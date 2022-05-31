filadendron/E+ via Getty Images

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) is a small cap stock that doesn't get talked about much on Seeking Alpha. However, that doesn't mean investors cannot achieve a massive ROI by holding the stock and taking on a bit of risk.

In this article, I want to point out an excellent arbitrage play that could explore leading up to Juneteenth (June 19), which marks the date when slavery was officially ended in Texas.

In 2021, President Joe Biden made Juneteenth an official federal holiday for the first time ever and I expect many Americans to celebrate June 19th 2022 with plenty of excitement and joy.

While America doesn't have the prettiest past history, I still believe the United States is the greatest country on the earth and that's my opinion after visiting and living in over a dozen countries throughout Central America, South America, Europe, and Asia over the past 12 years.

In this article, I will share why I'm holding UONE shares leading up to June 19th and why UONE stock could soar on increased volume and Juneteenth hype.

Urban One Business Overview

Urban One is a diversified media company that reaches 82% of Black American households with its radio, TV, and cable business.

The company owns or operates 56 radio stations, a television network called TV One that reaches more than 59 million American households, and a digital media network called One Digital that consists of popular websites such as Bossip and News One. Urban One also owns a minority stake in MGM National Harbor, a gaming resort located in Maryland.

The company made a glorious turnaround since the pandemic and posted a breakout Q1 2022 report with $122 million in quarterly revenue (Up 22% YoY) along with $16.4 million in net income (32 cents per share).

Net revenues for each segment of the company's media and gambling portfolio increased YoY including:

13.7% for its radio segment

49.6% for its digital segment

22% for its cable TV segment.

Urban One's media business has bounced back in a big way since the pandemic but suffered a mighty blow when the Richmond Casino proposal was rejected last year.

The One Casino Resort proposal was a move to build a 100,000+ square foot casino in the heart of historically black South Richmond that comes with a 4-star hotel, several bars and restaurants, and a soundstage of live musical performances.

Unfortunately, the residents of Virginia rejected the proposal in an extremely close decision of 51.4 to 48.6.

The company plans to revise its proposal and push for a second referendum as early as 2023.

Juneteenth Could Become a Big Catalyst

June 19th has been an important day for black Americans because it marks the day slavery ended across the United States. Millions of Americans will celebrate Juneteenth with their families but it's also a day of high stock market activity for black-owned stocks.

UONE stock soared to $54 on June 19th 2020 in response to the George Floyd incident on a massive volume spike.

Last year, UONE stock rose to $20+ on June 15th 2021 on increased trading volume.

I expect the same to happen on June 19th 2022 as history tends to repeat itself when it comes to human behavior.

I believe investors will buy up black-owned stocks such as Urban One, Carver Bank (CARV), and Broadway Bank (BYFC) due to the Juneteenth hype.

The Juneteenth hype rarely lasts and UONE stock has crashed after the Juneteenth spike once volume decreases and traders move on to other plays.

UONE stock currently trades around $12 and could soar at least 50% over the next 2 weeks if history repeats itself. This is a pure short-term play to profit off the Juneteenth hype.

I plan to hold my shares leading up to Juneteenth and will sell into strength once the volume picks up.

Risk Factors

Urban One is an extremely volatile stock that comes with several risk factors such as lack of interest from traders, a second failed attempt at securing the Richmond Casino proposal, and a massive debt balance weighing down its balance sheet.

UONE shares must attract a lot of volume to move because the average daily trading volume is only 284,000 shares. Volume moves stock prices higher and UONE shares must hit higher volumes of around 5+ million shares just like June 15th 2021 in order to provide massive gains.

It's highly unlikely that traders won't buy up UONE shares as we approach Juneteenth 2022, but anything is possible in this unusual market environment.

Secondly, the Richmond Casino proposal rejection was a big blow to Urban One's long-term valuation. The Casino would help Urban One reach the milestone of a $1 billion market cap and attract more money from institutional investors and retail traders.

If the second proposal gets rejected, then Urban One will need to go back to the drawing board and figure out how to take the company to the next level. Many investors will be awaiting the decision on the second proposal, and if it fails, then UONE stock will crash for sure.

Lastly, Urban One holds $825 million in total debt on its balance sheet, which is 2x the current market cap. As of March 31st, the company held just $166 million in cash on its balance sheet, which equates to a less than ideal 4.07x net leverage ratio.

I always felt bankruptcy was a potential risk for Urban One shareholders and investors should be prepared for future share dilution if Urban One runs out of cash. The company may be forced to sell off radio stations or scale back growth to pay off its debts.

Conclusion

The Juneteenth holiday provides an opportunity to celebrate freedom and profit from the stock market. UONE shares are up 161% YTD and could spike further as June 15th approaches.

Urban One doesn't get a lot of attention but deserves more coverage moving forward in my opinion. The company remains profitable with a P/E ratio of 10 and P/S ratio of 1.25.

Urban One could be the missing ingredient in your portfolio if you are looking for a short-term play to boost your portfolio.