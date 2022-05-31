HJBC/iStock via Getty Images

The United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNL) (“the Fund”) is an exchange traded fund (“ETF”) organized as a limited partnership. UNL’s investment objective is to track a benchmark of short-term natural gas futures contracts.

In its SEC filing, the Fund is a portfolio of contracts as follows:

The Benchmark Futures Contracts are the futures contracts on natural gas as traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the “NYMEX”) that is the near month contract to expire, and the contracts for the following 11 months, for a total of 12 consecutive months’ contracts, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire and the contracts for the following 11 consecutive months. When calculating the daily movement of the average price of the 12 contracts, each contract month is equally weighted.”

UNL pays its general partner, United States Commodity Funds LLC (“USCF”), a limited liability company, a management fee and incurs operating costs. The expense ratio is 0.9%. The Assets Under Management are about $42 million.

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha rates the Expenses as a D-.

Seeking Alpha

Over the past 12 months, the total return of UNL was 207.7%, as compared to 0.4% for the SP500TR.

Seeking Alpha

Correlation Risk

USCF recognizes that there is a “basis risk,” or correlation risk, that changes in the price of UNL may not match changes in the spot price of natural gas. That is because UNL is a portfolio of futures contracts, and the “outer months” price changes are generally less volatile than changes in the spot or nearby futures market.

I performed a correlation analysis of monthly UNL share prices to spot and nearby NYMEX futures contracts for the first four nearby contracts. I found the correlations to be moderately high, as listed below.

Spot NYMEX1 NYMEX2 NYMEX3 NYMEX4 60% 65% 66% 68% 71%

EIA

In another analysis, I performed a linear regression analysis of the monthly average of UNL to the month average of the past 12 month spot prices because UNL is based on a 12-month portfolio of futures prices. The correlation of actual UNL prices to their fitted values was much higher (87%), even though UNL is based on an average looking forward, whereas my analysis was looking back. The 87% correlation to the 12-month average of spot prices is higher than the correlation to spot or any of the first four NYMEX contracts individually, as shown above to range from 60% to 71%.

In theory, there is no reason to expect the short-term futures contracts to provide a higher return than UNL, the 12-month average, because all contracts are based on market expectations. However, because UNL is a portfolio of the 12-month contracts, and the outer-month contracts are less volatile than nearby months, the volatility of the 12-month basket (UNL) is lower than that of individual contracts with short-term expirations.

Boslego Risk Services

Valuation of UNL

Because UNL highly depends upon NYMEX futures prices, I used the EIA's predicted spot prices of natural gas at the Henry Hub in Louisiana, the delivery location of NYMEX futures contracts. In my article on Seeking Alpha, “What Determines U.S. Natural Gas Prices? A Modeler's Perspective,” I provided a full explanation of what the EIA’s forecast of the spot price of natural gas is based upon.

I was surprised to find that it was similar to my own forecast equation that evolved from the first one I developed in the early 1990s for one of my top clients, when NYMEX first started trading natural gas futures contracts.

Over time, I made upgrades to my forecasting model, such as weighting degree days by U.S. consumption area (instead of population-weighted) and utilizing a private weather forecasting partner for future degree days, instead of assuming normal degree days.

Furthermore, designing a trading strategy for a forecasting methodology is where most of the analytical work is, since a forecasting system doesn't tell you how to trade it. Positioning and risk management are key.

In summary, EIA forecasts of the Henry Hub spot price are based on:

Price "log adjustment," Deviation in the working gas inventory from the previous 3-year average, Deviation in heating and cooling degree-day from normal, Lagged dependent variable (price), Seasonal "dummies" (factors), Analyst judgment.

In the Footnote below this article, I list the actual price equation used by EIA. The full model is documented here, and EIA's out-of-sample forecast provided a reasonable result.

EIA

The amount of “working gas” in storage is a major factor in determining natural gas prices. And storage ended the 2021/22 winter season with the lowest amount in three years.

EIA

It is also near the bottom of the 5-year range.

EIA

The spike in U.S. heating degree days (“HDD”) was a major casual factor. Looking forward, the EIA uses “normal” HDDs and CDDs (“Cooling Degree Days”) in its forecast. Degree days are a proxy for how much natural gas consumption is needed for heating or cooling homes and businesses.

Data: EIA

The EIA also uses certain economic assumptions in estimating nat gas supply and demand, which are indicated in the graph below. The EIA assumes U.S. economic growth to continue and price inflation to moderate, but some economists think "there is a significant likelihood of a recession in the not-too-distant," according to economist Larry Summers, former Treasury Secretary and past president of Harvard University.

EIA Data

EIA’s projection of future storage also depends in part on its production forecast. EIA is expecting production to rise in the Permian Basin, as shown below.

EIA

The availability of imports and demand for exports are also a part the U.S. supply/demand equation.

EIA Data

In particular, exports have been rising.

EIA Data

And exports of LNG are getting larger each year. Because Russia has announced it will cut its gas exports to Poland, Bulgaria and Finland, the demand for US LNG supplies should rise. However, it was noted by George Soros that Russian gas storage is almost full, and it will have to shut-in Siberian wells if it holds back on its gas exports. If those wells are shut-in, they will likely not be capable of being restarted, and Russia depends heavily on its oil and gas export revenues to run its economy and military..

EIA Data

EIA projects that U.S. storage levels will return to more normal levels in 2023.

EIA

Therefore, it expects spot prices will moderate from elevated levels.

EIA Data

There are risks to the forecast because some of the base case assumptions may not hold. Therefore, EIA also presents a “confidence interval,” which is a probability-weighted statistical measurement, as shown below.

EIA

EIA’s projection of future spot prices is somewhat lower than recent NYMEX futures prices (May 26, 2022).

Boslego Risk Services

Using my regression model mentioned above, I charted actual lagging 12-month NYMEX futures price averages with those projected from the model, as shown below.

Boslego Risk Services

And using another regression model to project the price of UNL into the future, depending on EIA’s projection of future spot gas prices, I made a projection of future values of UNL, and compared them to the closing price on May 27th. The result shows that UNL is somewhat undervalued in the short-term but will become overvalued beyond July 2022, as shown below.

Boslego Risk Services

The Atlantic Hurricane season officially begins June 1st and ends November 30th. NOAA is predicting an “above normal” number of named storms due to the continuing La Niña.

NOAA

Those of us who were trading natural gas during 2005 will never forget the impact of Hurricane Katrina on U.S. gas production and huge price spike. However, due to the shale revolution, the relative vulnerability of supplies in the Gulf of Mexico (“GOM”) has dropped significantly. And so price spikes caused by approaching hurricanes may present opportunities to “fade” (sell) the futures market.

EIA Data

Conclusions

Natural gas spot and futures prices spiked due to relatively low gas storage levels. That, in turn, produced a windfall profit for those holding the ETF, UNL.

However, the EIA’s price forecast moderates over time, and I have confidence that their forecast is reasonable. Therefore, UNL is likely to become overvalued in a month or two and could make a strong shorting opportunity for those with the necessary risk tolerance.

Footnote

EIA’s Henry Hub Spot Price Equation

Log(NGHHUUS) =

a0 +

a1 * Log((NGWGPUS(-1) - (NGWGPUS(average)) +

a2 * ((ZWHDPUS - ZWHNPUS)/ZSAJQUS)) +

a3 * ((ZWCDPUS - ZWCNPUS)/ZSAJQUS)) +

Log(NGHHUUS(-1) +

monthly dummies

Where:

NGHHUUS = Henry Hub spot price, dollars per million

Btu NGWGPUS = total U.S. working gas inventory, Bcf

NGWGPUS(average) = total U.S. working gas in storage, previous 3-year average, Bcf

ZWHDPUS = heating degree days, U.S. population-weighted average

ZWHNPUS = normal heating degree days, U.S. population-weighted average

ZSAJQUS = number of days in month ZWCDPUS = cooling degree days, U.S. population-weighted average

ZWCNPUS = normal cooling degree days, U.S. population-weighted average