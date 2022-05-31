Andrew Burton/Getty Images News

While Alibaba’s (NYSE:BABA)(OTCPK:BABAF) stock has slightly rebounded along with the rest of the market thanks to the release of the FOMC minutes on Thursday, the company itself faces some serious challenges that can quickly evaporate all those gains. In the latest earnings report, which was released last week, investors saw not only a relatively weak improvement in Alibaba’s top-line performance but also found out about another record net loss, which signals that the business won’t be able to show a rapid growth anymore in comparison to the pre-crackdown period. In addition, Beijing’s failure to reach a deal with the SEC on audit issues, along with Alibaba’s inability to issue forward guidance due to economic challenges caused by the Chinese lockdowns are making it harder to justify a long-term long position in the company at this stage.

More Challenges Ahead For Alibaba

Last week, I wrote an article on Alibaba where I covered China’s current economic environment and how it could directly affect Alibaba in the following quarters. Since the company has reported its Q4 earnings results, which cover the period from January to March, now is the time to update my outlook given the release of new data on the business.

While headlines show that Alibaba managed to successfully beat the street estimates, we should not forget that it was able to do so mostly thanks to the 13 downside revisions, which were issued before the results came out. It’s also important to mention that Q4 has historically been one of the most successful quarters for Alibaba, as it covers the period of the Chinese New Year in which revenues of the eCommerce businesses are one of the highest throughout all of the year due to the shopping boom. For example, in Q4’19, Q4’20, and Q4’21, Alibaba’s revenues increased by 51% Y/Y, 22% Y/Y, and 63.9% Y/Y, respectively. We should also not forget that Q4’20 covered the period when Covid-19 was only discovered and was gaining traction in China at that time, which is why the revenue growth wasn’t as high in comparison to Q4’19. Nevertheless, considering this, it would’ve made sense for Alibaba to show another strong quarter with a double-digit growth rate this time. However, that wasn’t the case, as in Q4’22, Alibaba managed to grow its revenues only by 8.9% Y/Y to $32.4 billion.

What’s worse is that the company has also recorded its biggest quarterly net loss since becoming a public company in 2014. During Q4, its net loss was $2.9 billion against a net loss of $1.17 billion a year ago. However, a year ago, Alibaba paid a record $2.8 billion antitrust fine in Q4’21, which evaporated all its gains. This time, Alibaba wasn’t forced to pay any major fines, yet it showed an even greater loss with a relatively vague explanation, which stated that it was caused by the decline in equity investments in other companies without specifying them.

On top of that, Alibaba has also reported that it lost a major customer in the cloud business in Q4. In the past, I have already stated that Beijing has been actively entering the cloud and digital payments businesses itself and it’s only a matter of time until it takes a major chunk of those markets from Alibaba and its peers. The fact that the profits from Ant Group in Q4 were flat Y/Y despite the Chinese New Year and Beijing Olympics signals that the rollout of Digital Yuan earlier this year could’ve hurt Ant Group’s Alipay performance during the quarter.

In addition to all of this, the company also hasn’t issued any guidance for the following quarters due to the inability to predict how the Chinese lockdowns, which started primarily in Shanghai in late March due to the resurgence of Covid-19 and continue to this day in one form or the other, could affect its financials. A lack of forward guidance is generally seen as a red flag by investors since it leaves them in the dark without the ability to forecast what to expect in the following months.

In the latest article on the company, I’ve highlighted that Alibaba’s competitors already struggle to deal with China’s economic headwinds. Considering this, it’s safe to assume that Alibaba itself will struggle in Q1 and beyond, which could disappoint lots of its shareholders going forward. After the Q4 results came out, the street started another round of downside revisions and currently expects Alibaba’s Q1 EPS to decline by 41% Y/Y, while its revenues are expected to decline by nearly 3% Y/Y to $30.93 billion. In addition, slow growth is expected to occur in Q2 and Q3, while a return to a double-digit growth rate is expected only in Q4’23 if no other headwinds occur by that time. As a result, Alibaba’s performance in FY23 won’t be as impressive in comparison to other years and this could be one of the reasons why its stock could continue to trade in a distressed territory due to the lack of a major growth catalyst in sight.

Alibaba Revenue Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Audit Issues Are Still Not Resolved

In my latest article on the company, I said that a potential deal between the Chinese and American regulators on audit issues could undermine my thesis, as it could push Alibaba’s stock to significantly higher levels. However, as that article was published, a statement came out by the SEC official, who said that the latest talks haven’t resulted in any major progress by both sides:

Second, although there have been ongoing and productive discussions between US and Chinese authorities regarding audit inspections and investigations, significant issues remain and time is quickly running out;

What’s also important to note is that even if some deal would be reached anytime soon, it would only be a beginning of a long process of approval and compliance with the HFCAA, overseen by the PCAOB, which itself is overseen by the SEC:

Third, even if US and Chinese authorities reach an agreement in the near future to commence PCAOB audit inspections and investigations in China and Hong Kong—and I want to emphasize this point—such an agreement will only be the start towards satisfying the PCAOB’s statutory mandate;

Back in October, I mentioned that some U.S. representatives want to shorten the timeframe under which Chinese companies can decline PCAOB requests under the HFCAA before facing the delisting process from the U.S. exchanges. The amendment to shorten this timeframe has been recently approved by both the House and the Senate and is expected to be included in the big ‘China Bill’, which is currently being discussed. As a result, the latest statement of the SEC official, who was mentioned above, indicates that regulators need to move quickly:

If the PCAOB and Chinese authorities reach an agreement—and that is uncertain—the PCAOB would need to determine that it could complete inspections and investigations before it modifies its determinations. All of this needs to happen before the end of the year when the PCAOB must reassess its 2021 determination on non-compliant jurisdictions. Working backwards from the date of PCAOB’s 2021 determination and allocating a few weeks for PCAOB staff to draft the determination and for its Board to vote to approve it, that means the PCAOB would need to be able to complete inspections and investigations by early November 2022.

If that’s not going to happen, then the WSJ article, which was linked above, indicates that the delisting process could start as soon as March 2023. Considering this, the risk of delisting remains high and Alibaba’s management can’t do anything about it to minimize it.

Since there’s no deal in sight at the time of this writing, it’s very likely that Alibaba is once again going to be added to the list of businesses that are located in countries where the authorities deny the possibility of the inspection. Earlier this month, companies such as Baidu (BIDU), JD.com (JD), and NIO (NIO) were added to the list, which resulted in the depreciation of their shares once it happened. The same fate could await Alibaba anytime soon.

Risks

Even if the finalization of the deal between both regulators could be months away, some sort of a memorandum signed between the two parties could be viewed as a positive development that could push Alibaba’s shares higher, as the risk of delisting will decrease. This will undoubtedly undermine my current thesis.

In addition, while at this stage it looks nearly impossible for Beijing to reach its economic goals such as a GDP growth rate of 5.5% this year, there’s still a minimal possibility that it could achieve it. We should not forget that China’s National Congress is about to be held by the end of the year in which Xi Jinping will seek reelection for the third term as CCP’s General Secretary. To improve his chances for reelection, China’s State Council has presented a 33-point package that includes an economic stimulus, which should ease the damage caused by Covid-19 lockdowns. It is yet to be seen whether the newly issued plan will save China’s economy, but if it does, then it could undermine my thesis as well and help Alibaba’s stock to keep its momentum and appreciate by the end of this year.

The Bottom Line

Weak performance in Q4, lack of guidance for Q1, and unresolved issues with the SEC are hurting Alibaba’s chances of appreciating further in the following months. Even though Alibaba trades cheaply in comparison to its American peers, the internal and external issues that destroyed shareholder value in the latest quarters are still not resolved to this day, so it’s unlikely that the current momentum of the company’s stock will be long-lived. For that reason, I stick to my opinion that Alibaba is not a good long-term long investment at this stage.