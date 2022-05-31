Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

We have highlighted in our previous articles that we see GSK (NYSE:GSK) as undervalued. In this article, we are re-evaluating that view given new information. Additional interest in the consumer healthcare business signals that shareholders should benefit from the spin-off. In this article, we examine if biopharma GSK is undervalued as the market placed a price on the consumer healthcare business. We believe that the spin-off will unlock value for shareholders.

Consumer Healthcare Interest

The consumer healthcare business, Haleon, is expected to be spun off in July 2022. 80% of GSK’s holding will be spun off to shareholders, 20% of GSK’s holding will remain within the company to strengthen the financial position and the remaining ownership will be held by Pfizer (PFE). The GSK ownership is 68% of Haleon. Haleon is expected to be a world leader in consumer healthcare with the expectation to benefit from organic revenue growth and profit margin expansion. In February 2022 there was additional information provided by management on what the plans are for Haleon. As a start, we believe that Haleon holds a world-class portfolio of brands that management should be able to capitalize on and drive returns for shareholders.

GSK Investor Relations

This is evident from the performance and improvement over the last 7 years. Revenue has grown by 12% on average since 2014, EBITDA by 18% and the margins expanded by 7.6 percentile points. Management is expected to deliver a 4%-6% top-line growth moving forward. The priorities of the new management will be to reinvest into profitable businesses, pay out a dividend close to the lower range of 30%-50% initially and acquire businesses when appropriate to drive growth. Lastly, the company is targeting a net debt to EBITDA multiple of less than 3x by 2024.

Over time, there has been a lot of interest to buy GSK's consumer healthcare business by various parties. Private equity firms originally indicated an interest of c.£30bn back in October 2021 for the GSK ownership. In addition, Elliott originally valued the business at around £30bn. More recently, additional reports emerged that Unilever (UL) offered £50bn for the consumer healthcare company which was rejected. Lastly, dry powder at private equity firms is at high levels which may spark additional buyout attempts in the near future. This is significant as it can push the price of the company much higher as we have seen in recent UK buyouts such as Morrisons, which was bought by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for c.£7bn. This was an increase of 27% compared to the initial bid and a 60% premium compared to the stock price before interest emerged (60% premium to Morrisons’ share price before takeover interest emerged in mid-June). We see buyouts as an indication of value for these companies and hence, it enables us to better understand the biopharma valuation.

The current market cap of GSK is £88.2bn hence, the consumer healthcare company could represent more than 40% of the company’s market cap. However, with a buyout usually, the deal is made at a premium which should push the market cap share much higher if something similar to Morrison’s happens. Even though we disregard the premium notion, shareholders could treat this as a possible increased upside.

Relative Valuation

Assuming that the new consumer healthcare company represents around 40% of the current GSK market cap then the biopharma GSK is worth around £53bn. Going a few quarters back, in Q2 2021, management communicated that it is expecting to reach £33bn of sales from the biopharma given the current pipeline and for operating profit margins to improve to 30% by 2026. As we have explained before and as the stock price for the last 5 years indicates management seems to not have done a great job at creating shareholder value.

Data by YCharts

Hence, let’s take a more factual approach to GSK’s performance and see the current GSK valuation.

GSK

Q1 2022 results indicated that the biopharma GSK produced £7.1bn and had an adjusted operating margin of 26.7%. Annualising sales this is £28.4bn and the adjusted group operating margin is 3.3 percentile points below the expected margin that will be achieved by 2026. This confirms that the 2026 target is attainable since the company is aiming for sales growth of around 4% per year and a margin expansion of 3.3 percentile points. Taking into consideration the fact that the company will have additional funds to deleverage the balance sheet or further invest in R&D following the Haleon spin-off we believe that the £33bn revenue target is attainable. This implied that the biopharma GSK trades at 1.6x the 2026 sales or 1.9x the 2022 sales. Below we will use price to sales and price to EBIT to compare the biopharma GSK to its peers (assuming the operating margin is EBIT margin).

Multiples GSK PFE NVS OTCQX:RHHBY BMY P/ EBIT 7.0 9.4 15.4 12.7 15.6 P/Sales 1.9 3.3 3.8 4.1 3.6

Source: SEEKING ALPHA (GSK assumed based on Q1 2022 results)

Price to sales was taken directly from SEEKING ALPHA and price to EBIT was estimated using SEEKING ALPHA data. Against both metrics and all peers, GSK is undervalued. Worth noting that this is based only on the biopharma as we have indicated above. The relatively closer peer is Pfizer and based on price to EBIT and price to sales GSK is undervalued by 26% and 42%. Given the nature of the estimation and the fact that no company is identical to each other, there should be some variation. However, the figures above are based on current GSK performance which excludes the future management goals and is compared to the lowest price multiples out of 4 peers. In addition, given the recent consumer healthcare interest, we do believe that it can achieve a higher valuation than what is currently estimated by the market. Lastly, this is based on current biopharma performance, and as management communicated biopharma is expected to generate improved revenue and margins based on the current pipeline. Hence, we consider this approach as a conservative approach as there are a few areas where further value can be added adding to the potential. We do expect the deleverage and more focused capital allocation decisions to also benefit shareholders in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

It is also worth noting that GSK has held up better year to date compared to the S&P 500. GSK is flat and S&P 500 YTD declined by 12.6%. Given that GSK offers a significantly larger dividend than the S&P 500 at around 4.5%, GSK return has been positive YTD further outperforming the S&P 500. The market is suffering from high inflationary expectations, restricting monetary policies, supply chain issues and the war in Ukraine. We do expect these challenges to continue into the next year. At the same time, GSK suffers from increased uncertainty given the spin off. However, this will subside once the spin off is completed which we believe will further push the GSK price closer to fair value territory.

Summary

Based on our analysis GSK remains undervalued, albeit less undervalued compared to when we first wrote about GSK. This is driven by the fact that consumer healthcare company seems to be significantly undervalued as recent deals and interest indicate. The current biopharma GSK company seems to be relatively undervalued compared to peers, providing good downside protection. Comparing price multiples with the closest peer based on relative valuation GSK is undervalued by around 26%. Following the spin-off we expect both of the companies to move towards fairer valuations and shareholders should benefit from this. Overall shareholders should benefit from the current relative undervaluation, expected improved performance, less uncertainty and a starting dividend yield of 4.5%.