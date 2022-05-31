Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Do you know the only thing that gives me pleasure? It's to see my dividends coming in. - John D. Rockefeller

Introduction

It's time to talk about a real sleep well at night stock. I am aware that this term has been beaten to death, yet it applies to Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for a number of reasons. The company has a solid business model, fantastic financials, a great dividend history, and not only the ability to outperform the S&P 500 but to do it while protecting investors against volatility, high inflation as well as steep downturns. While the 2.1% dividend yield isn't something to write home about, the company is a good investment for investors looking to add low-risk exposure like utilities, consumer staples, or telecoms with the potential of accelerating dividend growth as debt comes down.

In this article, I will share my thoughts on the company.

So, bear with me!

Hormel - Diversified Packaged Goods

Hormel is a consumer defensive giant with a $26.5 billion market cap. Operating in the packaged foods industry, the company operates four business segments: grocery products, refrigerated foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and international & other.

According to the company:

Grocery Products: The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold predominantly in the retail market, along with the sale of nutritional and private label shelf-stable products to retail, foodservice, and industrial customers. Refrigerated Foods: The Refrigerated Foods segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of branded and unbranded pork, beef, and poultry products for retail, foodservice, deli, convenience store, and commercial customers. Jennie-O Turkey Store: The Jennie-O Turkey Store segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of branded and unbranded turkey products for retail, foodservice, and commercial customers. International & Other: The International & Other segment includes Hormel Foods International which manufactures, markets, and sells Company products internationally. This segment also includes the results from the Company’s international joint ventures and royalty arrangements.

The company is well-diversified when it comes to its customer base. Its largest customer, Walmart (WMT) represents 15% of its sales. Walmart is a customer in all four of its segments. Its top five customers account for roughly 35% of total sales, which means no major customer has enough leverage to pressure the company when it comes to pricing.

A Source Of Value

Founded in 1891, the company is everything but a growth stock. And that's OK. After all, nobody expected that HRL is a growth stock and value stocks are great as well as I will show you in this article.

Using Seeking Alpha's handy overview, we see that long-term growth rates are far from high, but very satisfying. Revenue growth has averaged 4.1% per year over the past 10 years. More recently, these numbers accelerated. As of 1Q22, the company has achieved five consecutive quarters of record sales with double-digit operating income growth despite challenges in its supply chain.

Seeking Alpha

Given Hormel's size, it tells us a lot about ongoing challenges and tailwinds in the industry. In 1Q22, the company saw an organic volume decline of about 4%. This was caused by labor and supply issues, new contracts in certain areas, and (I believe) because consumers are reducing purchases in certain areas to deal with the significant rise in inflation. Total volume growth was 2% as a result of the inclusion of Planters snack nuts (more on that in this article). 2% volume growth was turned into 24% sales growth due to better prices that more than offset inflationary factors.

The graph below shows the long-term development of EBITDA and free cash flow, including expectations for the business years ending in October 2022, 2023, and 2024.

What I care a lot about is free cash flow. That's for one big reason, as it's the reason a company can, or cannot distribute cash. Free cash flow, or FCF, is operating cash flow minus capital expenses. It's cash a company can distribute without the need for external funding or its existing cash position.

This is only possible - or at least responsible - when the balance sheet is healthy. Investors buying companies with positive free cash flow and a high debt load will often have to wait until the debt is down before receiving higher distributions. Prior to 2021, Hormel had more often than not a negative net debt balance - meaning more cash than gross financial debt.

In 2021, this changed when the company bought the aforementioned Planters brand from Kraft Heinz (KHC) in a $3.35 billion deal. While it increased net debt to $2.7 billion, the net leverage ratio remains below 2.0x EBITDA, which indicates debt is far from too high. Moreover, because this deal put free cash flow well above $1.0 billion, debt reduction is expected to be fast - resulting in an expected net leverage ratio of just 1.0x EBITDA in the 2024 fiscal year.

And speaking of free cash flow, next year, the company is expected to do $1.1 billion in FCF. That's roughly 4.2% of the company's market cap. This means the company can distribute a 4.2% dividend. It won't distribute 100% of its FCF, but you get the idea. The current 2.1% yield has more room for growth.

Hormel Foods Dividend

Hormel is paying $1.04 per share per year, which translates to a 2.1% yield. That's not very high and I am sure that a lot of retired investors will ignore Hormel to buy higher yields - and that's OK.

The relative Seeking Alpha dividend scores (versus its consumer staple peers) show that the company is only scoring "poorly" when it comes to its yield. Dividend safety, growth, and consistency are all in a good place. Remember, this is to a very large extent due to the company's healthy balance sheet and its ability to generate cash.

Seeking Alpha

The next quote from the company's most recent earnings call covers dividend consistency, growth, and management's dedication to growing dividends.

We paid our 374th consecutive quarterly dividend effective February 15 at an annual rate of $1.04 per share, a 6% increase over last year. Dividend growth remains a high priority. We did not repurchase any shares during the quarter. We will repurchase shares opportunistically based on our internal valuation.

Over the past 10 years, the average annual compounded dividend growth has been 13.8%. This has slowed down to 8.3% on a 3-year average basis.

Dividend growth is not as high as some comparable stocks with a yield close to 2%. However, these companies are almost all operating in more volatile sectors and industries. The keyword of Hormel's dividend and business is "consistency".

Consistent Outperformance

The best thing about defensive (boring) stocks is that they require almost no maintenance. For example, I sometimes forget that I own PepsiCo (PEP), which is also a low volatility stock with a solid business model and long-term outperformance.

Going back to December of 1993, Hormel has returned 13.1% per year including dividends. The S&P 500 returned 9.99% during this period. Adjusted for volatility, Hormel gets a Sharpe Ratio of 0.60. This is higher than The S&P 500's 0.57.

During this period, Hormel's standard deviation is 20.4%, which is less than 600 basis points above the S&P 500 standard deviation. Bear in mind that the S&P 500 includes 500 stocks, which makes it incredibly hard for a single stock to get anywhere close to that number. Moreover, the worst drawdown of HRM was 35.3%. During this period, the S&P 500 sold off more than 50%.

Portfolio Visualizer

The key to low volatility investing is outperforming during bear markets. This more than makes up for slight underperformance during some bull markets.

Portfolio Visualizer

Year-to-date, Hormel Foods is down 0.4%. The S&P 500 is down 12.3%.

FINVIZ

So, what about the valuation at these levels?

HRL Stock Valuation

Hormel Foods has a $26.5 billion market cap, $2.0 billion in expected 2023 net financial debt, and $550 million in pension-related liabilities. Minority interest of roughly $5 million can be ignored.

This gives us an enterprise value of $29.1 billion. That's roughly 17.1x expected 2023 EBITDA of $1.7 billion. 17.1x EBITDA is far from undervalued. The company admitted this itself in the quote I used in this article as it refrains from buying back its own shares.

However, investors aren't making a mistake. If you look at the lower part of the chart below, an implied 4.2% free cash flow yield (as I calculated in this article) is close to the 10-year average. In other words, investors are not overpaying for the company's free cash flow, which is very important.

Data by YCharts

Regardless of what happens to the market, I believe that Hormel will grow into its valuation. The stock will more than likely refrain from taking off anytime soon after inflation is boosting income. However, that's good news for investors who decide to invest in the company as it allows them to accumulate shares before higher prices occur. The same goes for existing investors looking to add.

Takeaway

I think that Hormel Foods is a very boring stock. And that's a good thing. The company adds safety and consistent dividend income to shareholders' portfolios. Its business model protects investors against economic downturns and high inflation due to strong pricing power. The company's stock has low volatility characteristics that do come with a high possibility of outperforming total returns on a long-term basis.

Moreover, high free cash flow is allowing the company to repay debt more rapidly, which will open up more possibilities in the future to increase dividend growth and engage in buybacks.

The valuation isn't great and I expect that the stock remains at current levels for the time being. However, dividend growth investors looking to add some defensive exposure to their portfolios might like this packaged food giant.

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!