"Move to a new country and you quickly see that visiting a place as a tourist, and actually moving there for good, are two very different things." - Tahir Shah

Today, we look in on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) for the first time since we did a piece on this biotech company back in mid-May of last year. It comes up in comments from Seeking Alpha followers from time to time, so it seemed an appropriate time to revisit Rigel. A full analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals is based out of San Francisco. The company is focused on developing small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company has one drug on the market called Tavalisse. This is an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia. The stock currently trades just under two bucks a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $310 million.

May Company Presentation

The company has one approved product called Tavalisse (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) for the treatment of chronic immune thrombocytopenia or CITP. Tavalisse did just approximately $63 million in net product sales for this indication in FY2021. For the full year, the company did nearly $150 million in overall revenues. However, just over $86 million was contract revenues, of which $66.6 million was via a collaboration with Eli Lilly which we will discuss later in this article.

The drug was first approved for this indication in 2018. CITP is an autoimmune disease. This affliction causes the body's immune system to attack blood platelets, leaving patients with low blood platelet count, and a propensity to bleed.

May Company Presentation

The company is also pursuing Tavalisse as a potential treatment for warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia or wAIHA. This is a serious blood disorder where immune system produces antibodies that result in red blood cell destruction, a similar process as CITP. Topline results from a Phase 3 study 'FORWARD' should be out sometime this summer. There are no approved therapies for this rare affliction and Tavalisse is targeting a subset of this group.

May Company Presentation

First Quarter Results:

In early May, Rigel posted first quarter numbers. The company had a net GAAP loss of 16 cents a share as revenues shrank nearly 80% to just over $16.7 million. Both top and bottom line numbers slightly missed analyst expectations. Revenues consisted of $16.2 million in TAVALISSE net product sales and $.5 million in contract revenues from collaborations. The fall in revenues is entirely due to the timing of contract revenues vis a vis 2021. Net product sales of Tavalisse expanded decently in the quarter as some pandemic headwinds seem like they are starting to ebb. Net product sales were up some 30% from the $12.4 million the company posted for 1Q 2021. The company's marketing partner Kissei Pharmaceutical has filed for marketing approval in Japan to treat CITP.

May Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Right after first quarter results posting, both BMO Capital and Citigroup reiterated Buy ratings on RIGL with identical $7 price targets. H.C. Wainwright also reiterated its own Buy rating with a more optimistic $11 price target.

The company ended the first quarter with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $107.5 million after using just over $17 million worth of cash for operations in the first quarter. Approximately four percent of the outstanding shares are currently sold short. The CFO bought just over $105,000 worth of new shares on May 22nd. It was the first insider activity of any kind in years in this equity.

Verdict:

The current analysis consensus has the company's net loss widening substantially to some 55 cents a share in FY2022 as revenues decline some 40% to approximately $90 million. Analysts expect that loss to drop to just over 30 cents a share in FY2023 as revenues rise nearly 50% to some $130 million.

May Company Presentation

The company spelled out nicely the company's focus areas over the next 12-24 months via a recent investor presentation. I personally put little value on the company's Covid-19 efforts as I view them as too little, too late given numerous treatments already on the market as the pandemic ebbs. There have been many bullish articles on these efforts (I, II, III) over the past year, but this initiative has not bolstered RIGL's stock price to this point. To be fair, myriad small biotech/biopharma concerns have pursued various Covid-19 treatments, the vast majority of which turned out to be fruitless. I would love for Rigel to prove me wrong in this view, but am not counting on it.

May Company Overview

Its efforts outside its core franchise are early stage and probably are not germane to this analysis either. It should be noted that the company is partner with Eli Lilly (LLY) within its RIPK1 portfolio which netted Rigel $125 million upfront payment early last year. The company is also eligible for milestone payments totaling $835 million for the entire development portfolio as well as tiered royalties contingent upon Rigel development investment. An initial Phase 2 study in an immunologic disease indication is now anticipated to begin in the first quarter of 2023.

This leaves sales traction at Tavalisse being the core near term driver for the company. Both for its approved indication as well as progress on the wAIHA front. I still like Rigel as an intriguing 'sum of the parts' story. I continue to hold my small 'watch item' holding in it via covered call positions, which I have 'rolled' over a couple of times since my last article on this name. I would like to see more progress on lowering the company's quarterly cash burn, solid study results from the 'FORWARD' study and/or a positive development on the Covid-19 front before I add to these holdings, however.