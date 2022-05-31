Zocha_K/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Around 10 months ago, I wrote a bearish article on SA about Canada-focused lithium miner Sayona Mining (OTCQB:SYAXF) and I think that this is a good time to revisit the company as it just released a pre‐feasibility study (PFS) for its flagship North American Lithium (NAL) project. I think the key financial figures of the project are compelling, but I’m concerned that Sayona Mining used high lithium spodumene prices in the base case for the study. Lithium demand is expected to increase fast over the next several years, but I expect prices to decline significantly in a year or two as the structural deficit in the market eases. Let’s review.

Overview of the main assets

In August 2021, Sayona Mining bought the North American Lithium project in Quebec for C$94 million ($74 million). The project is located around 60 km away from Sayona's Authier project and produced some 114,000t of lithium concentrate in 2018 before being shut down in February 2019 due to low spodumene prices in China.

In October 2021, Sayona Mining also bought 60% of the nearby Monblan lithium project for $86.5 million with the idea of creating an Abitibi lithium hub.

Sayona Mining

About C$400 million ($314 million) was invested into NAL by the previous owners and I think its most valuable asset is the processing facility that has a nameplate capacity of 180,000t of lithium spodumene per year. Sayona wants to blend material from Authier and process it there and the two projects bring significant synergies. According to the 2019 definitive feasibility study for Authier, the processing plant for the project accounted for over C$65 million ($51 million) of the initial CAPEX.

So, how does combining NAL and Authier improve Sayona’s market position? Well, the net present value (NPV) of Authier was C$216 million ($170 million) in 2019 and the recently released PFS for the combined project showed an NPV figure of $571 million.

Sayona Mining

Sayona Mining

I have a high degree of confidence that NAL will restart production. Sayona has the funding for the project following an A$190 million ($136 million) private placement on May 27. Also, restarting an existing project is easier from a regulatory and technical standpoint compared to developing a new mine.

As you can see from the tables above, annual production has been increased significantly and the life of mine now stands at well over two decades. The strip ratio is also slightly better, but I have concerns that the new PFS is based on high lithium spodumene prices. You see, data from Fastmarkets shows that the price of lithium spodumene had fallen to $600-750 per ton CIF China when NAL stopped operations from $900-970 per ton in June 2018. The old study for Authier was based on lithium spodumene prices of $693 per tonne over the life of mine, while the new PFS is based on spodumene concentrate prices of $1,242 per tonne.

Yes, you could point out that prices for lithium products have more than quintupled over the past 12 months, but I doubt that this is sustainable.

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

According to a recent article by management consulting firm McKinsey & Co, global lithium demand is forecast to increase from 500,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) in 2021 to about 3-4 million metric tons in 2030. However, supply is expected to soar even faster, and the base case shows that the structural deficit in the market could disappear in a year or two. I think this is likely to bring lithium spodumene prices below $700 per ton CIF China, just when Sayona restarts production at NAL.

McKinsey & Co

Sayona plans to restart spodumene concentrate production in the first quarter of 2023 and is targeting production of more than 200,000 tonnes of spodumene concentrate by 2027, which is equivalent to over 25,000 tonnes of LCE per year. It’s an ambitious plan, which I doubt will be completed due to lower lithium spodumene prices. I think lithium prices could be heading lower before the end of this year as McKinsey & Co’s demand growth base case could be overly optimistic. You see, lockdowns due to COVID-19 in China have sapped sales momentum in the world’s biggest electric vehicle (EV) market. At the start of 2022, the China Passenger Car Association was forecasting about 5.5 million EV sales this year, but the media is reporting that local automakers are struggling to operate at full capacity as COVID-19 restrictions are constraining their workforce and supply chains. Also, a fresh $9 billion tax cut on new car sales will mostly aid sales of fossil fuel-powered cars.

So, how do you trade Sayona in this market environment? Well, I think that the company looks overvalued at the moment, and I expect its share price to decline significantly as the prices for lithium products return to their levels from 2020. However, I view short-selling stocks in the commodities space as dangerous and I think that investors could be better off avoiding this Sayona. That being said, I would consider investing into shares of the company if lithium spodumene falls below $700 per ton CIF China, provided the price is attractive. The NPV should be close to zero at that price, and I expect Sayona’s share price to go below $0.01 once again, just like it did in 2020.

Investor takeaway

I view NAL as a relatively good project that just doesn’t have much value at low lithium prices due to its high cash costs. The global lithium market is in a structural deficit at the moment, which has lifted prices to record levels and this has allowed Sayona to easily secure funding for restarting NAL.

However, I think that lithium prices could be heading lower in the near future and I plan to avoid Sayona. I view short-selling stocks in the commodities space as dangerous. I think that risk-averse investors could be better off avoiding this stock.

