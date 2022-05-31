DGI For The DIY: Dividend Growth Portfolio Review

Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

2021 was a year of big changes for me personally and for my dividend growth portfolio. These changes resulted in less frequent posting on Seeking Alpha, but that doesn't mean I've gone away or stopped following the markets.

The year began with a new puppy in our home, a new child in our family, and a promotion leading to more responsibility at work. These things all meant less time available for me to focus on writing, which resulted in just one article being published in 2021, and this being the first I've written in 2022.

Life is busy but in a good way. We've enjoyed multiple camping trips and family outings, a summer of baseball games for our older boys, and the blessing of a happy and healthy little boy, who I'm thankful is also a fantastic sleeper.

Fun with the kids. (Author)

Life has gotten busy, but fortunately managing the portfolio hasn't been. One of the great things about dividend growth investing is the passive nature of the process. Once you have the portfolio built, there is little to do other than checking in from time to time and waiting for the dividends to accumulate.

Portfolio Background

The "DGI For The DIY" portfolio was created in 2013 after I found the dividends and income community here on Seeking Alpha. I liquidated the mutual funds in my IRA and used the proceeds to create a new portfolio of dividend growth stocks. I've been writing regular updates on the portfolio ever since, documenting its progress and my lessons learned as a do-it-yourself dividend growth investor.

I am a 43-year-old civil engineer who is married with four young children. I share my personal story in an attempt to inspire others to take control of their finances and make a plan for their future.

I've found that writing these updates keeps me focused on the goal ahead, which is securing a growing income stream to help fund a portion of my future retirement. Knowing that I'll be documenting everything for others to see helps me to stay on the right path and keeps me disciplined in the process.

Portfolio Guidelines

This is a dividend growth portfolio, so the primary focus of the portfolio is a growing stream of dividend income. This is accomplished by buying companies that grow dividends over time and by reinvesting dividends that are paid into more shares of companies I own.

Here are the general guidelines I use to keep me on track with my investments.

Buy companies that consistently show positive growth in earnings and translate those earnings into increasing dividend payouts to shareholders.

Focus on companies that are investment grade, with S&P credit ratings of BBB or better.

Maintain a diversified portfolio that is spread across multiple industries and sectors.

Selectively reinvest dividends back into more shares of dividend growth stocks.

Consider for sale any company that cuts or freezes its dividend, or fails to consistently meet my income growth goals.

The purpose of this portfolio is to produce a passive income stream that will help fund a portion of my future retirement. Being forty-three years old, I have another 20+ years until I reach that goal.

I switched to the DGI strategy in 2013, and in late 2017 I added the goal of 10% annual income growth for the portfolio. I finished that year with $2,005 in dividend income and calculated that with a 10% annual income growth rate, this portfolio could produce over $26,000 in dividend income in 2044, the year in which I turn 66-years old.

Here is my progress so far:

Portfolio Income Progress (Author)

2021 was another good year, as the $3,126 in dividend income beat the $2,928 target by $198. I'm also off to a great start in 2022, with Q1 income rising by 16.6% over last year's total.

Recent Portfolio Performance

This is the first update in five quarters, so there's been a few changes in leadership over the last fifteen months. During that time, crude oil has doubled in price from $50 to over $100 and we've seen a market rotation out of high-flying tech stocks into consumer staples and utilities.

The three major indices all had strong returns in 2021 before correcting sharply in January and February and then rebounding again to close out the first quarter.

Data by YCharts

All saw double-digit gains, with the S&P leading the way with a 20.62% return, the Dow Jones at 13.30%, and the Nasdaq Composite at 10.34%.

The DGI For The DIY portfolio beat them all by gaining 25.36%.

DGI For The DIY: Portfolio History (Author)

The portfolio finished Q1 at $122,394, which was a $24,759 increase from 2020's end-of-year value of $97,635.

The gains were driven by a handful of stocks, led by EOG Resources (EOG) and its 139% gain.

Data by YCharts

The oil sector was a big driver of the portfolio's outperformance, with Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) also nearly doubling in value over the last fifteen months.

Health care was the other strong sector, with AbbVie (ABBV), UnitedHealth (UNH), and CVS Health (CVS) all producing gains of over 45%.

Portfolio Dividend Income

The portfolio has done well with capital gains, but it's also been exceeding my income goals. EOG was again the big winner in income growth, as it doubled its base dividend in 2021 and paid out two additional special dividends on top of that.

Total dividend payments from EOG grew from $35.86 in 2020 to $138.01 in 2021 and are continuing to grow again in 2022.

Here are the updated historical numbers, now including 2021 and the first quarter of 2022.

Dividend Income Progress (Author)

Income grew by 12.14% in 2021, with EOG Resources accounting for around 30% of that increase.

2022 is also off to a great start, with income for each of the first three months growing by at least 14%, and the first quarter up 16.6% year over year.

There have been some nice increase announcements made as well, with double-digit boosts coming from Norfolk Southern (NSC), Watsco, Inc. (WSO), NextEra Energy (NEE), Home Depot (HD), QUALCOMM (QCOM), Dollar General (DG), and Medifast (MED).

Announce Date Company Ticker Previous Payout Rate New Payout Rate Sequential Increase Year Ago Payout Rate YoY Increase Dividend Yield Link 01/10/22 Stag Industrial Inc STAG $0.1208 $0.1217 0.69% $0.1208 0.69% 4.30% LINK 01/25/22 Norfolk Southern Corp. NSC $1.0900 $1.2400 13.76% $0.9900 25.25% 2.01% LINK 01/26/22 Chevron Corporation CVX $1.3400 $1.4200 5.97% $1.2900 10.08% 3.48% LINK 01/27/22 Comcast Corporation CMCSA $0.2500 $0.2700 8.00% $0.2500 8.00% 2.71% LINK 02/01/22 AT&T Inc. T $0.5200 $0.2775 -46.63% $0.5200 -46.63% 5.71% LINK 02/08/22 3M Co MMM $1.4800 $1.4900 0.68% $1.4800 0.68% 4.07% LINK 02/10/22 Watsco Inc WSO $1.9500 $2.2000 12.82% $1.9500 12.82% 3.53% LINK 02/18/22 NextEra Energy Inc NEE $0.3850 $0.4250 10.39% $0.3850 10.39% 2.42% LINK 02/22/22 Home Depot Inc HD $1.6500 $1.9000 15.15% $1.6500 15.15% 2.69% LINK 02/23/22 Xcel Energy Inc XEL $0.4575 $0.4875 6.56% $0.4575 6.56% 2.64% LINK 02/25/22 Sempra Energy SRE $1.1000 $1.1450 4.09% $1.1000 4.09% 2.88% LINK 03/04/22 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. DLR $1.1600 $1.2200 5.17% $1.1600 5.17% 3.84% LINK 03/09/22 QUALCOMM, Inc. QCOM $0.6800 $0.7500 10.29% $0.6800 10.29% 2.27% LINK 03/17/22 Dollar General Corp. DG $0.4200 $0.5500 30.95% $0.4200 30.95% 0.96% LINK 03/17/22 Medifast Inc MED $1.4200 $1.6400 15.49% $1.4200 15.49% 3.86% LINK 6.23% 7.27% 3.16%

These were offset a bit by AT&T finally announcing its reduced dividend ahead of the spinoff of its Warner Bros. business. That was a disappointment, but overall, I am quite happy with how the year is going so far.

Portfolio Transactions

Transaction activity in the portfolio picked up last year following the change towards self-directed dividend reinvestment. The results so far haven't been great, as my focus on buying mostly "value" stocks has not paid off.

Recent Portfolio Purchases (Author)

Buys of Exxon Mobil, Sempra Energy (SRE), EOG Resources, and Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) all went well, with each gaining over 20%. However, purchases of Medifast (MED) and T. Rowe Price (TROW) and an add-on buy of Comcast (CMCSA) did not, with most of those trades showing double-digit losses.

I'm not going to get too worked up about 12-month returns, especially considering that I plan to hold these stocks for many years. I'll continue to look for stocks that are trading at good values with elevated dividend yields that I expect to continue growing. This approach has served me well over the last ten years, and I expect it will continue to going forward.

Portfolio Holdings

With those trades on the books, here is what the portfolio looked like at quarter's end.

Dividend Growth Portfolio (By Author) Dividend Growth Portfolio Cont'd (By Author)

Portfolio value grew to a new all-time of $122,394 and projected dividend income has grown to $3,269. This means I'm now collecting over $270 on average per month, which is approaching the amount of cash contributions that were being made into the account when it was created back in 2013.

This income number continues to grow every month as companies held announce dividend increases and I use pooled dividends to add more shares.

The snowball keeps building as the portfolio rolls along!

Portfolio Weighting

There have been significant shifts in the weighting of the portfolio since my last update, most notably that of the energy sector. As of the end of 2020, the energy sector made up just 6.1% of the portfolio.

Q4 2020 Portfolio Weighting By Sector (By Author)

The gains from Chevron, EOG, and Exxon have bumped the energy sector weighting to a full 10%, and dividend increases have pushed the income weighting to 13.8%.

Q1 2022 Portfolio Weighting By Sector (By Author)

The biggest drop in weighting came from the real estate, industrial, and utility sectors, which saw weighting drop from 10.2% to 8.7%, 13.7% to 12.6%, and 9.7% to 9.0%.

The cut to AT&T's dividend led to a 2.2% reduction in income weighting for the communications services sector, while big dividend increases from the likes of Lowe's and Target caused income weighting for the consumer discretionary sector to rise from 7.1% to 8.0%.

The change in dividend reinvestment strategy is also having an impact on the real estate weightings. With dividends no longer being reinvested in Omega Healthcare and other higher-yielding stocks, the income growth from those stocks has flatlined, causing income weight to drop from 16.1% to 14.9%.

On The Radar

With the recent market correction, there are becoming plenty of good opportunities in stocks trading at reasonable valuations. Here are some from my watch list that I find most attractive.

Comcast Corp. has been a consistent grower over time, putting up double-digit EPS growth in eight of the last ten years. Analysts expect this to continue, with double-digit growth forecast for both 2023 and 2024.

Comcast FAST Graph (By Author)

Comcast has traded lower alongside fellow media companies Netflix and Disney and now trades at a 12.3 PE compared to a historical PE level of 18.2. This selloff seems overdone to me, and a 2.45% yield on a company growing at a double-digit rate is attractive.

Lowe's Companies (LOW) was a top performer for me last year but has been hit hard with the recent consumer discretionary sector selloff. This has brought the PE multiple down to just 14.8 compared with a historical PE of around 20.8.

Lowe's Companies FAST Graphs (By Author)

The company is another consistent performer, producing double-digit growth every year since 2013, with many of those being over 20%. The company continued that trend last week when it announced a 31% dividend increase, bringing the quarterly payout to $1.05. This is the second 30%+ increase in a row and pushed the dividend yield up to 2.1%. I don't know if the price correction for discretionary stocks is over, but this should be a nice entry point for long-term investors.

My final pick for this update is Medifast, Inc. (MED), which is a manufacturer and distributor of weight management and health products. Like Comcast and Lowe's, Medifast has been a consistent strong grower in recent years, putting up double-digit annual growth rates going back to 2017.

Medifast, Inc. FAST Graphs (By Author)

Perhaps the market knows something I don't because I can't understand why a company growing at these rates continues to trade at such a discount to the overall market.

Medifast now trades for just 11.2X 2022 EPS estimates of $15.48 compared with a normal PE of 21.3. The company also announced a 15.5% dividend increase in March, which when coupled with the low valuation has boosted the forward yield to 3.8%.

Analysts continue to expect double-digit growth going forward, which bodes well for continued strong dividend growth. This isn't the type of stock to bet the farm on, but I think a few growthier names like this deserve a spot in a long-term portfolio.

Closing Thoughts

My apologies for taking so long between updates, it's hard for me to believe it's been over a year since getting one published. I'm hoping to get back to quarterly reviews moving forward, which should be interesting as we continue to see a volatile stock market.

That volatility hasn't bothered the portfolio much though, as energy stocks have provided ballast and helped me outpace the market in 2022. This is continuing in Q2 with the likes of Chevron, EOG Resources, and Exxon Mobil hitting new 52-week highs. Double-digit dividend boosts from Ameriprise Financial, Union Pacific, and Lowe's also have me on track for another year of double-digit income growth.

I hope this update finds you well. Enjoy the summer and happy investing!