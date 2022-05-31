dan_prat/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The Investment Thesis

The article presents my bull thesis on Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU). You will see that the bull thesis is supported by multiple legs. After its price bottomed in later 2021, the overall sentiment on oil stocks has reversed and demonstrated a strong technical sign. At the same time, the stock boasts equally strong business fundamentals as oil price (currently about $115 per barrel) stays well above its break-even prices (about $30 to $35 barrels). I expect oil prices to stay at this high level or even climb up from here, further supporting SU’s margins and cash flow.

Looking forward, the strong cash puts the business in a strong position to allocate capital. It can invest aggressively in its future, strengthen its balance sheet, and reward its shareholders generously all at the same time. In addition to the 100% dividend increase in 2021, it also announced the largest share repurchase program in the company’s history of up to 7% of all outstanding shares. Shareholders can expect an even larger payday in the near future. Its target net debt floor is $9 billion. Once this floor is reached, all free cash will be returned to shareholders.

Yet its valuation is still cheap. At only about 6.0x cash flow, it is both cheap relative to the overall market and relative to its own historical average (about 7.1x) by about 15%. The valuation discount adds another layer of safety and return catalysts.

Strong Technical Signs

As you can see from the following chart, SU stock price has bottomed in the second half of 2021 to as low as $14. Since then, its stock has rallied to the current level of about $40.6 a share, a 75% appreciation. In contrast, the S&P 500 has gone nowhere during this same period - it actually has lost about 1.14%.

Even more telling is what has transpired YTD. The overall market peaked toward the end of 2021 and has lost about 13% from the peak. While in contrast, SU’s price remained in its upward advancement and rallied by about 62% YTD. It is a classical sign of sentimental reversal for a stock’s price to rally against the backdrop of a market-wide decline.

And we will see next, the rally is supported by good fundamentals including oil price and also valuation.

Oil Price Still Has More Catchup To Do

As argued in my earlier article,

Oil and gas prices have been outpacing inflation in the long term. Oil prices over the past 50+ years have been rising at 5.9% CAGR, while in contrast, inflation has been 3.9% CAGR on average. Under this background, the recent oil price rally is actually overdue and now might be the starting point of a new oil cycle. Oil price has lagged inflation in the past 10 years or so as you can see from the following chart. Crude oil price is now where it was 8 to 10 years ago (depending on how you interpret the chart) even after its recent rallies. As a result, a rally in oil prices is overdue. The oil prices have more catch up to do in the future.

All told, my view is that oil price should be at about $130 now to just make up for the inflation in the past decade or so. Besides inflation, furthermore, there are plenty of other industrial and civilian uses for petroleum besides burning them. They are ubiquitously applied in an incredibly wide range of chemical processes to make things that our daily life relies on, providing another support for oil prices. And finally, the inflationary environment and Russian/Ukraine situation, unfortunately, added catalysts to the cycle.

Business Outlook

The current oil price level is well above SU’s breakeven oil price. According to its most recent earnings report, its break-even price, in terms of WTI oil price, ranges from about $30 to $35 per barrel. The lower end number covers total enterprise operating costs and sustaining capital, and the higher end number covers dividends in addition. With oil price above $100, the wide gap between the actual oil price and its break-even oil price has created a record cash flow.

Looking forward, the business is in a strong position to invest in its future and reward its shareholders generously at the same time. It announced a 100% dividend increase in 2021 and up to 7% buyback – its largest share repurchase program in the company’s history.

The company is also shoring up its balance sheet, adding more capital allocation flexibility down the road. Its long-term debt was almost $18 billion in 2019. It has reduced it to $14 billion in 2021, and now the business expects to reduce it to $12 billion in the near future. A final high note to shareholders, once its net debt reaches a $9 billion floor, it will direct all free funds flow to shareholder returns, as CEO Mark Little commented (abridged and emphases added by me),

With respect to capital allocation, we continue to accelerate progress against our 2021 Investor Day plan. Our plan is to use half of our free funds flow to buy back shares and have to repay debt until our net debt reaches $12 billion. Once at $12 billion, our plan is to direct 75% of free funds flow to buying back shares and 25% to debt reduction. And for clarity, once net debt is at a $9 billion floor, we'll direct all free funds flow to shareholder returns. With current strip pricing, we expect to be in a position to achieve our $12 billion net debt target during the second half of this year and move to this increased share buyback level.

Valuation And Expected Return

Despite of the strong cash flow and capital allocation flexibly, the stock is currently for sale at a discounted valuation. The chart below shows its historical price to CFO (cash from operations) multiples. As you can see, in the past decade, its valuation in terms of CFO has been on average 7.1x. Currently, it is valued at 6.0x times CFO, representing a sizable discount of nearly 15% below its historical average.

Although, investors, especially conservative investors, should note the wide fluctuations and volatilities here. Its valuation in terms of CFO has fluctuated widely, from a bottom of only about 2x to a peak of almost 18x. For long-term investors, such large volatility may present extraordinary opportunities, but conservative investors need to assess their risk tolerance level.

Final Thought And Risks

SU’s bull thesis is supported by both strong technical signals and business fundamentals. The valuation of the stock remains attractive even after a 75% price advancement in the past year. The gap between oil price and its breakeven price is just too wide and the profitability expansion is just too massive. Looking forward, I expect the high oil price to persist or even climb further, enabling SU to invest in future growth and at the same time return a record amount of cash to shareholders.

