don't often call our shots, so let's recap the key part of last week's edition of our S&P 500 chaos series, where we did just that:
... the clock is ticking down for how long investors can continue to fix their focus on 2022-Q2, which points to a potential investing opportunity that will exist until their forward-looking attention does shift to another point of time in the future in what will be the stock market's next Lévy flight event.
The lowest-risk part of that specific investing opportunity is now gone, but there's still some upside remaining. Provided, of course, that investor expectations for dividends in future quarters don't erode, which would coincide with the U.S. economy becoming so pinched by inflation and the Fed's attempts to rein it in that it falls into recession.
We did mention that investors were influenced by other news during the week. Here's our summary of the market-moving headlines that made up the random onset of news that investors continuously absorb:
Monday, May 23, 2022
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed minions meet the new boss, same as the old boss; start getting cold feet about rate hikes:
- Bigger trouble, stimulus developing in China:
- ECB minions say they're thinking about hiking rates later in 2022:
- Eurozone minions thinking about stopping doing so much stimulus:
- Wall Street rallies on back of big tech, banks
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed minions starting to get cold feet on rate hikes:
- Bigger trouble developing in China, United Kingdom:
- Positive signs in the eurozone:
- S&P 500, Nasdaq slide as weak economic data, dire outlooks stoke recession fears
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed minions deliver no surprises:
- Bigger trouble developing everywhere?
- Bigger stimulus developing in China:
- Central bank minions taking actions to address inflation:
- New Zealand raises cash rate 50 bps, signals a lot more to come
- Japan govt to urge BOJ to meet inflation goal sustainably - draft
- S.Africa's central bank flags inflation as major risk to domestic financial system
- Swiss National Bank chairman says global monetary policy moving into tightening phase - magazine
- Wall Street climbs after Fed minutes meet expectations
Thursday, May 26, 2022
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed minions see diminishing role for U.S. dollar as global reserve currency; are expected to pause rate hikes after September 2022:
- Bigger trouble, stimulus developing in China:
- BOJ minions provide first indication they might not continue stimulus indefinitely:
- BOK minions act to hike rates to combat inflation:
- Wall Street surges on upbeat retail guidance, easing Fed fears
Friday, May 27, 2022
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Signs that Fed minions won't hike rates as much as previously expected shift investor focus to 2022-Q3:
- Bigger trouble developing in China:
- China's industrial profits slump in April as COVID curbs squeeze firms
- Japan Apr factory output seen posting first fall in 3 months on China lockdown - Reuters poll
- China punishes local officials for falsifying economic data
- Shanghai takes baby steps towards ending COVID lockdown
- China's lending policy could trigger new debt crisis - Germany's Scholz
- Wall Street rallies to end longest weekly losing streak in decades
The CME Group's FedWatch Tool is now projecting half-point increases in the Federal Funds Rate after the Fed meets in June (2022-Q2) and July (2022-Q3), followed by quarter-point increases at six-week intervals through February 2023, topping out at 2.75-3.00%.
The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool projects real GDP growth of 1.9% in 2022-Q2, down from last week's projection of 2.4%.
