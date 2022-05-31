naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

We monitor dividend announcements for stocks in Dividend Radar, a spreadsheet we update and publish for free every Friday.

The spreadsheet provides key data of stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more. The Dividend Radar spreadsheet separates stocks into three categories: Champions (with increase streaks of 25+ years), Contenders (10-24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

During this period, ten companies on the Dividend Radar list decided to increase their dividends, including one of the stocks I hold in my portfolio. No dividend cuts or suspensions were announced for Dividend Radar stocks during this period.

The table below presents a summary of the dividend increases. The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, (%Incr). Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for a recent price and Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases.

Summary of Dividend Increases: May 7-13, 2022 Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar. Previous Post: Dividend Increases: April 30-May 6, 2022

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Company descriptions are the author's summary of company descriptions sourced from Finviz.

Alerus Financial (ALRS)

Formerly known as First National Bank North Dakota, ALRS provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. ALRS was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

On May 12, ALRS declared a quarterly dividend of 18¢ per share.

This is an increase of 12.50% from the prior dividend of 16¢.

Payable Jul 8, to shareholders of record on Jun 17; ex-div: Jun 16.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

AQN owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities. AQN was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

On May 13, AQN declared a quarterly dividend of 18.08¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.98% from the prior dividend of 17.06¢.

Payable Jul 15, to shareholders of record on Jun 30; ex-div: Jun 29.

Cardinal Health (CAH)

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, CAH is a healthcare services company providing pharmaceutical and medical products and services that help pharmacies, hospitals, and other healthcare providers to focus on patient care. CAH also provides medical products to patients in the home.

On May 10, CAH declared a quarterly dividend of 49.57¢ per share.

This is an increase of 1.00% from the prior dividend of 49.08¢.

Payable Jul 15, to shareholders of record on Jul 1; ex-div: Jun 30.

CW designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily for the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power. CW was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Davidson, North Carolina.

On May 11, CW declared a quarterly dividend of 19¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.56% from the prior dividend of 18¢.

Payable Jul 1, to shareholders of record on Jun 17; ex-div: Jun 16.

First Merchants (FRME)

FRME operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank, which provides community banking services in Indiana, Illinois, and Ohio. The company accepts deposits and provides a variety of different loan products. It also provides safety deposit facilities. FRME was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

On May 10, FRME declared a quarterly dividend of 32¢ per share.

This is an increase of 10.34% from the prior dividend of 29¢.

Payable Jun 17, to shareholders of record on Jun 3; ex-div: Jun 2.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. GLPI elected to be taxed as a REIT for United States federal income tax purposes commencing with the 2014 taxable year and was the first gaming-focused REIT in North America.

On May 10, GLPI declared a quarterly dividend of 70.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.17% from the prior dividend of 69¢.

Payable Jun 24, to shareholders of record on Jun 10; ex-div: Jun 9.

Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

HLI is an investment banking company that provides merger and acquisition, capital market, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. HLI was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

On May 12, HLI declared a quarterly dividend of 53¢ per share.

This is an increase of 23.26% from the prior dividend of 43¢.

Payable Jun 15, to shareholders of record on Jun 2; ex-div: Jun 1.

Microchip Technology (MCHP)

MCHP develops, manufactures, and sells specialized semiconductor products for a wide range of embedded control applications. The company sells its products through a network of direct sales personnel and distributors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. MCHP was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

On May 11, MCHP declared a quarterly dividend of 27.6¢ per share.

This is an increase of 9.09% from the prior dividend of 25.3¢.

Payable Jun 3, to shareholders of record on May 20; ex-div: May 19.

Phillips 66 (PSX)

PSX is an energy manufacturing and logistics company founded in 1875 and headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, Marketing, and Specialities. PSX processes, transports, stores, and markets fuels and products globally. Phillips 66 Partners is the company's master limited partnership.

On May 11, PSX declared a quarterly dividend of 97¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.43% from the prior dividend of 92¢.

Payable Jun 1, to shareholders of record on May 23; ex-div: May 20.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Omaha, Nebraska-based UNP operates the largest public railroad in North America, with 32,000 miles of track linking 23 states in the western two-thirds of the United States. UNP hauls coal, industrial products, intermodal containers, agricultural goods, chemicals, and automotive products. UNP owns a quarter of the Mexican railroad Ferromex. The company was founded in 1862.

On May 12, UNP declared a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share.

This is an increase of 10.17% from the prior dividend of $1.18.

Payable Jun 30, to shareholders of record on May 31; ex-div: May 27.

Please note that we're not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Dividend Cuts and Suspensions

Following requests from readers, we've added this section to our weekly article series. Please note that we're only covering dividend cuts and suspensions announced by companies in Dividend Radar's spreadsheet.

There were no dividend cuts or suspensions announced for stocks in Dividend Radar during this period.

An Interesting Candidate

This section highlights one of the stocks that announced a dividend increase. We provide a quality assessment and present performance, earnings, and valuation charts.

Our objective is to identify high-quality dividend growth [DG] stocks trading at reasonable valuations. That's tough, though, as high-quality DG stocks often trade at premium valuations. If we can't find a worthy candidate, we'll suggest a stock to add to your watchlist and a suitable target price.

To start, we use DVK Quality Snapshots to do a quick quality assessment, screening our list of DG stocks based on quality scores. Below is a shortlist of stocks with quality scores in the range 16-25:

Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar

The highest quality stock on the shortlist is Dividend Contender UNP, which we'll focus on in this article. UNP yields 2.34% at $222.50 per share and has a strong 5-year dividend growth rate [DGR] of 14.3%.

UNP is rated Excellent (quality score: 23-24):

Created by the author from a personal spreadsheet

Over the past ten years, UNP easily outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an ETF designed to track the 500 companies in the S&P 500 index:

Portfolio-Insight.com

Over this time frame, UNP delivered total returns of 401% versus SPY's 281%, a margin of 1.43-to-1.

If we extend the period of comparison to the past twenty years, UNP's outperformance is truly impressive! UNP delivered total returns of 2,088% versus SPY's 470%, a margin of 4.44-to-1!

UNP's dividend growth history is a model of consistency:

Portfolio-Insight.com

The dividend growth rate [DGR] is decelerating, though, as can be seen by dividing the 5-year DGR by the 10-year DGR: 13.73 ÷ 16.09 = 0.85. A ratio below 1.00 means the DGR is decelerating.

UNP's earnings are growing, too, but not as consistently:

Portfolio-Insight.com

It is good to see that FY 2022 would continue the upward trend if realized.

At 43%, UNP's earnings payout ratio is "low for most companies," according to Simply Safe Dividends:

Simply Safe Dividends

UNP has plenty of room to continue growing its dividend. Simply Safe Dividends considers UNP's dividend Very Safe, with a Dividend Safety Score of 88.

Next, let's now consider UNP's valuation.

Portfolio-Insight.com

We could estimate fair value by dividing the stock's annualized dividend ($5.20) by its 5-year average yield (1.99%). This results in a fair value [FV] estimate of $260. Given UNP's current price of $222.50, the stock is trading at a discounted valuation relative to its past dividend yield history.

For reference, CFRA's FV is $169, Morningstar's FV is $211, Finbox.com's FV is $238, Portfolio Insight's FV is $247, and Simply Wall St's FV is $277. The average of these fair value estimates is $228, also indicating that UNP may be trading at a discount to fair value.

My own FV estimate of UNP is $242, so I believe the stock is trading at a discount of about 8.1%.

Here are the most recent Seeking Alpha articles covering UNP:

Conclusion

UNP is a high-quality DG stock rated Excellent. For stocks rated Excellent, I allow a 5% premium to my fair value estimate. Therefore, my Buy Below price is $254.

Please note that I'm not recommending UNP or any of the stocks listed in this article. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Thanks for reading, and happy investing!