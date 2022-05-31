Billionaire Ray Dalio Says Cash Is Trash And Equities Are Even Trashier: SPY

Kimberly White/Getty Images Entertainment

In the current economic environment where inflation is soaring at four-decade highs, interest rates remain near historic lows, and the economy appears increasingly likely to be headed for a recession, we believe that cash and most equities are likely to be losing investments.

Cash will obviously be a losing investment because - with inflation raging at high single digit annual percentage rates - its purchasing power will be increasingly destroyed the longer you hold it. Even if you invest it in a short-term bond or savings account, you are unlikely to earn more than a few percentage points in interest, meaning that you will still be suffering from a ~600-700 basis point negative real return.

Most equities, meanwhile, are also getting hit on three fronts, leading to steep losses for major indexes like the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY)(VOO) and Nasdaq (QQQ) this year:

1. Soaring inflation has put enormous pressure on profit margins while also taking a bite out of consumer demand. Even where consumer demand remains robust, many companies are being plagued by supply chain headaches which are making it very difficult for them to reduce their order backlogs, further hurting bottom line results.

2. Expectations that the Federal Reserve is about to materially increase interest rates is causing the market to sell off stocks rather aggressively. As Warren Buffett likes to say:

The most important item over time in valuation is obviously interest rates. If interest rates are destined to be at low levels... it makes any stream of earnings from investments worth more money. The bogey is always what government bonds yield.

3. Not only do rising interest reduce the relative value of equities, but in the current scenario, the economy appears to be on the verge of recession. If the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates too aggressively, it could very well crash the economy, which is weighing still further on stocks.

Given that governments continue to spend recklessly, and global geopolitical issues appear to be likely to increase before they decrease, we do not see the inflation and supply chain issues going away anytime soon and in fact could very possibly get worse before they get better. As a result, it appears that the Federal Reserve will have to hike interest rates in order to fight inflation. However, this will be all but certain to push us into recession, painting a very gloomy picture for S&P 500 ETFs like SPY that over the past decade have been a wildly popular and successful investment vehicle.

The reason we say this is because the SPY is a market cap weighted index fund. Therefore, when investors buy shares in the ETF, they are effectively allocating a large percentage of their capital into high growth mega cap stocks like Amazon (AMZN) and Tesla (TSLA). While these are without a doubt great companies run by world class innovators and visionary management teams, they are poised to get pummeled even more if we truly head into a period of stagflation.

Higher interest rates will cause companies with large price to earnings ratios like TSLA to see their valuation multiples compress sharply, while declining economic activity and elevated inflation and supply chain pressures will see their earnings decline as well. This will provide a one-two punch to the stock prices of most of the major components of S&P 500 funds like SPY.

Ray Dalio: Equities Are Trashier Than Cash

However, this is not merely our own opinion. Highly regarded Bridgewater Associates founder and billionaire Ray Dalio essentially said the same thing during a recent interview with CNBC at the Davos World Economic Forum:

Of course cash is still trash. [Do] you know how fast you're losing buying power?...equities are trashier...You're going to have an environment of negative real returns. Everything can't go up all the time. That system won't work that way.

He went on to emphasize that he believes that the Federal Reserve will not be able to successfully fight inflation without sending the economy into recession:

[The Fed] will not be able to raise interest rates to a high enough level to adequately provide a real return to investors. So if you think about the rising rates, if we say a 3% interest rate or 4%, that is not going to be an amount of money that is adequate to compensate for the inflation rate.

When pressed on how investors should allocate capital, Mr. Dalio suggested that "real-return assets" are the best investments.

Investor Takeaway: Our Top "Real-Return Asset" Picks

Unless we can rapidly solve the supply chain challenges plaguing global commerce and innovate our inflation concerns away, the Federal Reserve will have to raise interest rates. While we believe that innovation will provide a long-term deflationary impact on the global economy, unfortunately these things take years to be fully manifested on the economy.

In the meantime, the upcoming rate hikes will very likely hurt the economy and push it into stagflation and quite possibly even recession. As a result, we favor defensive investments that also enjoy protection - if not upside - from inflation.

Among our list of favorite defensive picks at High Yield Investor in the current environment are Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and W. P. Carey (WPC). Both businesses enjoy defensive business models due to having long-term fixed fee contracts attached to high quality mission-critical assets with strong counterparties. Meanwhile, they also have inflation-linked contract escalators attached to the majority of their cash flows.

Furthermore, both securities offer investors high cash flow yields that include well-covered distribution/dividend yields of between 5% and 7% that are also set to continue growing annually for years to come. Last, but not least, both also enjoy strong growth momentum as both companies are investing fairly aggressively in growth pipelines.

As a result, both EPD and WPC should see minimal downside to their business fundamentals in a recession and also should be able to generate real returns despite high inflation due to the high current cash flow yields that equal or exceed the inflation rate combined with solid growth investment pipelines and meaningful inflation-linked contract escalators.

While cash will remain trash and equities like SPY will be even trashier for the foreseeable future in our view, investors can remain fully invested in public markets and still sleep well at night by allocating an increasing portion of cash flows into inflation and recession resistant real asset backed securities like WPC and EPD. We are filling our portfolio at High Yield Investor with securities like these and encourage investors to consider doing the same.