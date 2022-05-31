valiantsin suprunovich/iStock via Getty Images

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) expects flat sales growth in 2022. However, estimates include sales growth and free cash flow growth from 2023. In my view, if management finds more buyers for certain subsidiaries, and acquires trending brands, we could see further free cash flow growth until 2031. Even considering some supply chain risks and the amount of leverage, the current valuation does seem cheap.

Incorporated in Delaware, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. sells mainly groceries and snacks, but also offers personal care and tea.

In my view, management is really trying to offer a diversified business model in North America and the international market, which will likely help offer solid net sales and free cash flow margins. Right now, the company sells products thanks to natural food distributors, mass-market, e-commerce retailers, and convenience stores in close to 80 countries worldwide.

Management Expects Business Growth From 2023

In the last report, management noted that it expects sales growth to be approximately flat for 2022 with a modest margin reduction. The numbers in 2022 seem stable. However, in my view and that of other analysts, the best will come from 2023 and 2024.

Estimates include -3% sales growth in 2022, 6% in 2023, and 5% in 2024. Also, with an EBITDA margin around 14% in 2023 and 2024, analysts believe that the company will deliver significantly more net income and free cash flow in 2023 and 2024. In my view, those with information about the expectations for 2023 and 2024 will most likely be interested in the business model.

With Successful Transformation And Changes In The Portfolio Of Brands, The Implied Price Could Be $38

If management is successful in its strategy of discontinuing certain uneconomic investments and reducing unproductive stock-keeping units, we could see an increase in the free cash flow margins. I also believe that the sale of certain subsidiaries will most likely bring a lot of cash to sustain more profitable business initiatives.

The Company sold the entities comprising its Tilda operating segment and certain other assets of the Tilda business to the Purchaser for an aggregate price of $341.8 million. On June 28, 2019, the Company completed the sale of the remainder of HPPC and Empire Kosher which included the FreeBird and Empire Kosher businesses. These dispositions were undertaken to reduce complexity in the Company’s operations and simplify the Company’s brand portfolio, in addition to allowing additional flexibility to focus on opportunities for growth and innovation in the Company’s more profitable and faster growing core businesses. Collectively, these dispositions were reported in the aggregate as the Hain Pure Protein reportable segment. Source: 10-K

Let’s also note that management announced plans to reshape its portfolio of brands. In my view, if the transformation is successfully done, from 2023 and 2024, we could see changes in the cash flow statement:

As part of this initiative, the Company reviewed its product portfolio within North America and divided it into “Get Bigger” and “Get Better” brand categories. Source: 10-K

Under this scenario, I assumed sales growth around 1%-5% from 2024 to 2031 and an EBITDA margin of 12%-14%. The results include 2031 EBITDA of $402 million and 2031 sales of $2.8 billion.

If we assume the D&A/Sales ratio approximately constant and fixed effective tax of 22%, 2031 EBITDA should be $402 million, and 2031 EBIAT would be $224 million.

Now, with capital expenditures around $71 and $25 million as well as conservative changes in working capital, 2031 free cash flow stands at $294 million. Note that my changes in working capital and capital expenditures figures are close to the figures reported by management in the past. In the most recent period, capex was equal to around $52 million, and changes in working capital were around $3 million.

I assumed a decrease in the cost of capital right after 2022, so that the weighted average cost of capital stands at around 6%-9% from 2023 to 2030. I also used an exit multiple close to 13x, which is close to the current valuation.

Putting all the figures together, we would be talking about a total valuation of $3.4 billion and an implied price of $38.

Supply Chain Risks Or Lack Of Demand Could Push The Stock Price Down To $14

The worst that can happen to the company’s business model is supply chain issues. If management, its contractors, or any part of the distribution channel cannot work in an efficient manner, products may not be delivered on time. As a result, some brand may suffer reputational damage, and the free cash flow will likely decline:

The success of our business depends, in part, on maintaining a strong sourcing and manufacturing platform and efficient distribution channels. The inability of any supplier of raw materials, independent contract manufacturer or third-party distributor to deliver or perform for us in a timely or cost-effective manner could cause our operating costs to increase and our profit margins to decrease, especially as it relates to our products that have a short shelf life. Source: 10-K

Management may not be able to design new products that meet consumer demand. Existing and successful products could also suffer decline in demand for a variety of reasons that may not be connected to HAIN’s business model. If demand for the products declines, the company may suffer net sales declines:

Our business is primarily focused on sales of organic, natural and “better-for-you” products which, if consumer demand for such categories were to decrease, could harm our business. During an economic downturn, factors such as increased unemployment, decreases in disposable income and declines in consumer confidence could cause a decrease in demand for our overall product set, particularly higher priced better-for-you products. Source: 10-K

I checked the previous sales growth to understand where revenue growth could fall in the worst case scenario. In my view, in the past, from the year 2000 to 2020, the company’s sales growth didn’t fall below -15%.

If we assume a terrible year 2023 with sales growth around -15% and sales growth between 5% and -2.5% from 2024 to 2031, 2031 sales could stay close to $2,069 million. With a terrible EBITDA margin of around 10%-7.5% and effective tax of 22%, 2031 EBIAT could stay close to $100 million.

If we add conservative depreciation and amortization numbers and capital expenditures around $25 million in 2031, 2031 free cash flow would stand at $135 million.

With the previous financial expectations, some shareholders may decide to sell their equity. As a result, I expect a significant increase in the cost of equity, which may lead to a discount of about 12.5%-10%. Also, with an exit multiple around 12.5x, the implied market capitalization would be $14.

Hain Celestial May Need Cash To Finance New Acquisitions And Further Brand Development

As of March 31, 2021, the company reported $57 million in cash and an asset/liability ratio close to 2x. The current amount of goodwill represents close to 38% of the total amount of assets.

With 2031 free cash flow close to $300 million and long-term debt worth $827 million, I believe that Hain Celestial may need to raise some cash to pay for its debts. If management finds buyers for its non-core businesses, the debt will most likely be paid sooner than later.

My Best Case Scenario Would Include Sale Of Certain Subsidiaries At Beneficial Valuations And Successful New Acquisitions

Under my most beneficial case scenario, I assumed that The Hain Celestial Group will successfully sell a significant number of brands. With sufficient cash in hand, in the next eight years, management will likely be smart enough to acquire other businesses at compelling valuations. As a result, future sales growth will be even more significant than the target market, and free cash flow margins will grow too.

My DCF model includes a small decline in sales in 2022 and 2023, and 7.5% sales growth from 2024 to 2031. Also, with an EBITDA margin around 15%, 2031 EBITDA would stand at close to $500 million, and 2031 free cash flow would be close to $400 million.

I also included a cost of capital of 5% because I would expect that demand for the stock would lower the cost of equity. The results include an implied price of $75 and internal rate of return of almost 25%.

Conclusion

The Hain Celestial Group recently lowered its guidance for the year 2022; however, most analysts out there believe that 2023 and 2024 will be sweet. Considering the current market valuation, in my view, most market participants are only caring about the year 2022, which, I don’t believe, is a great idea. In my opinion, if the company’s transformation plans are successful, the valuation could go north. If the company successfully sells some subsidiaries and uses money to buy trending “better-for-you” business models, free cash flow could trend north. Even considering the risks, right now, The Hain Celestial Group looks like a buy.